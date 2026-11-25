There are TCPA violations and then there are TCPA violations.

One business funder allegedly ignored 58 separate opt out requests and persisted in making over 135 illegal calls and texts to a consumer whose number was on the DNC list. They then decided to hire #biglaw to represent them. Unsurprisingly their motion to dismiss was denied.

In Vandersloot v. ATYG, LLC, 2026 WL 3521464 (D. Id. Nov. 16, 2026) the defendant allegedly ignored 58 opt out requests and sent over 130 calls and texts using an automated telephone dialing system without consent.

The Defendant moved to dismiss in a motion that basically just threw spaghetti at a wall to see what would stick. Nothing did.

First, it argued direct and vicarious liability wasn’t alleged. But the Plaintiff alleged the calls came from “Steady Capital Solution” which was allegedly a name the Defendant used. So, motion denied.

Second, the Defendant argued the complaint was a “shotgun” pleading. But the Court found there was nothing unintelligible about the pleadings. So motion denied.

Third, Defendant argued it did not make solicitations because the complaint failed to establish the absence of an EBR. But given that the Plaintiff alleged he asked for calls to stop 58 times that’s a pretty awful argument. Motion denied.

Fourth, Defendant argued texts aren’t calls. Maybe in a different case it would have won that. In a case where it ignored 58 opt out requests there’s no chance. Bad facts (and #biglaw) make bad law. Motion denied.

Fifth, Defendant argued an ATDS wasn’t used. They probably should have won this argument– the Ninth Circuit case law is favorable– but they managed to lose. Was this because the #biglaw lawyer screwed up or because the facts were so grim? Unclear. Either way– motion denied.

Sixth, Defendant tried to argue the complaint doesn’t establish willfulness. I mean… 58 times they ignored an opt out? Motion denied.

So they lost EVERYTHING. Terrible. Unreal really. Like you have to really TRY to lose 6 arguments at once.

The only good news here is that the unscrupulous business funder is stuck paying #biglaw bills for ridiculous motions that never had a chance. Whatever happens in the case at least they are learning the high cost of non-compliant TCPA practices.

Perhaps if they had hired Troutman Amin, LLP–and its new MEGA lawyer Chris “the Bishop” Deatherage— they wouldn’t be in this situation.

And make sure YOU avoid these situations by attending Law Conference of Champions V– 2 full days of TCPA and related CLE content and the best networking with he most compliant brands and vendors. Tons of fun too!

Chat soon.