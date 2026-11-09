Basil Seggos Discusses Autonomous Vehicle Policy In New York

Partner and Senior Policy Director Basil Seggos, who serves as chair of the A Better Road Forward advisory board, is helping to lead the discussion on autonomous vehicle policy in New York.

A Better Road Forward is a statewide coalition of New Yorkers who believe that fully autonomous passenger vehicles, when deployed responsibly and at scale, can make streets safer, transportation networks more sustainable, neighborhoods more accessible, and communities more connected.

As Seggos recently wrote: “The conversation over autonomous vehicles has long centered on safety. Rightfully so, with an independent study revealing that autonomous vehicles are involved in 68 percent fewer crashes per mile than human drivers across four major U.S. cities– and 81 percent fewer crashes involving injury. The sustainability case is just as strong.”

Read more in Crain’s New York, Politico Pro, the ABRF Blog, and watch on NY1.