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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Transition Before Disruption: How System Integrators Can Capitalize On AI

AlixPartners Asia LLC
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AI is fundamentally reshaping Europe's systems integration industry, creating a critical transition window where traditional service lines face 30-40% revenue disruption while new opportunities emerge in agent monitoring, legacy modernization, and AI-native managed services. The competitive landscape is being redrawn as hyperscalers and professional services firms encroach on SI territory, forcing integrators to choose between tactical implementation roles and strategic partnerships built on deep vertical e

United StatesStrategy
Marcello Bellitto
Marcello Bellitto
Christoph Steiger
Christoph Steiger
Piero Masera
Piero Masera
Stefan Stroh
Stefan Stroh
Klaus Hoelbling
Klaus Hoelbling
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AI is sweeping through the European systems integration business, and an industry long insulated from serious tech disruption is entering a critical transition window.

System Integrators (SIs) operate across two distinct but complementary roles. They are the distribution channels for Technology products, including software, hardware, and networks. They are also the tech transformation arm of corporations, especially in industries where IT has been a business enabler rather than a strategic asset. This positioning has provided structural protection against disruption, mainly because new technology has required an intermediary to enable adoption.

That protection is eroding, but not uniformly. As AI spreads across enterprise technology stacks, its impact on SIs is bifurcated; our analysis suggests that while certain service lines could face material disruption, with up to 30 to 40% of revenues at risk in the short to medium term, other service lines remain relatively shielded.

Our recent impact assessments and interviews point to 2026 as a wait-and-see year: no net revenue growth driven by AI, but significant competitive churn as clients evaluate and pilot AI approaches. A greater shift in demand will likely emerge in 2027 and 2028, meaning that the integrators that position themselves as trusted advisors and demonstrate capability now will be on the firmest footing to win a disproportionate share of the transformation work that comes later.

Where the impacts will land

Exposure varies sharply by service line. From high to low, we see four areas that require the most urgent rethinking.

Value-added reselling

Hardware, software, and network equipment reselling are the most exposed to AI impacts, and the highest priority to reassess.. Specialized tasks such as network design, capacity planning, and equipment configuration are now subject to AI-assisted optimization. Europe offers a counterweight: digital sovereignty and infrastructure repatriation are underway, and cloud hosting costs are rising. Therefore, SIs should embed reselling in broader business propositions and build capabilities to embed AI in design services.

Tech stacks and infrastructure

Disruption here comes from two directions. Code generation tools such as GitHub, Copilot, and Claude are automating application development. Shared IT skills and the horizontal capabilities such as deployment, configuration, and monitoring are most exposed to agent automation.

The complexity of hybrid IT and regulatory pressure for on-premise infrastructure create persistent demand for integration services. The key question is whether SIs can wrap their value-added reselling services into tech stack and infrastructure modernization, boosting their potential to generate multi-year recurring revenue.

Digital transformation

Digital transformation projects traditionally combine the customization and integration of software packages, such as ERP and CRM, with business process redesign.

AI agents—software that plans and carries out multistep tasks with limited human input—are expected to replace traditional customization and integration work by building new features on top of existing IT stacks. If a client’s ERP can be configured more efficiently with AI assistance, the custom development and bespoke consulting built around it becomes vulnerable. At the same time, AI can simplify and replace customized software sprawl that has accumulated over decades. Rather than following an expensive and risky rip-and-replace approach, AI-powered agents can gradually replace features and accelerate agility.

Data analytics faces the same choice. Proactively transforming old dashboarding work into AI-native analytics will shrink the overall business, but it will reduce the impact on EBITDA and lead to greater client stickiness.

Cybersecurity

Security services depend on threat intelligence and compliance expertise, and they benefit from high switching costs and specialized domain knowledge. AI can assist in these domains, but it cannot replace the domain knowledge, so SIs need to invest in cyber specialists and in reskilling. AI has already accelerated the pace of threat innovation, making cybersecurity domain knowledge more valuable and a stronger competitive advantage.

Where will new revenue and growth be found?

