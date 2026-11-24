Consumer spending growth decelerated in Q3, with retail sales excluding auto rising just 0.9% quarter over quarter. Gains were concentrated in discretionary categories, led by Specialty Supplies at 3.2%, pointing to continued strength in services and experience-led spending.

Consumer purchasing power also remained relatively resilient, with income growth of 0.9% helping to offset rising prices and a 0.6% increase in household debt. However, inflation concerns intensified through the quarter, as one-year inflation expectations were pushed to 4.6% in September from 4.0% in August, keeping consumer confidence near historically weak levels.

The question for Q4 is whether discretionary momentum survives contact with holiday pricing, or whether consumers finally trade experiences back for essentials.