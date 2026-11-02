Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

2026 Consumer Sentiment Index - Fashion

AlixPartners Asia LLC
Explore more from AlixPartners Asia LLC

The AlixPartners Consumer Sentiment Index reveals how AI discovery, GLP-1 medications, and shifting quality expectations are reshaping retail priorities across nine sectors and 9,000+ U.S. consumers. From the decline of influencer marketing to the rise of retail as a 'third space,' this analysis tracks five critical pillars that determine where shoppers invest their loyalty and dollars.

United StatesStrategy
Sonia Lapinsky
Sonia Lapinsky
Justin MacFarlane
Justin MacFarlane
John Samuel
John Samuel
Bryan Eshelman
Bryan Eshelman
Filip Nemeth
Filip Nemeth
Meghan Hayward
Meghan Hayward
David Bassuk
David Bassuk
Meredith Sachs
Meredith Sachs
Abby Sattler
Abby Sattler
Author LinkedIn connections

The AlixPartners Consumer Sentiment Index tracks what shoppers prioritize, across five pillars: access, experience, price, product, and service

Established in the 2000s and relaunched in 2024, it gives retailers a way to decide where to invest to stay ahead of a fast-moving consumer. This year, we polled 9,000+ U.S. consumers across 140 retailers and nine sectors: accessories, jewelry, luxury, footwear, outdoor & active, specialty, department stores, mass & club, and off-price. We split every finding by generation to pinpoint the cultural inflection points.

Jean waistlines may rise and fall, but today's consumer shifts run deeper than fashion cycles.

  • 81% of consumers made a social purchase in the past year, but only 6% start discovery there
  • 10% start discovery with AI, rising to 14% of Gen Z and Millennials—and up to nearly 6 in 10 high earners
  • -33% importance of "influencer partnerships" since 2024, now dead last among specialty experience attributes
  • 88% say transparent pricing matters, the #1 price attribute
  • 54% of activewear shoppers call consistent fit and sizing important, up from 29% in 2025
  • > 80% put the basics first: in stock, a clean store, and a person who can help

Key insights

1. Agentic doesn't care about your brand

AI is quietly becoming the front door for discovery, and it reads structured data, not your campaign. Most shoppers aren't ready to hand over a fashion purchase yet, but resistance could collapse fast. Plan for the flip.

1862770a.jpg

2. GLP-1 side effects include a wild demand curve

The biggest impact of GLP-1s is unpredictability. Fit is gaining importance, inclusivity is losing it, and alterations are on the rise.

1862770b.jpg

3. Influence is cringe, but working to build a halo is smart business

Influencer ROI is diminishing, but unexpected, brand-right collaborations are building credibility.

1862770c.jpg

4. Polyester lifestyles and the quality recession

Polyester has overtaken cotton in women’s new arrivals, while prices keep climbing. As consumers place greater value on quality, they are paying closer attention to every label.

1862770d.jpg

5. Consumers see retail as a ‘third space’

Shoppers want the shelf stocked, not the show. They expect VIP treatment in stores they've learned to navigate on their own and retailers who are winning are delivering on a place to play, hang and interact.

1862770e.jpg

Fashion's front runners

See who has held onto their category, who has gained on their competitors, and which brands are commanding the most loyalty as we sort through retailer rankings. We see movement around heritage brands with a nostalgic factor, those delivering on sourcing and quality, and those creating a "third space" for consumers.

Read the full report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

The Colorado AI Law You Prepared For Is Gone, And The Rulemaking Comment Window Closes October 26

If your Colorado compliance program is built around impact assessments, it is built for a statute that will never take effect. Senate Bill 24-205, the first comprehensive state AI statute in the country, was scheduled to take effect June 30, 2026. Colorado instead repealed and replaced it with Senate Bill 26-189, signed May 14, 2026, whose principal requirements apply to consequential decisions made on or after January 1, 2027.
United StatesStrategy
Jones Walker LLP
Jones Walker LLP
Article

White House Announces AI Responsibility Accord, Executive Orders, And Super Intelligence Task Force

The Trump Administration has introduced a voluntary regulatory framework for artificial intelligence through the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, signed by six leading tech companies. This new approach emphasizes corporate self-policing with safety audits and board oversight, while simultaneously rebranding government AI terminology and establishing a new interagency coordination force. How will this light-touch regulatory strategy balance innovation with mounting safety concerns as AI capabilities
United StatesStrategy
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

California SB 574 Would Bar Attorneys From Delegating The Practice Of Law To Generative AI

California Senate Bill 574 proposes a groundbreaking statutory framework that would prohibit attorneys from delegating legal practice to generative artificial intelligence, while imposing disclosure requirements and verification standards across litigation, arbitration, and court filings. The legislation raises fundamental questions about how traditional definitions of "the practice of law" apply to AI-augmented legal work, from document review to contract analysis. If signed by Governor Newsom, California
United StatesStrategy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Contract Lifecycle Management And Why Legal Teams Need It

Contract lifecycle management has become the most widely adopted legal technology tool in corporate legal departments, addressing fundamental challenges around contract visibility, workflow automation, and risk management. Legal operations expert Jeff Reisner breaks down the CLM landscape, implementation considerations, and why this technology has emerged as the foundational piece most legal teams tackle first when modernizing their operations.
United StatesStrategy
Axiom
Axiom
Article

Ankura CTIX FLASH Update – September 22, 2026

This collection of insights from Ankura explores critical challenges facing multiple industries in 2026, from cybersecurity threats targeting AI assistants to the evolving landscape of freight capacity, cryptocurrency enforcement, and healthcare compliance. The articles examine how organizations navigate regulatory complexity, operational constraints, and emerging risks across financial services, logistics, healthcare, and technology sectors.
United StatesStrategy
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Article

New Research Reveals A Great Divide In Beauty, Health & Wellness, With Executives And Consumers At Odds

A comprehensive study reveals that beauty, health, and wellness has transformed from discretionary luxury into an identity cornerstone, with young men emerging as the fastest-growing demographic and nearly 13,000 medspas now rivaling McDonald's locations across America. The research exposes a critical disconnect between what industry executives believe consumers want and what consumers are actually doing with their time, money, and trust.
United StatesStrategy
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Protect College Sports Act Clears The Senate: What Stakeholders Need To Know

The U.S. Senate has passed the Protect College Sports Act by a 77-22 vote, marking the first time Congress has approved comprehensive federal legislation governing college athletics. This sweeping bill establishes a uniform NIL framework, locks in the House v. NCAA revenue-sharing model with caps and retention funds, grants limited antitrust exemptions, and imposes new transfer restrictions, health mandates, and reporting requirements.
United StatesStrategy
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Supply Chain Market Update: Transpacific Ocean Holds Near Peak As Record Diesel And Record Rail Intermodal Define August

Freight markets are experiencing unprecedented divergence as transpacific ocean rates hold near peak levels while Asia-Europe lanes decline, trucking shifts from spot to contract dominance, and record diesel prices reset cost structures across all transportation modes. This comprehensive analysis examines how carrier capacity management, fuel cost pressures, and modal shifts are reshaping logistics economics heading into Q4 peak season.
United StatesTransport
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Freight Recession Is Over. Is Your Supply Chain Ready?

The trucking sector, responsible for moving nearly three-quarters of all goods in America, is experiencing a fundamental shift as freight capacity contracts due to carrier exits, fleet downsizing, and regulatory pressures. With spot market rates rising above contract rates for the first time since early 2022 and structural driver shortages expected to worsen, shippers who treat this as a temporary cyclical event may find themselves unprepared for sustained rate increases. Understanding the root causes of th
United StatesTransport
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Enterprise Software Debt Crisis: What Cracks In Private Credit Mean For The Industry

Private credit markets are showing signs of stress, with enterprise software borrowers particularly vulnerable as AI disruption threatens their business models. Four critical warning signals—deteriorating credit health, rising PIK interest, mid-market concentration of defaults, and strategic misalignment with AI—suggest lenders need to shift from passive monitoring to active portfolio management before the 2028 debt maturity wall arrives.
United StatesFinance and Banking
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

New Research Reveals A Great Divide In Beauty, Health & Wellness, With Executives And Consumers At Odds

A comprehensive study reveals that beauty, health, and wellness has transformed from discretionary luxury into an identity cornerstone, with young men emerging as the fastest-growing demographic and nearly 13,000 medspas now rivaling McDonald's locations across America. The research exposes a critical disconnect between what industry executives believe consumers want and what consumers are actually doing with their time, money, and trust.
United StatesStrategy
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Behavioral Health Leaders Need A Margin Mindset As Disruption Sweeps The Sector

Behavioral health providers face mounting pressures from declining reimbursement rates, regulatory complexity, and severe workforce shortages that threaten operational sustainability. While demand for behavioral health services is projected to outpace supply for the next decade, only operators who build lean, efficient models rather than pursue pure expansion will capture the rewards.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Seasonal Hospitality Cannot Be Blind To The Labor Illusion

Seasonal hospitality businesses like theme parks, cruise lines, and mountain resorts are breaking attendance records while struggling to staff the experiences those records depend on. Most operators see a hiring problem, but few recognize the deeper workforce crisis hidden behind operational dashboards that show parks opening and ships sailing. The real challenge lies in understanding why labor costs belong on the CEO agenda and what leading operators are doing differently to address specialized shortages,
United StatesEmployment and HR
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Consumer Products Corner - Inventory Divides Deepen As Freight And Input Costs Rise

Discretionary inventory positions diverged sharply in Q2 as apparel and luxury brands faced expanding days inventory outstanding amid tariff-driven import acceleration and weakening demand, while big-ticket categories achieved meaningful drawdowns through disciplined working capital management. Rising crude oil prices and freight costs now threaten consumer company margins as geopolitical tensions persist and trade policy uncertainty clouds the outlook heading into midterm elections.
United StatesStrategy
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC