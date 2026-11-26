U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on November 13, 2026, issued Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) No. 70435180 (Updated Guidance No. 5), announcing that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has approved a third extension of the Jones Act waiver originally issued to the U.S. Department of War (DOW) on March 17, 2026, pursuant to the national defense waiver authority in 46 U.S.C. § 501(a). The waiver allows certain qualifying goods to move between two U.S. ports on vessels that do not qualify as coastwise-qualified U.S. vessels under the Merchant Marine Act of 1920. The new guidance updates CSMS Nos. 68096516, 68180454, 68370692, 68448732 and 69519766.

As discussed in Holland & Knight's previous alert, the second extension ran from August 17, 2026, through November 15, 2026, narrowed the list of potentially covered products from more than 600 Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes to 237 and introduced a new pre-voyage authorization process. The third extension continues that framework for another 90 days.

Requirements Under the 3rd Extension

Waiver Period and Loading Deadline: The extended waiver period began November 16, 2026, at 12 a.m. ET. CBP has determined that any covered product must be loaded onboard the relevant vessel before 11:59 p.m. ET on February 14, 2027.

Pre-Voyage Vessel Availability Request: Before initiating a voyage, any member of the trade community considering transportation on a foreign-flag vessel under the November 16, 2026, waiver must send a written request with the subject line "VESSEL AVAILABILITY REQUEST" to DOW ([email protected]), the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) ([email protected]) and, for situational awareness only, CBP ([email protected]). The request must include:

the name (including International Maritime Organization (IMO) number) and flag of the vessel and name of the owner and operator of the vessel (and country)

the name of the carrier and dates of the voyage

relevant ports of call and applicable dates, including place, port and date of lading and place, port and date of unlading

a description of the cargo, including commodity, relevant HTS code, hazmat code (if applicable), quantity of units per shipment and frequency of the shipment

an explanation as to why the voyage is in the interest of national defense

any other information the Maritime Administrator determines necessary, including special shipping or stowage requirements and the date, lay days and load date in the charterparty

MARAD Market Survey and DOW Determination: MARAD will conduct a coastwise-qualified vessel market survey. Unless MARAD specifies otherwise, coastwise-qualified vessels must respond within 24 hours regarding their availability to pick up the cargo within MARAD's timeframe. MARAD will provide the results to DOW, which will determine whether the waiver applies to the individual voyage and inform the requester, MARAD and CBP whether a foreign-flag vessel is authorized or coastwise-qualified vessel is available. The requester then arranges transportation with the appropriate carrier(s).

CBP Notification: Carriers operating authorized foreign-flag vessels must notify CBP at [email protected] of the vessel name (including IMO number and flag), commodity and relevant HTS code, carrier, ports and dates of departure and arrival (including CBP port code), and a PDF copy of CBP Form 1302.

Post-Voyage Report: Under 46 U.S.C. § 501(c), no later than 10 days after the conclusion of the voyage, the vessel owner or operator and waiver requester (if different) must submit a report to the Maritime Administrator ([email protected]) identifying the vessel name and flag, owner and operator, voyage dates, ports of call, cargo description, an explanation as to why the waiver was in the interest of national defense and any other information the Maritime Administrator determines necessary.

As noted in Holland & Knight's aforementioned alert, the national defense explanation required at both the pre-voyage and post-voyage stages signals that the government is scrutinizing whether individual voyages genuinely serve national defense purposes. Generic or boilerplate justifications may not suffice, and companies should keep contemporaneous documentation to support consistent pre-voyage and post-voyage explanations.

Covered Products: August 17, 2026, vs. November 16, 2026

A line-by-line comparison of CBP's list of potentially covered products as of August 17, 2026, and the list as of November 16, 2026, shows no differences. Both lists contain the same 237 HTS codes with identical descriptions and in the same order. No commodities were added or removed with this extension.

Accordingly, the list continues to focus on petroleum products (including crude oil, condensate, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, motor fuel blending stock, fuel oils and lubricating oils); liquefied natural gas; liquefied petroleum gases such as propane, butane, ethane, ethylene and propylene; natural gas; petroleum coke, bitumen and asphalt; fertilizers such as urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, phosphates and potassium compounds; soybean oils; ethyl alcohol, including for fuel use; sulfur, sulfuric acid, phosphorus, nitrogen and anhydrous ammonia; and biodiesel. Coal products and the other chemical compounds removed in August 2026 remain excluded.

Takeaways

The third extension provides continuity rather than change: The same product scope and voyage-by-voyage authorization process now apply through February 14, 2027. Companies relying on the waiver should continue to confirm HTS classifications against the current list, build in lead time for the MARAD market survey and DOW determination, prepare specific national defense justifications, and maintain robust documentation for CBP notification and post-voyage reporting. Parties should also continue to monitor for further extensions or changes ahead of the February 14, 2027, loading deadline.