ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026
2026 Consumer Sentiment Index - Fashion
The AlixPartners Consumer Sentiment Index reveals how AI discovery, GLP-1 medications, and shifting quality expectations are reshaping retail priorities across nine sectors and 9,000+ U.S. consumers. From the decline of influencer marketing to the rise of retail as a 'third space,' this analysis tracks five critical pillars that determine where shoppers invest their loyalty and dollars.
The AlixPartners Consumer Sentiment Index tracks what shoppers prioritize, across five pillars: access, experience, price, product, and service.
Established in the 2000s and relaunched in 2024, it gives retailers a way to decide where to invest to stay ahead of a fast-moving consumer. This year, we polled 9,000+ U.S. consumers across 140 retailers and nine sectors: accessories, jewelry, luxury, footwear, outdoor & active, specialty, department stores, mass & club, and off-price. We split every finding by generation to pinpoint the cultural inflection points.
Jean waistlines may rise and fall, but today's consumer shifts run deeper than fashion cycles.
- 81% of consumers made a social purchase in the past year, but only 6% start discovery there
- 10% start discovery with AI, rising to 14% of Gen Z and Millennials—and up to nearly 6 in 10 high earners
- -33% importance of "influencer partnerships" since 2024, now dead last among specialty experience attributes
- 88% say transparent pricing matters, the #1 price attribute
- 54% of activewear shoppers call consistent fit and sizing important, up from 29% in 2025
- > 80% put the basics first: in stock, a clean store, and a person who can help
Key insights
1. Agentic doesn't care about your brand
AI is quietly becoming the front door for discovery, and it reads structured data, not your campaign. Most shoppers aren't ready to hand over a fashion purchase yet, but resistance could collapse fast. Plan for the flip.
2. GLP-1 side effects include a wild demand curve
The biggest impact of GLP-1s is unpredictability. Fit is gaining importance, inclusivity is losing it, and alterations are on the rise.
3. Influence is cringe, but working to build a halo is smart business
Influencer ROI is diminishing, but unexpected, brand-right collaborations are building credibility.
4. Polyester lifestyles and the quality recession
Polyester has overtaken cotton in women’s new arrivals, while prices keep climbing. As consumers place greater value on quality, they are paying closer attention to every label.
5. Consumers see retail as a ‘third space’
Shoppers want the shelf stocked, not the show. They expect VIP treatment in stores they've learned to navigate on their own and retailers who are winning are delivering on a place to play, hang and interact.
Fashion's front runners
See who has held onto their category, who has gained on their competitors, and which brands are commanding the most loyalty as we sort through retailer rankings. We see movement around heritage brands with a nostalgic factor, those delivering on sourcing and quality, and those creating a "third space" for consumers.
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