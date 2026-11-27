On November 24, 2026, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Huawei of conspiring to steal trade secrets from American companies.

The verdict followed a roughly three-month trial before U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly in the Eastern District of New York. Jurors found Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. guilty on 10 of the 12 counts it faced, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets, wire and bank fraud, conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, and money laundering conspiracy. Three subsidiaries, Huawei Device Co. Ltd., Futurewei Technologies Inc., and Huawei Device USA Inc., were each convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets and conspiring to commit wire fraud. The jury acquitted Huawei of the headline charge, racketeering conspiracy, and of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Sentencing is set for September 14, 2027, and the companies face criminal fines, forfeiture, and restitution. Huawei has said it expects to appeal. Most of our clients will never face a multinational competitor in a federal courtroom. But the evidence in this case reads like a field guide to how trade secrets actually leave a company, and the lessons apply to a Raleigh manufacturer as much as to a Fortune 500 carrier.

What the Jury Heard

Prosecutors described a long-running pattern of obtaining confidential technology from U.S. competitors, including Cisco, T-Mobile, Quintel USA, CNEX, and others. The evidence was strikingly ordinary in its methods. Jurors saw surveillance footage that prosecutors said showed a Huawei employee placing a component of T-Mobile’s smartphone-testing robot, known as “Tappy,” into his backpack. They heard testimony that an engineer entered a competitor’s trade show booth to photograph equipment, that employees copied Cisco router source code, and that the company hired a professor to gain access to a circuit board developed by CNEX.

None of this required sophisticated hacking. It required access, opportunity, and a target company that assumed its information was safe because it had always been safe.

Takeaway One: Theft Rarely Looks Like Espionage

The Huawei evidence confirms what we see in day-to-day trade secret practice. Misappropriation usually happens through people who were let in the door: a business partner during a joint project, a vendor with lab access, a visitor at a trade show, or a consultant with an academic title. If your protections focus only on outside cyberattacks, you are guarding the wrong door. Review who has physical and digital access to your most valuable information, including partners, contractors, and testing vendors, and limit that access to what each person actually needs.

Takeaway Two: Your Paperwork Is Your Proof

A trade secret is only a trade secret if its owner took reasonable measures to keep it secret. Under both the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act and the North Carolina Trade Secrets Protection Act, that element often determines whether a case is won or lost. The companies in the Huawei case could point to confidentiality terms, restricted access, and documented controls. Before you need them, confirm that your nondisclosure agreements, employee confidentiality agreements, vendor contracts, and evaluation or testing agreements clearly define what is confidential, limit how it may be used, and restrict reverse engineering. A signed agreement also gives you a breach of contract claim, which can be easier to prove than full misappropriation.

Takeaway Three: Criminal Enforcement Is Real—But It Is Not Your Remedy

This case shows the federal government is willing to pursue corporate trade secret theft criminally, even against a foreign company and even when the investigation takes years. Charges were first announced in 2019, and the verdict came in late 2026. That timeline is the point: a criminal prosecution serves the government’s interests on the government’s schedule. A business that discovers theft cannot wait for prosecutors. Civil remedies, especially a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, are what stop the bleeding, and courts look hard at how quickly the owner acted. The limitations clock under the Defend Trade Secrets Act runs three years from when the misappropriation was discovered or reasonably should have been discovered.

Takeaway Four: Hiring Can Make You a Defendant

Three Huawei subsidiaries, including two U.S. companies, were convicted alongside the parent. The lesson for any company that recruits from competitors or brings on new partners is that you can be held responsible for what your people bring with them. Onboarding should include written certifications that new hires are not bringing a former employer’s confidential information, clear instructions not to use it, and a process for flagging problems early. A company that receives a competitor’s information and does nothing about it may find itself named in the lawsuit.

Takeaway Five: The Acquittal Matters, Too

The jury’s refusal to convict on racketeering is a reminder that juries separate specific, proven acts from sweeping narratives. Prosecutors argued that Huawei operated as a criminal enterprise; the jury instead convicted on the individual schemes the evidence supported. Civil litigants face the same dynamic. The strongest trade secret cases identify specific information, show how it was protected, and trace how it was taken. Broad accusations without that foundation tend to fall flat.

What North Carolina Businesses Should Do Now

Use the attention this verdict is getting as a reason to take inventory. Identify the handful of processes, designs, customer data, and pricing models that would hurt most if a competitor had them. Confirm that each is covered by current agreements and access controls. Review how you handle trade shows, site visits, product evaluations, and joint development projects, because those are exactly the settings where the Huawei thefts occurred. And if you see warning signs, call counsel promptly. Delay costs evidence, leverage, and often the injunction itself.

We will continue to monitor the post-trial motions and any appeal in United States v. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., No. 1:18-cr-00457 (E.D.N.Y.).