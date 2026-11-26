While artificial intelligence dominates headlines, quantum technology is also growing at a brisk pace and has extraordinary potential.

Sarah Schlotter is an associate in Wolf Greenfield’s Electrical and Computer Technologies practice. She supports clients in quantum computing, telecommunication, low-temperature physics, medical devices, microelectromechanical systems, and integrated photonics. Prior to joining Wolf Greenfield, Sarah completed her PhD in Applied Physics at Harvard University.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Sarah provides an overview of quantum technology in today’s market and the possibilities that lie ahead. Here are a few highlights: