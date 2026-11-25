The automotive industry continues to navigate a period of rapid transformation and uncertainty. Shifting trade policies, evolving electric vehicle demand, supply chain localization, supplier financial pressures, and regional manufacturing shifts are reshaping how automotive companies plan for growth and manage risk. At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence, software-defined vehicles, and energy storage are creating new opportunities while introducing increasingly complex legal, regulatory, and operational considerations.

These forces are not developing in isolation. Changes in trade and tariff policy are influencing sourcing and investment decisions, while evolving demand is prompting companies to reassess manufacturing capacity and explore opportunities beyond traditional automotive applications. The growing use of AI across manufacturing, supply chain, vehicle technology, and workforce operations is also raising new questions around governance, contracting, liability, privacy, and compliance. Meanwhile, automotive suppliers continue to contend with financial and operational pressures as they respond to changing production volumes, capital constraints, and shifting customer needs.

Against this backdrop, companies across the automotive ecosystem are making strategic decisions that could shape their businesses for years to come. Understanding how regulatory developments, emerging technologies, trade policy, and market conditions intersect will be critical as manufacturers and suppliers evaluate investments, strengthen supply chains, manage contractual relationships, and prepare for continued change.

To help industry leaders navigate this evolving landscape, Foley is proud to present its latest Auto Trends Series, a curated collection of articles examining recent developments shaping the automotive industry and the road ahead. The series will explore topics including tariffs and USMCA, supply chain localization and reshoring, AI governance and employment considerations, NHTSA regulation, supplier distress, battery and energy storage opportunities, and regional automotive manufacturing trends.

Throughout the series, members of Foley’s Auto Team will provide practical legal and strategic perspectives designed to help automotive companies better understand emerging risks and opportunities, anticipate change, and position their businesses for what comes next.

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