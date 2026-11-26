SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 18, 2026 — Automation is helping automotive suppliers improve financial performance, but shortages of skilled workers and disconnected data systems are holding back further gains, according to the MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers and AlixPartners Landmark Study, Automation and the Future of Vehicle Manufacturing.

The study finds that 85% of suppliers report a positive financial impact from automation investments, while 76% are testing automation or expanding its use.

Suppliers are rethinking where they manufacture and source parts. Among respondents, 79% plan new capital investment in U.S. manufacturing over the next three years. Another 52% have taken or formally decided to take steps to qualify new regional suppliers within 18 months.

“Suppliers are investing in North America to get closer to their customers and compete globally,” said Collin Shaw, president of MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers. “Those investments depend on people. Workers need the skills to operate new equipment, keep it running and find ways to make it work better. Training has to be part of the investment from the start.”

Getting existing systems to work together remains an obstacle. Systems integration is the most frequently cited factor limiting productivity gains from automation, identified by 43% of respondents. Meanwhile, 71% report that their plant data systems are only partially connected, operate in isolation or rely largely on manual processes.

“Manufacturers need to plan their facilities, technology and workforce together,” said David Steinert, partner at AlixPartners. “That means investing in equipment that can adapt as needs change, making plant data more useful and expanding technologies that have proved their value. New technology works better when people and systems are ready to support it.”

Finding and developing skilled workers is a challenge. The United States is among the regions where 76% of respondents say their companies face the most acute shortages of skilled-trades and automation talent. In addition, 81% report mixed results or ineffective approaches to developing the automation skills they need.

The study recommends locating production close to customer demand, making capital investments in stages and improving plant data systems. It also calls on suppliers to plan for training and changing workforce needs alongside investments in automation and production capacity.

About MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers

MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers exclusively serves vehicle original equipment (OE) suppliers, a part of the vehicle supplier industry that is the largest manufacturing sector in the United States and leads the way in new vehicle innovations. Members conceive, design and manufacture the OE systems and technologies that make up two-thirds of the value of every vehicle, fueling international commerce and meeting society’s transportation needs.

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, is the trade association in North America for vehicle suppliers, parts manufacturers and remanufacturers to the automotive and commercial vehicle industry. It has been the voice of the vehicle supplier industry since 1904. Its nearly 900 members are Strong by Association.