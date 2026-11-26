Episode 57 of Deserve to Win is out and we're talking to infamous TCPA litigator Nathen Barton.

Barton is brave enough to come onto the show and mostly answer our questions. By his own account Barton has filed at least 50 TCPA cases and was featured in an NPR interview focused on litigators that bring TCPA suits.

But there are some out there who contend Barton sets up his lawsuits--inviting calls or filling out forms. These allegations have found pay dirt against others-- like Horton, Human, and Heidrapour-- and I confront Barton with all of this. You can assess his answers for yourself.

For his part Barton insists he is just a concerned father who has taken on a battle against robocallers because they pollute his children's phone and make it more difficult for him to contact them. Again, you can assess his story for yourself.

I will praise Barton--and have-- for winning a jury trial not long ago and for having the onions to join my show. He's not one to hide- and I do respect that. Does that mean he's the real deal? Maybe. Again, watch the interview and assess for yourself.

Before we get there we introduce you to two young lawyers who have JUST passed the bar and are set to become associates with Troutman Amin, LLP-- Fynn and Kelly! Then we dive into the biggest TCPA news of the week:

1. Citi narrowly avoids another TCPA class action at the hands of an individual who opted out of their $29.5MM TCPA settlements catastrophe;

2. We discuss a pair of contrary results on the issue of whether SMS are calls-- one in PA holding SMS are NOT calls and one in TX holding SMS ARE calls (so it goes);

3. Queenie breaks down another major case holding messages related to free goods or services (or those covered by insurance) are not marketing; and

4. We discuss the MAJOR ruling holding Lucas B. Horton in contempt in a TCPA suit and finding he manufactured evidence by back-dating an email in an effort to save a claim!

Plus we reflect upon the big ANA Masters of Advertising Law event and look forward to Law Conference of Champions V!

It all adds up to one of the most shocking and unpredictable episodes of Deserve to Win yet!

Enjoy!