Artificial intelligence is beginning to resemble the internet in one important respect: It is no longer simply a tool or destination but rather is becoming part of how people work every day. As access becomes nearly universal, merely having the technology will not distinguish one law firm from another. The differentiator will be how effectively firms combine it with their proprietary knowledge, strategic priorities and, most importantly, their people's experience, judgment, and relationships.

AI can analyze information and surface patterns, but it does not inherently understand which partners drive revenue and why. It doesn't know which clients may be receptive to expanding a relationship across a firm or which have established counsel for particular matters. It cannot fully appreciate the history, personalities, motivations, internal politics, or moments of trust that shape a client relationship. AI can’t “read a room.” That understanding comes from conversations and real-world interactions among lawyers, clients, and the professionals who support them. It is hard to overstate the importance of a cup of coffee or a lunch in understanding a client’s priorities and challenges in the client’s own words – and AI can’t replicate or analyze that.

The data layer is also critical. Firms that understand how they collect, structure, maintain, update, store, and access their data will be better positioned to derive meaningful insights from AI. The technology may assemble a partial picture from fragmented information, creating some efficiency, but the quality of its insights still depends on the quality and accessibility of what surrounds it.

From Destination to Operating Layer

For the past few years, most firms have experienced AI as a destination. A lawyer opened a separate application, pasted in a document, asked a question, and carried the answer back into their real work. Pilots, champion networks, and prompting workshops were the right place to start because people needed a safe way to experiment and build confidence. But that model treats AI as something people go to rather than something they work with, and it is already giving way to a more integrated approach.

AI is showing up inside the systems lawyers and business professionals already use: the document management system, the research platform, email, the client relationship management system, the experience database, the matter intake process. As that happens, AI stops being a tool and becomes an operating layer that sits across the firm's workflows. The question shifts from “Which tool should we buy?” to “How should this function within our workflow, and where does judgment need to sit within it?”

That shift raises the stakes on everything underneath. An operating layer is only as good as what it can reach. If precedents are scattered, experience data is incomplete, and client information lives in disconnected systems, AI will move faster but not smarter. Knowledge management and data strategy, once considered back-office disciplines, become the foundation that determines whether AI produces generic output or firm-specific insight.

Build, Scale, Transform

AI also changes how firms should think about progress. A useful way to frame it is as a progression from build to scale to transform.

Building means establishing the foundation: approved tools, clean data, clear guidance, and early wins. Scaling means moving from individual enthusiasts to consistent use across practices and business teams. Transforming means redesigning how work gets done rather than layering AI onto processes built for individual customization.

Many firms are somewhere between the first and second stages, and it’s tempting to measure success by licenses deployed or prompts entered. But the better measures are the ones clients and firm leaders care about: responsiveness, consistency, quality, and time returned to higher-value work.

An operating layer changes the work of the people using it. Lawyers and professionals spend less time producing first drafts and more time directing, reviewing, and applying judgment. That is not a lesser role; it is a more demanding one, and firms that invest in helping their people develop those skills will get far more from the technology than firms that simply turn it on.

Turning Content into Client Insight

AI has transformed how quickly firms can develop and deliver content. Although it may be difficult to quantify the direct cost reduction today, firms can see meaningful time returned to their lawyers and business professionals — time they can redirect toward higher-value analysis, client engagement, and strategic thinking.

That efficiency, however, creates a new challenge. If anyone can produce a clean, technically competent client alert with a few clicks and a well-constructed prompt, the alert itself becomes less differentiating. The greater opportunity is to use AI to turn a broadly applicable update into an insight relevant to a specific client or audience.

A standard alert can be tailored by considering the recipient’s industry, company size, geographic reach, growth stage, business objectives, and current market pressures. With appropriate lawyer oversight, firms can use AI to gather and organize market intelligence, identify relevant trends, and cross-check supporting information more efficiently than before. The technology can surface connections and potential implications, but people must verify the underlying facts, assess their reliability and context, and apply legal and commercial judgment. Any legal analysis or advice must remain under the direction and review of a lawyer. The result is no longer simply a summary of what happened but rather an answer to the question every client is actually asking: What does this mean for me?

This is where AI can strengthen, not replace, the relationship between a lawyer and a client. Marketing and business development teams have a responsibility to provide lawyers with tools and opportunities to deepen those relationships, and customized insights are one highly valuable way to do so. A tailored communication tells the recipient: I hear you. I understand what matters to you. I am anticipating what you need.

Engagement Is a Shared Responsibility

Marketing and business development professionals will not always know which aspect of an issue will be most relevant to a particular client. The lawyer may hold the essential context. A lawyer who recently discussed a specific challenge with a client could share a colleague’s alert with an AI tool, explain the conversation, and ask for help drafting a personalized note to accompany it. AI can help connect the firm’s substantive knowledge to the immediate needs of the relationship, but the lawyer supplies the context that makes the communication meaningful.

This also reinforces that engagement is a shared responsibility. The marketing team may create the channel and facilitate access to the insight. The business development team may identify an opportunity and help tailor the approach. The lawyer brings knowledge of the client, the relationship, and the business issue. AI can help connect those elements more efficiently, but it cannot independently recreate the trust or judgment behind them.

As the volume of competent AI-assisted content grows, original thinking, client relevance, and credible human perspective become more valuable, not less. AI can accelerate the communication of authority; however, it cannot manufacture authority where none exists.

Governance as Guardrails, Not a Rulebook

Most firms began their AI governance journey with a policy — a document intended to protect the firm that defined acceptable use, listed prohibited tools, and was acknowledged once during onboarding or a firmwide rollout. While that was a necessary first step, it is no longer sufficient.

