2026 Consumer Sentiment Index - Fashion

The AlixPartners Consumer Sentiment Index tracks what shoppers prioritize, across five pillars: access, experience, price, product, and service.

Established in the 2000s and relaunched in 2024, it gives retailers a way to decide where to invest to stay ahead of a fast-moving consumer. This year, we polled 9,000+ U.S. consumers across 140 retailers and nine sectors: accessories, jewelry, luxury, footwear, outdoor & active, specialty, department stores, mass & club, and off-price. We split every finding by generation to pinpoint the cultural inflection points.

Jean waistlines may rise and fall, but today's consumer shifts run deeper than fashion cycles.

81% of consumers made a social purchase in the past year, but only 6% start discovery there

of consumers made a social purchase in the past year, but only start discovery there 10% start discovery with AI, rising to 14% of Gen Z and Millennials—and up to nearly 6 in 10 high earners

start discovery with AI, rising to of Gen Z and Millennials—and up to nearly 6 in 10 high earners -33% importance of "influencer partnerships" since 2024, now dead last among specialty experience attributes

importance of "influencer partnerships" since 2024, now dead last among specialty experience attributes 88% say transparent pricing matters, the #1 price attribute

say transparent pricing matters, the #1 price attribute 54% of activewear shoppers call consistent fit and sizing important, up from 29% in 2025

of activewear shoppers call consistent fit and sizing important, up from 29% in 2025 > 80% put the basics first: in stock, a clean store, and a person who can help

Key insights

1. Agentic doesn't care about your brand

AI is quietly becoming the front door for discovery, and it reads structured data, not your campaign. Most shoppers aren't ready to hand over a fashion purchase yet, but resistance could collapse fast. Plan for the flip.

2. GLP-1 side effects include a wild demand curve

The biggest impact of GLP-1s is unpredictability. Fit is gaining importance, inclusivity is losing it, and alterations are on the rise.

3. Influence is cringe, but working to build a halo is smart business

Influencer ROI is diminishing, but unexpected, brand-right collaborations are building credibility.

4. Polyester lifestyles and the quality recession

Polyester has overtaken cotton in women’s new arrivals, while prices keep climbing. As consumers place greater value on quality, they are paying closer attention to every label.

5. Consumers see retail as a ‘third space’

Shoppers want the shelf stocked, not the show. They expect VIP treatment in stores they've learned to navigate on their own and retailers who are winning are delivering on a place to play, hang and interact.

Fashion's front runners

See who has held onto their category, who has gained on their competitors, and which brands are commanding the most loyalty as we sort through retailer rankings. We see movement around heritage brands with a nostalgic factor, those delivering on sourcing and quality, and those creating a "third space" for consumers.

Read the full report