Building a legal budget at headquarters is one thing. Making it work across dozens of countries, regulators, and business units is something else. That challenge was the focus of “Thinking Globally, Managing Locally,” the second session in Axiom’s recent webinar series on legal budget planning.

I lead Axiom’s financial services business, and I had the privilege of moderating a discussion with three in-house leaders who deal with this every day. Aisleigh McGann is Head of Global Law and Compliance Operations at AON. She’s spent more than a decade there, including leading strategy and implementation work on the AON United operating model, and her law, compliance, and privacy department has more than 400 professionals and runs its budget centrally. Richard Buckley is Head of International Compliance & Assistant General Counsel at Intuit. He’s based in London and covers more than 100 jurisdictions outside the US, within a legal and compliance team of over 300 people who are mostly US-based. Felipe Nunez is VP & General Counsel at Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, a vertically integrated business with a large mine in Mexico and chemical operations in the US, UK, Japan, and Mexico. He has five direct reports and draws on shared resources from central groups.

My goal was for everyone listening to leave with practical ideas they could take back into their own planning. These are the ideas they offered for teams heading into 2027.

The central tension runs through all three conversations: McGann warned, “If you manage too much centrally, you may lose accountability with leaders in local jurisdictions.” She wants a balance where central control works and local executives can still run their businesses.

How to Build a Legal Budget Around Business Priorities

The pressure behind this conversation shows up in Axiom’s survey of about 400 in-house legal leaders and about 100 CFOs. 83% of respondents said they expected budgets to increase in 2027, while 55% of legal leaders expected workload and demand to outpace the budget they were given.

Nunez begins every cycle by learning the one-to-two-year roadmap for each of his division’s four business units. That includes the priorities of the marketing team, the commercial team, and the division president. If he were told to cut everything by 15%, his first question would be what Legal can stop doing or train the business to handle itself. His second would be whether the business’s needs are reasonable, since business teams can have strong opinions about how much legal support they need. He also looks for opportunities to lean on Orbia’s central group and shared service model.

He watches for legal-adjacent work, too. Business teams sometimes fill their own gaps with capable legal staff in roles that belong in the business. Part of his budgeting is negotiating what Legal will support and what the business needs to hire for.

McGann’s best tool for deciding what work matters is a simple one. She gave her executive team Post-it notes and asked each person to write down the biggest investment they needed in the next year. The notes went on a wall, and the group voted, within guardrails such as enterprise risk and making sure privacy was covered. “If it’s not just me and it’s actually everybody and they’ve all come to the consensus that I’m gonna give up my piece because [someone] needs this here and I understand why, you’re in a good spot,” she said.

When a capacity problem comes up, she’s found that people tend to assume it’s a headcount problem. That’s sometimes true, but often, the real issue is the operating model: workflow, triage, and the “traffic cop” tasks that take time away from subject matter experts. If the process can’t change quickly, she said, staff augmentation and legal operations support can give the team a breather while the work gets moved to the right place.

Nunez also warned about what suffers when Legal does less, which is availability. Response times slow down, people get harder to reach, and answers start to sound like “figure it out yourself.” He talks regularly with business unit leaders and their staff to gauge the mood. Buckley agreed that this is a hard balance. Budget-conscious teams set guardrails on how the business can reach them, yet “a really good in-house counsel is somebody available,” including for the conversation that falls outside a defined problem. He cautioned against becoming so rigid that Legal shuts that off.

How to Allocate a Legal Budget Across Global Markets

McGann said that even when enterprise strategy is set centrally, sometimes with a heavier North American lens, local budgets don’t need to mirror it or receive an equal share. She called it the opposite of a “peanut butter approach.” That applies to strategic decisions, such as how outside counsel spend is divided. It also applies to simpler ones like who gets the biggest travel budget. Team size is a starting point. Business growth in a region, specific risks to manage, or operating model changes such as global capability centers can all shift the numbers.

AON’s budget usually stays flat or rises by a small percentage, so when one group gets more, another group gives something up. “It’s a team sport,” as McGann described it. It depends on camaraderie, respect, and an understanding of what each business and region is going through. When requests come in, she stays calm, asks why the need exists, and looks for the lever that can free up resources. Transparency helps, too. Her executive team sees each month how the department is trending financially, so a tight month becomes a shared concern, and requests are rarely a fight once people have that context.

At Orbia, there’s a central legal budget, but the local business pays. Most of the division’s employees work at the mining operation in Mexico, which is highly regulated and under intense government scrutiny, and which also involves community relations. When the mining team says it needs two legal resources and Nunez thinks one plus shared support would cover it, he travels there to make his case. He explains how he can meet their needs with a mix of local in-house staff, shared resources, alternative legal service providers (ALSPs)—which the team uses regularly—and traditional outside counsel. He goes in person. Without knowing the staff, the personalities, the nature of the business, and its risks, he shared, you won’t have as much credibility.

Real deadlocks are rare for him. When they happen, he believes Legal, as the function accountable for legal services to the business, has the final say, because he is best placed to see global needs and decide where resources should go.

How to Decide What Gets Centralized or Stays Local

Buckley explained that adopting a single global standard helps companies reduce costs and implement changes more quickly, making it the preferred approach for corporate headquarters. Local variation makes sense when there is a legal or regulatory requirement, which he called the easier argument to win, or when a local product need calls for it. Either way, making the case involves education. Colleagues in the US may not know about a requirement that is unique to the UK. He mentioned e-invoicing, a billing system requirement that matters in many of the jurisdictions where Intuit operates but that gets far less attention in the US.

His guiding principle is to keep the core global standard and depart from it only as far as local needs require. Local teams can be biased toward their own requirements, so he recommends stress-testing those requests. He also said there is no perfect recipe for this; the answer depends on the type of business and the problem being solved.