  • Agent output quality monitoring and continuous change management: As enterprises deploy AI agents to handle client interactions, operations, and internal workflows, an entirely new problem emerges: how do you know if the agent is hallucinating, drifting from intended behavior, or introducing compliance risks? Continuous change management is the answer, a recurring engagement built on a new value proposition, to “keep the agent fleet performing to specification while business conditions evolve.”
  • Accelerated system modernization: The installed base of legacy systems, including COBOL applications, AS/400 systems, and aging mainframes, requires urgent modernization as skills disappear and hardware approaches end-of-life. Code generation tools, combined with domain knowledge, can dramatically speed up rewriting, migration, and testing. Executives highlight large modernization waves ahead, particularly in manufacturing, and early demand suggests a multi-year engagement model with high revenue potential.
  • Data governance, cyber, and fraud detection: AI is redefining these services. AI-powered fraud detection, for example, can spot insurance claim anomalies in real time. But as one executive we interviewed put it, “agents can cost more than staff.” Fraud detection and cybersecurity require 24/7 operations centers, skilled incident responders, and domain expertise. The margin profile depends on whether an SI can build managed services models that amortize these costs across multiple clients.

The competitive map is redrawn

The buyer is changing. Our interviews reveal a consistent theme: decision-makers are shifting from the CIO and CTO to the COO, CHRO, and business unit leaders. Particularly at large clients, there is an explicit shift from vendor selection to a partnership model focused on enterprise-wide AI integration across all business functions.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) are no longer just infrastructure providers. They are expanding rapidly into managed services and consulting, bypassing integrators. They capture client relationships, own the client data, and offer bundled AI services. Similar impacts could come from the new consulting businesses launched by AI powerhouses like Anthropic or in partnership with large Private Equity firms like HG Capital.

SIs therefore face a strategic choice: compete with hyperscalers or AI powerhouses on their turf, which is unlikely to succeed, or reposition as the integration partner that sits between client requirements and hyperscaler platforms. The deeper vertical expertise at SIs means they may understand end clients better than hyperscalers do. That expertise supports managed services on top of cloud infrastructure, where the SI owns the client relationship, and domain-specific AI applications that solve industry problems.

Many of the biggest professional services firms have significant AI practices and are actively selling AI transformation services through their access to C-suite sponsors and their ability to absorb near-term pricing pressure. However, where they are less experienced with the underlying technology platforms that enable business processes, they may typically offer only strategy and design, partnering with SIs for implementation. That leaves SIs exposed in the middle ground. If an SI remains purely tactical and implementation-focused, it will be the professional services firm that retains ownership of the client relationship and the value.

A pricing war and margin compression

Our analysis has revealed that clients are demanding 20 to 30% upfront discounts based on expected AI benefits. Some competitors are advertising 40% AI discounts, creating a race to the bottom in pricing. Buyers are already pricing in AI savings that most SIs have not yet captured.

The squeeze runs through every exposed service line. Cheaper hardware, AI-configured ERP, and automated cyber support work all erode the margins SIs once relied on.

Only integrators that combine value-based pricing with AI-accelerated delivery have a path to margin recovery, and we have identified five differentiators that will determine the SI winners:

  1. Aggressive investment in vertical domain expertise: AI commoditizes horizontal IT skills. Deep industry knowledge, across energy operations and insurance underwriting, for example, provides added value that will hold through the transition.
  2. A shift from projects to partnerships: The client buying model is changing from “build this system” to “help us navigate this transformation.”
  3. Rapid construction of new AI-native service lines: Integrators that launch these services 12 months earlier than competitors will capture disproportionate value.
  4. Securing and defending partnerships. The ability to embed models from leading AI vendors into client workflows will be a key differentiator. Every SI is chasing the same partnerships, so differentiation will come from demonstrated vertical expertise and proven client outcomes. Partnering with other players to reach COO and CHRO buyers is an alternative to costly or slow in-house builds.
  5. Implementation of value-based pricing and delivery: Integrators that pilot these models now, and develop the internal rigor to manage them, will be ready for 2027 and 2028, when large-scale deployment begins.

This is a narrow window, and it will not stay open indefinitely. The integrators that use it to earn the trusted-advisor role, and to prove it with vertical expertise and delivered outcomes, will shape the market that follows. Those that treat the coming months as time to “wait and see” will discover that the decisions determining the next decade may have been made while they watched.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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