How should I structure my JV deal? Our approach uses the “deal wheel” to drive five core analyses and develop a robust set of options backed by case examples, templates, and checklists.

Roughly 75% of serious joint venture (JV) negotiations fail to reach a deal, often because deal teams commit to a single structure too early. Dealmakers can avoid this by developing, testing, and refining several deal options after the basic deal logic is in place, but before detailed negotiations and legal drafting begin.

This article describes a five-step process for developing deal options, centered on the “deal wheel,” which covers key analyses such as sources of value, company and partner needs, and external constraints. Examples from biomaterials, hospitality, and mining ventures show how alternative structures can bridge conflicting partner objectives.

Key Takeaways

Premature commitment kills viable deals. Deal teams should keep at least three options in play, including non-JV alternatives.

Good deal options are partially developed concepts that define the JV’s scope, contributions, transaction structure, and governance without the full detail of a term sheet.

Partner needs matter as much as your own. Deal teams should separate real walk-away requirements from preferences, for both their own company and their counterparty.

Developing options rarely takes more than a month or two and it speeds the path to a “quick no” or a “good yes.” That is a good investment compared with negotiations that can run six to 24 months.

George, the CEO of a large industrial company, was wondering what went wrong. A major JV had fallen through at the eleventh hour, after months of intense negotiations. Worse, the European counterparty had just announced that it would consolidate its business into a JV with George’s direct competitor, creating a major threat to future competitiveness and growth plans.

Many executives pursuing JVs have felt George’s pain. Roughly 75% of serious JV negotiations fail to reach a deal. Sometimes that is a good thing. Partners may be incompatible, or due diligence may reveal flaws in the value-creation logic. But all too often, as in George’s case, JV negotiations fail for the wrong reasons.

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