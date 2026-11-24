Data breach litigation is accelerating, and defense strategy increasingly depends on evidence, not assumption. This panel brings together insurers, defense counsel, and cybersecurity and threat intelligence professionals to examine how coordinated investigation strengthens the defense of data breach class actions.

The discussion covers the shifting litigation landscape, including rising case volume and faster plaintiff filing tactics, and shows how dark web investigations and open-source intelligence (OSINT) help defense teams evaluate claims, test plaintiffs’ allegations, and build evidence-based strategy.

You will learn how to:

Read current trends shaping data breach class actions.

Apply dark web and OSINT investigations to assess claims and asserted harm.

Translate investigative findings into litigation strategy, expert discovery, and settlement negotiations.

Strengthen coordination among insurers, defense counsel, and technology consultants.

Speakers

Brandon Welch, Managing Director, Ankura (Moderator)

Alyssa Lisiewski, Managing Director, Ankura

Andrea McKay, Claims Focus Group Leader, Beazley Insurance Services

Christopher J. Seusing, Partner, Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP

Watch the On-Demand Recording

Please note: In the on-demand webinar, there are multiple references to available CE/CLE, however those credits were only available for the live version of this session. Please feel free to reach out to Brandon Tyrie at WSHB ([email protected]) if you have any further questions around the CLE/CE crediting process.