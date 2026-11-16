The traditional automobile transaction once required a customer to visit a dealership, inspect a vehicle, negotiate terms, complete paperwork and arrange delivery, often during a single visit to a physical showroom. Increasingly, those activities occur online. Consumers now routinely research inventory, obtain financing, execute documents and arrange vehicle delivery without entering a dealership. For automotive retailers, digital transactions have become an essential component of their operations rather than a supplemental convenience. New Jersey has responded to this evolution by expressly authorizing online motor vehicle sales while preserving the regulatory framework governing licensed dealerships.

Most recently, legislation approved Jan. 20, 2026, as P.L. 2025, c.311 amended N.J.S.A. 39:10-19.5 and established an additional procedural protection concerning regulatory examinations of dealership records. The legislation offers an important reminder that the modernization of automobile retailing does not necessarily require the elimination of traditional dealer licensing requirements. Instead, New Jersey is attempting to accommodate digital transactions within an established regulatory structure designed to protect consumers and ensure accountability.

Online Sales Are Permitted, but Licensing Still Matters

New Jersey’s express statutory authorization for online motor vehicle sales originated with legislation enacted in 2022. N.J.S.A. 39:10-19.5 permits licensees to conduct online sales of motor vehicles anywhere in New Jersey, subject to additional statutory requirements. That authorization is significant because it recognizes that a vehicle transaction need not be completed entirely within a physical dealership.

However, the statute does not establish an unrestricted alternative to dealer licensing. Licensees conducting online sales must maintain a physical presence in New Jersey equal to or greater than the minimum established-place-of-business requirements applicable to new and used motor vehicle dealerships under N.J.S.A. 39:10-19.

The statutory approach reflects a deliberate distinction between the manner in which a vehicle is sold and the legal requirements governing the business selling it. A licensed dealership may conduct its transactions electronically, but its digital business model does not relieve it of otherwise applicable licensing obligations.

For traditional dealers, this provides an opportunity to expand online sales without necessarily abandoning existing facilities.

For businesses considering an online-only retail model, it presents an important limitation: a website and a vehicle delivery network do not, standing alone, satisfy New Jersey’s dealership licensing requirements.

The Continuing Importance of Physical Facilities

New Jersey’s dealership regulations establish detailed requirements concerning the physical premises maintained by licensed motor vehicle dealers. N.J.A.C. 13:21-15.4 addresses established places of business, including office facilities, display areas and other requirements applicable to dealership operations.

The precise requirements depend on the type of license involved, and counsel should evaluate the applicable statutory and regulatory provisions rather than assume that all dealers are subject to identical facility obligations. The broader principle is clear.

New Jersey has not replaced its established-place-of-business framework with a purely virtual licensing system. That distinction matters for several reasons.

Physical facilities provide regulators with identifiable business locations, support recordkeeping and inspection requirements, and establish accountability for licensed operations. They also play an important role in the manufacturer-dealer franchise system, where dealership locations, facility investments and geographic market protections are frequently significant contractual and statutory considerations.

The existence of online sales authority does not independently authorize a dealer to establish additional physical sales locations without complying with applicable licensing requirements. Nor does the ability to deliver vehicles throughout New Jersey necessarily establish a licensed dealership presence in every community where customers reside.

The legal analysis must distinguish between a retailer’s authorized place of business and the geographic reach of its sales activities.

Electronic Records and Regulatory Access

One of the principal features of New Jersey’s online sales framework is its recognition of electronic dealership records.

N.J.S.A. 39:10-19.5 permits licensees conducting online sales to maintain nonphysical, electronic records of those transactions, provided that the records are maintained in a format allowing inspection and examination by the chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission or an authorized agent. The statute also requires a stable internet connection in the dealership office.

This approach acknowledges that paper records are no longer essential to the administration of every vehicle transaction. However, the permission to maintain electronic records should not be confused with a relaxation of recordkeeping obligations. Dealers must still be capable of producing the records necessary to demonstrate compliance with applicable motor vehicle laws and regulations.

In practice, that means dealerships should evaluate the reliability, accessibility and organization of their electronic transaction records. Documents maintained through dealer management systems, electronic contracting platforms and third-party technology providers should remain retrievable when required for a lawful regulatory examination.

Dealers should also consider how access to records would be maintained during system outages, vendor disputes or transitions between technology platforms. The relevant compliance question is not simply whether a document exists electronically, but whether the dealership can access and produce it when legally required.

A New Notice Requirement for Records Examinations

The January 2026 legislation introduced a notable procedural requirement governing certain regulatory examinations.

Newly enacted N.J.S.A. 39:10-22.1 requires the MVC Chief Administrator or a designee to provide one business day’s advance written notice before entering the building of a covered motor vehicle business or licensed dealer for the purpose of examining books and records.