When AI is embedded in daily work, governance cannot be a one-time event. Tools change monthly. Vendors update underlying models, add features, and adjust data terms. Clients issue outside counsel guidelines with specific AI provisions, and those provisions vary from client to client. Regulators and courts continue to refine expectations around disclosure and verification. Governance has to keep pace, which means firms need practical, adaptable guardrails that people can understand and apply.

In practice, those guardrails include clear guidance on which tools are approved for which types of work, particularly where privileged or confidential client information is involved. It includes practical resources people will actually use, such as short do-and-don’t guides and prompting guidance written for lawyers. It outlines defined verification standards so everyone understands that AI output is a starting point that requires review. It incorporates ongoing vendor diligence, a process for tracking client-specific requirements, and a feedback loop so that lessons learned in one practice inform guidance for the rest of the firm.

Well-designed governance is what makes adoption possible. People use tools more confidently and responsibly when they understand the guardrails. Ambiguity, not rules, is what keeps cautious lawyers on the sidelines and leaves enthusiastic ones exposed.

Governance is also becoming client-facing. Clients are asking about AI in requests for proposals, panel reviews, and relationship conversations. They want to know how their information is protected, how output is verified, and how efficiency will show up in the work and the invoice. A firm that can answer those questions clearly and consistently builds trust. A firm that answers them vaguely — or differently depending on who is asked — creates doubt.

That makes governance a shared responsibility across functions: knowledge management, information technology, risk and general counsel, information security, practice leadership, and marketing and business development. Marketing and business development have a particular role in ensuring that what the firm says about its use of AI is accurate, specific, and supported by real practice. Overstating capability is a reputational risk. Articulating it credibly with real examples is a competitive advantage.

What Clients Actually Want to Hear

Whether firms are just beginning to adopt AI or already integrating it throughout their operations, the more important question is what clients expect from that investment.

Recent client conversations suggest that clients are less interested in which AI subscriptions a firm has than in how the technology improves the service they receive. They expect trusted advisers to use appropriate tools responsibly and to be transparent about the efficiencies and value they deliver. Firms that can offer concrete examples of how AI has improved their work and processes will be better positioned to answer those questions.

For example, firms are using AI tools to streamline deposition review and summarization. Some clients have questioned whether they should continue paying for work that AI can now help perform more efficiently. The answer is not necessarily that the work should be free; lawyers still need to verify AI-generated summaries and exercise professional judgment. But firms should be prepared to explain the time saved, the value delivered, and how those efficiencies are reflected in their work and fees.

Client listening programs focused on AI — along with roundtables where clients and firms can discuss approaches, pitfalls, and case studies — can help strengthen relationships. The profession is learning together, and firms can distinguish themselves by creating opportunities to share those lessons.

Marketing and business development professionals can also advocate for practical use cases and identify thought leadership opportunities based on trends revealed through competitive intelligence. Newer tools may surface signals or potential buying opportunities from client news, but those signals still require context and judgment.

AI-generated content can also introduce meaningless jargon or unnecessary volume. Rather than passing along a generic signal or lengthy output, marketing and business development professionals should focus on what is relevant, specific, and actionable for the intended audience.

AI's real strategic value shows in what people can do with the time and capacity it returns. For a lawyer, that may mean spending more time speaking with clients and prospects, listening to their concerns, and considering how the firm can support their businesses. For a marketing or business development professional, it may mean handling standard requests more efficiently and devoting greater attention to proactive opportunities, market positioning, and strategic counsel to lawyers and firm leadership.

The Real Measure of AI Success

Firms should not focus on defining an AI strategy in isolation. The conversation should focus on the outcomes firms are trying to achieve: Where do we want to grow? Which relationships matter most? What do our clients need? Where are our lawyers recreating work? Where could we deliver greater consistency, responsiveness, or value? With those priorities established, firms can determine where AI can meaningfully help advance them.

Culture matters here as well. Most firms aspire to be client-focused, innovative, entrepreneurial, generous with their time, and deeply connected to their clients and colleagues. Those values may not be distinctive as words; the differentiator is how consistently a firm puts them into practice. AI can create more capacity to listen, collaborate, anticipate needs, and develop better solutions. It cannot establish the relationships, trust, empathy, or shared purpose that bring people together. Technology can enable a culture, but people must create and live it.

A useful test is whether the firm can explain the business purpose of an AI initiative in terms of client service, strategic priorities, or differentiated value. The objective is not to simply use the technology but to leverage it to strengthen the firm’s ability to serve clients, execute its strategy, and create differentiated value.

The firms that benefit most from AI will not necessarily be those that deploy the most tools or invest the most money. They will be the firms that understand who they are, where they create value, which knowledge and relationships matter most, and how their people make sound decisions.

AI may help firms move faster. Strategy and human judgment determine whether they are moving in the right direction.

This article was written by the following individuals as part of the Legal Marketing Association's exclusive coverage of AI & the Law for the National Law Review:

Adam Severson is the chief marketing and business development officer at Baker Donelson, where he leads the strategic direction and execution of the firm’s business development and marketing initiatives.

Vanessa Torres, chief marketing and business development officer at Lowenstein Sandler, leads firmwide initiatives that align marketing impact with business development outcomes, helping attorneys cultivate meaningful client relationships that drive sustainable revenue growth.

Rachel Shields Williams is the director of AI and knowledge management at Bass, Berry & Sims, where she leads the firm’s strategy for integrating artificial intelligence, knowledge management, and data to improve how lawyers work, serve clients, and share knowledge.