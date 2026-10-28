Supply Chain Market Update: Transpacific Ocean Holds Near Peak As Record Diesel And Record Rail Intermodal Define August

Freight markets are splitting apart even as costs stay high. Transpacific ocean rates are holding near peak-season levels on carrier pricing power while Asia-Europe lanes fall, trucking has swung from a spot-led to a contract-led market, and record diesel is resetting the cost floor across modes. This month’s update examines how carrier capacity management, a record diesel spike, and a record-setting rail intermodal market are shaping conditions into the Q4 peak, and where the divergence between lanes and modes is opening up.

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Key themes highlighted in this month's update include: