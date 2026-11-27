Highlights

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing focusing on whether patent thickets (overlapping patents on variations of the same initial patent) are being deployed to extend market exclusivity beyond what the U.S. Congress intended under the Hatch-Waxman Act of 1984.

Two bipartisan bills are under consideration focusing on generics and biosimilar drugs – H.R. 3269, the ETHIC Act, aimed at speeding up market entry – and H.R. 6485, the Skinny Labels, Big Savings Act, which would provide safe harbor for generic and biosimilar manufacturers.

Patent owners and generic and biosimilar manufacturers need to prepare now for what's to come given the bipartisan nature of patent thicket and biosimilar legislation and bipartisan priority for healthcare reform.

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary recently held a hearing titled "Medicines and IP: Balancing Innovation and Access" to examine the intersection of pharmaceutical patents and drug affordability. The committee focused on whether patent thickets – overlapping patents on variations of the same initial patent (medicine, compound, etc.) – are being deployed to extend market exclusivity beyond what the U.S. Congress intended under the Hatch-Waxman Act of 1984. Two bipartisan bills are under consideration – H.R. 3269, the ETHIC Act, which would speed generic and biosimilar market entry – and H.R. 6485, the Skinny Labels, Big Savings Act, which would provide a safe harbor for generic and biosimilar manufacturers. Both have U.S. Senate companions that were discussed at a Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing on November 17, 2026. This Holland & Knight alert analyzes the House hearing.

Notably, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous 9-0 decision in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc. during the House hearing, protecting the "skinny label" pathway for generic manufacturers seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The Court held that induced patent infringement under Section 271(b) of the U.S. Patent Act requires a plaintiff to plausibly allege affirmative steps to encourage infringement and that "passive" statements are not sufficient.

Are Patent Thickets Undermining Competition?

Hearing witnesses were divided on patent thickets, with pro-reform witnesses arguing that patent thickets enable companies to exploit duplicative patents and create litigation traps, while opponents contended the current system is working and that multiple patents often reflect genuine innovation rather than strategic abuse. Dr. Rachel Goode, senior vice president and head of legal and intellectual property at generic drug manufacturer Fresenius Kabi, highlighted stark disparities in patent litigation: The U.S. had 344 patents litigated on the same set of biosimilar drugs, compared to only 46 in Canada and 24 in the United Kingdom, which, she argued, delayed U.S. biosimilar market entry by nearly three years beyond basic patent expiry, compared to five to seven months abroad. Rutgers Law School Board of Governors Professor Michael Carrier spent much of the hearing advocating for reform, particularly in favor of the ETHIC Act, to end patent terms earlier and bring generics and biosimilars to market sooner.

In contrast, Krista Carver, partner at Covington & Burling, and Jamie Simpson, chief policy officer and counsel at the Council for Innovation Promotion, disagreed, cautioning that proposals such as the ETHIC Act risk undermining the R&D investment model, particularly as China aggressively invests to overtake U.S. leadership in biotechnology. Simpson further cited Congressional Budget Office projections showing minimal price impact from patent-focused legislation (less than 1 percent) but markedly reduced investment in next-generation treatments.

What Is Slowing Biosimilar Market Entry?

Committee members and witnesses agreed on the importance of the biosimilars market. That a bipartisan group of members on the dais agreed with witnesses in support of patent reforms should be a signal that future legislation on these issues is possible.

Advocates for biosimilars argued that such offerings can generate significant and growing savings for the healthcare system. They contended that patent thickets remain the biggest barrier to biosimilar market entry and that brand-name pharmaceutical firms have no incentive to negotiate with biosimilar competitors. They further asserted that biosimilar development takes an average of eight years and costs approximately $100 million per product, even though manufacturers are "only copying" an existing product.

Conversely, pro-patent witnesses noted that there would be nothing for biosimilars to "copy" if patents are weakened for biotechnology products overall, pointing to the enormous costs and high failure rates of drug development that patent exclusivity helps offset. They also noted that patent thickets exist in high tech as much as in life sciences and that any reforms must be technology-neutral.

Does the Skinny Labels Act Remain Necessary After Amarin?

In a rare coincidence, the Supreme Court issued its unanimous decision in Hikma during the House hearing. The decision rejected the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's broad inducement theory and allowed generic manufacturers to use "skinny labels" without facing induced patent infringement claims. Nonetheless, multiple committee members and witnesses argued that legislation remains necessary, although the bill may need some revisions in light of the decision.

Will Congress Address PTAB and Inter Partes Review?

Several members noted that nearly half of all Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) judges have been dismissed or allowed to leave over the past 18 months, which they said has undermined inter partes review, the administrative process Congress created to allow challenges to improperly granted patents. Members signaled that the committee stands ready to legislate if necessary to restore this function, although it remains to be seen whether these priorities carry through to the new Congress.

What About Other Biosimilars Legislation?

Other biosimilars legislation was introduced this year, though not specifically addressed in the Judiciary Committee hearing. H.R. 9393, the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act of 2026, would make several significant changes to the FDA's biosimilar regulatory framework under Section 351(k) of the Public Health Service Act. The legislation would eliminate interchangeability as a separate regulatory designation that biosimilar applicants must affirmatively seek and demonstrate. Under current law, a biosimilar sponsor must submit additional data – including switching studies – to show that the product can be expected to produce the same clinical result as the reference product in any given patient and that alternating between the biosimilar and the reference product does not increase safety risks or diminish efficacy. This is a resource-intensive and time-consuming process. H.R. 9393 would replace this framework with automatic ("deemed") interchangeability for all biosimilars licensed under Section 351(k).

The bill preserves any unexpired first interchangeable exclusivity period that was in effect before enactment. Under current law, the first biosimilar approved as interchangeable with a given reference product receives a period of market exclusivity (generally one year after first commercial marketing) during which no additional interchangeable biosimilar may be approved for the same reference product. H.R. 9393 would allow those unexpired exclusivity periods to run their full course and defer deemed interchangeability for competing biosimilars until the period ends. H.R. 9393 contains additional healthcare provisions that have bipartisan support.

None of these bills is likely to be enacted in the lame-duck Congress. However, the next Congress is likely to revive many of these ideas. Given the bipartisan nature of patent thicket and biosimilars legislation and the fact that healthcare reform is a priority for incoming Democrats as well as the White House, patent owners and generic and biosimilar manufacturers alike would be wise to lay the groundwork now and prepare for what is to come. More information on potential policy changes regarding biosimilars and drug patents is available on the Holland & Knight Healthcare Blog.

Please stay tuned for Part II of this alert, which will reflect on the Senate Judiciary Committee companion hearing on November 17, 2026.

For more information or questions on navigating congressional inquiry into biosimilars and patent thickets, please contact the authors.