McGann added one practical step. AON has simplified its business case to three questions, and anyone who says a role is required by regulation has to cite the specific regulatory requirement. Regulatory activity in a jurisdiction doesn’t automatically mean the regulator requires additional headcount. Nunez asked whether this comes up with roles like data privacy headcount, and McGann agreed. She said the requirement is usually written down and easy to provide, and asking for it helps the conversation a great deal.

On where decisions should be made, Buckley admitted that a central model can become a bottleneck. Working in London while much of Intuit’s leadership is on the US West Coast means a time lag when he needs same-day approval. If a company has local expertise, he believes that expertise should have some authority to make decisions. Otherwise, he asked, why have local people at all? Trust built over time earns that autonomy. To judge whether something belongs at the center, he asks a few questions. Would it be an agenda item for the board? How significant is it relative to revenue? Is it a risk or disclosure issue that a public company or regulator would need to know about? When the global-local balance works well, he said, local teams act on their own expertise and keep headquarters informed through a strong feedback loop.

Strengthen legal operations with specialized expertise aligned to regulatory and business needs.

How to Align Legal Budget Planning with Finance

McGann admitted she used to read finance reports and not fully understand them. So she made a point of learning the language of finance, and she now spends a lot of time with her finance partners, who in turn have learned her legal language, too. She recommends asking finance partners for a training session on how they think about the numbers: why timing matters so much to them, what they mean when they say a forecast is getting locked, and what they need from you. Getting that shared understanding makes forecasting much easier.

Shared understanding also exposes blind spots. Finance once showed her a green-lit savings figure tied to an attrition target. For her, that same number could signal a business continuity risk. Her advice is to understand how finance thinks and then build a version of the numbers together that you can use with your executives and your GC.

Buckley’s advice was to “prepare the wicket,” a cricket expression for doing the groundwork early. Before making a big budget request, talk with different parts of the business, plant the idea, and get them to advocate for you, including with finance. If that work happens over months, the people who are in the room when the decision is made will already have heard your case for it.

How to Plan for Unexpected Legal Costs

Buckley recommends that every budget leave some room for the unexpected. He pointed to the current geopolitical situation and suggested looking back at what you actually spent over the past 12 months and asking whether you expected all of it. He said a line labeled “unexpected fund” with 10% added won’t succeed in a serious business, so the case needs credible arguments and possibly a different name. With AI changing so quickly and the next year so hard to predict, he believes legal leaders will be glad to have the flexibility.

McGann’s advice was to stay calm. Something important always lands on your desk the night before the budget is locked. Nunez reminded the audience to keep the health of their teams in mind. Line items for staff development and travel are often ignored or left until the very end, and for a distributed team like his, time together really matters.

How to Budget for Legal AI and Measure Its ROI

I shared a figure from Axiom’s research: 92% of AI initiatives launched without a dedicated budget in 2026. Buckley said he would be cautious about building expected AI savings into a budget. What AI can do keeps changing within months, while budgets are usually set once a year. Where Intuit has added AI to its processes, he said the team underestimated how much time the human in the loop needs. Teams also tend to scale back that human review over time as they gain confidence, which he considers a risk. He’s comfortable counting savings once there’s a track record that supports them. He also noted that hours saved don’t easily translate into fewer people because the savings are spread across everything a person’s job involves.

McGann described IT telling Legal that legal-grade AI would reduce spend, and finance replied that this meant no growth roles next year. When she talks with peers, she hears that law firm invoices still look the same and headcount isn’t falling because demand keeps rising. What she can stand behind is that people are doing some tasks more easily and quickly, which is a welcome relief for busy legal and compliance teams. She has made progress by explaining how legal-grade AI differs from everyday AI and by sharing benchmarks. If some of the largest organizations in the world can’t yet point to a specific dollar return from AI, she tells finance, her department probably can’t either. Her hope is that finance will help her find AI funding.

If full funding isn’t available in 2027, McGann suggests rolling AI out in phases. Start with the teams that handle contract management, then move to litigation and M&A, then investigations, and then compliance. She believes any proximity to AI, including pilots, is beneficial. AI is also changing how she solves capacity problems, because it prompts her with questions she might not have asked and moves conversations to talent strategy faster. Buckley hopes the market is moving past the rush to adopt AI everywhere and toward deciding where it adds the most value. Intuit has plenty of general AI available, so he noted that teams don’t always need a dedicated legal tool.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What should legal budget planning account for in a global company?

It should account for both enterprise strategy and local realities, including regulatory requirements, the level of business activity in each market, risk, and planned operating model changes. It should also set aside room for the unexpected and budget for team development and travel.

How should a global legal department allocate budget across countries and regions?

Avoid spreading it evenly. Team size is a starting point, and growth, risk, and local regulatory activity can move the numbers. With many budgets flat, allocation works best when it’s transparent and regional leaders understand each other’s needs.

When should a legal team make an exception to a global standard for local needs?

Only as far as the local need requires. Clear legal or regulatory requirements make the strongest case, and asking teams to cite the specific requirement helps confirm it. Local product needs can also justify an exception after they have been stress-tested.

Which legal decisions should be centralized, and which are better made locally?

Issues that could reach the parent board, that are significant to parent revenue, or that involve disclosure to the market or a regulator usually belong at the center. Where a company has trusted local expertise, local teams should have the authority to decide and keep headquarters informed.

How can legal teams build alignment with Finance during budget planning?

Learn how Finance thinks by sitting down for a walkthrough of timing, forecasts, and targets. Then build a shared view of the numbers and lay the groundwork with business stakeholders well before the main budget meeting.