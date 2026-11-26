PODCAST · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Sarah Schlotter Discusses Quantum Technology (Podcast)
Wolf Greenfield & Sacks
Wolf, Greenfield is one of the 10 largest law firms in the United States devoted exclusively to...View firm profile
Quantum technology is advancing rapidly with extraordinary potential across multiple sectors, from digital security to computing applications. This discussion explores the current state of quantum technology, its relationship with artificial intelligence, the challenges of patent protection, and why business leaders should understand its transformative capabilities.
While artificial intelligence dominates headlines, quantum technology is also growing at a brisk pace and has extraordinary potential.
Sarah Schlotter is an associate in Wolf Greenfield’s Electrical and Computer Technologies practice. She supports clients in quantum computing, telecommunication, low-temperature physics, medical devices, microelectromechanical systems, and integrated photonics. Prior to joining Wolf Greenfield, Sarah completed her PhD in Applied Physics at Harvard University.
In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Sarah provides an overview of quantum technology in today’s market and the possibilities that lie ahead. Here are a few highlights:
-
01:32 - Sarah provides a high-level overview of quantum technology and how it differs from classical computing
-
02:28 - Areas where quantum technology is “mature” today and other sectors that may eventually be impacted
-
03:50 - Digital security issues that will arise from the use of quantum technology
-
05:10 - In addition to security, other factors driving the growth of quantum technology
-
05:51 - Who is buying quantum technology now and who will be in the future?
-
06:41 - The relationship between AI and quantum technology
-
07:31 - Is quantum technology dependent on the growth of data centers?
-
08:21 - The challenges of drafting patent applications for quantum technology
-
10:19 - Providing guidance to clients when it comes to drafting patent applications
-
11:39 - How is the USPTO reacting to quantum cases?
-
12:48 - Criteria and evaluations for quantum technology in markets outside the United States, such as the European Patent Office
-
13:44 – Why today’s executives should become familiar with the potential of quantum technology
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.