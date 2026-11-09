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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Basil Seggos Discusses Autonomous Vehicle Policy In New York

Foley Hoag LLP
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A statewide coalition in New York is advocating for the responsible deployment of fully autonomous passenger vehicles, citing compelling safety and sustainability benefits. With independent studies showing autonomous vehicles involved in significantly fewer crashes than human drivers, the discussion is shifting beyond safety to encompass broader environmental and accessibility advantages for communities across the state.

United StatesTransport
Basil Seggos
Basil Seggos
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Partner and Senior Policy Director Basil Seggos, who serves as chair of the A Better Road Forward advisory board, is helping to lead the discussion on autonomous vehicle policy in New York.

A Better Road Forward is a statewide coalition of New Yorkers who believe that fully autonomous passenger vehicles, when deployed responsibly and at scale, can make streets safer, transportation networks more sustainable, neighborhoods more accessible, and communities more connected.

As Seggos recently wrote: “The conversation over autonomous vehicles has long centered on safety. Rightfully so, with an independent study revealing that autonomous vehicles are involved in 68 percent fewer crashes per mile than human drivers across four major U.S. cities– and 81 percent fewer crashes involving injury. The sustainability case is just as strong.”

Read more in Crain’s New York, Politico Pro, the ABRF Blog, and watch on NY1.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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