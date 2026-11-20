Across the finance organizations we have worked with, we have found that interest in AI is real, but practical adoption is uneven. The clearest benefits come from bounded tasks with a named owner and a human checkpoint. Where the opportunity is unrealized, the barriers are familiar: data gaps, system transitions, stretched teams, and an unclear business case.

What We Are Seeing

Usage is personal, not institutional. People use AI to draft a memo or clean a data set, but many enterprise licenses sit unused.

A leader who clears the way wins. Teams move fastest where a CFO or controller sets the expectation and protects time to build.

Show me first. Then they want it yesterday. People do not believe the time savings until they see the result, and then they want it right away.

The human stays in the loop. AI drafts, and a capable human still owns the judgment.

Builders vs. the hand-it-to-me crowd. A few people lean all the way in, but most just want a finished tool. The biggest gains come from problem engineers, not those solely focused on automation and execution.

The tool landscape is fragmenting. Copilot, Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and model-routing aggregators all show up, and CIOs are avoiding lock-in.

The static dashboard is fading. Interactive reporting that used to take weeks is now mocked up in hours.

Where Client Adoption Stands

We see finance teams in four places, often within the same organization. Moving up depends less on the tools than on data, ownership, and controls. Each step earns the right to the next one.

To view the full article please click here.