The requirement applies to the categories of businesses identified in the statute, including licensed motor vehicle dealers and licensed leasing dealers. This represents an important distinction between the government’s authority to examine dealership records and the procedure governing certain examinations.

The legislation does not eliminate the MVC’s regulatory oversight authority. Rather, it establishes a notice requirement applicable to the specific circumstances described in the statute. The scope of that requirement is important. The statutory language concerns entry into a building for the purpose of examining books and records. It should not automatically be interpreted as requiring advance notice for every conceivable regulatory visit, inspection, investigation or enforcement activity.

Whether the provision applies to a particular agency action will depend on the purpose and circumstances of that action and the governing legal authority. Dealers should therefore avoid treating the amendment as a general prohibition against unannounced regulatory activity. Nevertheless, the new notice requirement creates an opportunity for dealerships to establish procedures for receiving and responding to written examination notices.

Designating responsible personnel, confirming the scope of a requested examination and ensuring timely access to responsive records can help reduce unnecessary disruption while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Inventory Restrictions Remain an Essential Consideration

New Jersey’s online sales statute also imposes an important limitation concerning the vehicles that may be sold online. Under N.J.S.A. 39:10-19.5, a licensee may conduct online sales only of motor vehicles constituting inventory held for sale by the licensee or a licensed parent or licensed affiliate. This requirement deserves particular attention as dealerships increasingly use centralized inventory platforms and affiliated entities to market vehicles across multiple locations.

The statute expressly contemplates inventory relationships involving licensed parents and affiliates. It does not, however, create an unlimited right to advertise and sell vehicles owned or controlled by unrelated businesses. Counsel evaluating online sales arrangements should examine which legal entity owns or holds the vehicle for sale, which entity is the licensed seller, and whether the inventory relationship falls within the statutory language.

These questions become especially important in transactions involving dealership groups, third-party marketplaces, inventory aggregation platforms and arrangements that separate vehicle marketing from the actual retail sale. The presence of a vehicle on a website does not necessarily establish that the advertising dealership is authorized to sell it under the applicable statutory framework. Accurate identification of the selling entity and the inventory relationship is therefore an important component of online retail compliance.

Implications for Multi-State and Digital Retailers

The growing geographic reach of online automotive retailing also creates potential jurisdictional complications. A dealership may be licensed in one state, advertise vehicles to consumers in another and arrange delivery in a third. Determining the applicable legal requirements may involve consideration of the seller’s location, the transaction structure, the customer’s residence, vehicle delivery arrangements and the activities conducted within the destination state.

New Jersey’s authorization for its licensees to conduct online sales throughout the state should not be interpreted as a blanket exemption from the licensing or consumer protection laws of other jurisdictions. Similarly, an out-of-state dealer’s ability to advertise to New Jersey consumers does not, by itself, resolve whether its particular activities require New Jersey licensure. The distinction between advertising, negotiating, contracting, delivering and maintaining a business location may be material to the analysis.

Dealers expanding their digital sales operations should therefore review applicable requirements before assuming that a transaction permissible in their home state may be conducted identically elsewhere.

Compliance in a Changing Retail Environment

For New Jersey dealerships, the statutory framework suggests several practical priorities.

First, dealers should confirm that their online operations remain consistent with the licensing and physical facility requirements applicable to their businesses.

Second, they should ensure that electronic records are organized, accessible and capable of being produced in connection with lawful regulatory examinations.

Third, dealerships should review inventory-sharing arrangements to confirm that vehicles offered through their online platforms satisfy the statutory requirements concerning licensed sellers, parents and affiliates.

Finally, management should establish procedures for handling MVC examination notices and distinguish between the specific advance-notice protection established by N.J.S.A. 39:10-22.1 and other regulatory oversight activities.

These considerations are particularly important for dealership groups operating through multiple legal entities or across state lines.

Modernization Without Deregulation

New Jersey’s online motor vehicle sales framework reflects the continuing evolution of automotive retailing. The law recognizes that consumers increasingly expect to complete vehicle transactions electronically and that dealerships must be able to adapt to those expectations. At the same time, the legislature has retained meaningful requirements concerning physical business locations, inventory relationships, recordkeeping and regulatory oversight.

The January 2026 amendments further refine that balance by recognizing electronic recordkeeping while establishing a procedural safeguard for certain examinations of dealership records. The result is not a system in which online retailers operate outside traditional dealership regulation. Rather, it is a framework that permits technological innovation while preserving the fundamental licensing obligations that have long governed the sale of motor vehicles.

As automotive transactions become increasingly digital, the critical distinction will remain between modernizing how dealerships conduct business and eliminating the legal responsibilities associated with conducting that business.

Originally published by New Jersey Law Journal.