The days of numerical local ownership limits at the FCC may be coming to an end. On November 24, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) released its highly anticipated draft Report and Order (Draft Order) concluding the 2022 Quadrennial Review. If adopted, the Report and Order will replace the FCC’s existing rigid local broadcast ownership limits with a case-by-case review.

In an effort to empower local broadcasters to “compete, invest, innovate, and provide the services their communities need, want, and deserve,” the FCC intends to:

Convert the existing TV and radio ownership limits to “baselines” for case-by-case review;

Eliminate the AM and FM radio subcaps; and

Retain the Dual Network Rule in its current form.

Below, we briefly explain the 2022 Quadrennial Review process before summarizing the key points from the Draft Order. The FCC will vote on the Draft Order at its December 17, 2026 Open Meeting.

The Telecommunications Act Requires the FCC to Review Its Media Ownership Rules Every Four Years

Section 202(h) of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 (Telecommunications Act) requires the Commission to review its media ownership rules every four years to determine whether they remain “necessary in the public interest as the result of competition” and to “repeal or modify any regulation [that it] determines to be no longer in the public interest.”1 These media ownership rules include: (1) the Local Radio Ownership Rule; (2) the Local Television Ownership Rule; and (3) the Dual Network Rule.

The Local Radio Ownership Rule limits the total number of radio stations one entity may own within a local market. The AM and FM subcaps limit the number of same-market radio stations an entity may own in the same service. The limits directly correlate to the total number of full-power commercial and noncommercial radio stations in the market (the more stations serving a market, the higher the cap, with a maximum of 8 total/5 same-service in the largest markets).

The Local Television Ownership Rule prohibits an entity from owning more than two television stations in the same Designated Market Area (DMA).

The FCC’s Dual Network Rule prohibits mergers in a market between or among the Big Four broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC.

Following legal challenges to the 2018 Quadrennial Review Order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, in Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri v. FCC, vacated the Top Four Prohibition, which placed restrictions on a single television broadcaster owning two of the top four rated stations in a local market.

The FCC’s 2025 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking sought comment on the media ownership rules and the Commission’s traditional policy goals of competition, localism, and viewpoint diversity. As part of its 2022 Quadrennial Review, the FCC asked whether “changes in the marketplace” have “rendered certain of these goals obsolete.”

Local Radio Ownership Rule

In a departure from past Quadrennial Reviews, the Draft Order analyzes radio competition “in the context of a more expansive audio content ecosystem” that includes internet streaming, podcasting, and other platforms. Citing “dramatic shifts in both listenership and advertising revenue” away from broadcast radio, the Draft Order concludes that “current ownership caps limit the ability or potential of broadcast radio to deliver public interest benefits to listeners.”

The Draft Order would make three changes to the Local Radio Ownership Rule:

Eliminate AM and FM Subcaps

The Draft Order would eliminate the existing limits on how many same service (AM or FM) stations a radio broadcaster can own in each market. Under the proposed rule, broadcasters would have discretion to determine the appropriate mix of AM and FM stations to own in a market.

2. Convert Ownership Caps to Presumptively Acceptable Baselines

The Draft Order would convert the numerical limits on the total number of stations a radio broadcaster can own in a market from caps to “presumptively acceptable baseline levels of cognizable ownership,” and provide a case-by-case framework for approval to exceed such baselines. Under the new rule, ownership above the existing caps would no longer be strictly prohibited. Instead, common ownership at or below those levels would be presumptively acceptable.

3. Consider Requests to Exceed the Baseline on a Case-by-Case Basis

Under the proposed rule, parties would be able to request case-by-case approval to own more stations in a single market than the presumptively acceptable baselines allow. Applicants would have to explain in their applications why the proposed combination would serve the public interest. The FCC would ask applicants to provide the following types of information, which are “likely to be particularly relevant” to its decision:

Ratings or other listenership data for the proposed combination and all other broadcast radio stations in the market;

Revenues of the stations in the proposed combination and all other broadcast radio stations in the market, including a comparison of the market with and without the proposed above-the-baseline combination;

The population of the market and the local ad share and/or audience share of each station and its attributable owners, both before and after closing;

The effects of the proposed combination on viewpoint diversity, localism, and new entrant access, compared to adherence to the baseline;

Market-specific conditions that favor the proposed combination, particularly market size and the combination’s reach within the market, together with specific analysis showing that the combination will not cause over-consolidation that undermines the public interest.

While the Draft Order acknowledges that most comments from the broadcast industry supported eliminating the numerical Local Radio Ownership Rule altogether, it concludes that the proposed approach will nonetheless provide greater regulatory certainty and administrative efficiency. The Draft Order also recognizes that the data the FCC receives will allow it to better evaluate if further rule changes are warranted.

Local Television Ownership Rule

Similarly, the Draft Order recognizes that the market in which television broadcasters compete is the wider market for video programming, and explains that the Commission intends to consider the impact of non-broadcast media in its public interest analysis.

The Draft Order proposes two changes to the Local Television Ownership Rule:

Apply a Baseline Limit of Two Stations in All DMAs

The current rules limit the number of stations a single entity may own in a Designated Market Area to two. The new rule would convert this to a baseline presumption without regard for the size of the DMA or the ranking of the stations. The burden would shift to opponents to demonstrate that a transaction resulting in ownership of two stations would not serve the public interest.

2. Consider Requests to Exceed the Baseline on a Case-by-Case Basis

The FCC would consider all relevant facts to determine whether ownership of more than two stations would serve the public interest, including the state of competition among broadcast television stations in the market as well as competition from non-broadcast content providers, and the impact of the transaction on localism and viewpoint diversity.

More specifically, the Commission would look at:

The number of television stations in a DMA;

The population of a DMA;

The competitive strength of the DMA’s stations;

The availability of non-broadcast content and advertising;

Hardships or service disruptions resulting from divestiture of any existing duopoly;

Factors similar to those considered with respect to failed station waivers;

The effect of a transaction on retransmission consent fees, ratings, and revenue;

Market characteristics; and

Whether a proposed transaction would result in program offerings that meet the needs and interests of the community.

Factors weighing against common ownership would include:

Homogenization of content on commonly owned stations;

Negative effects on localism due to reductions in newsroom staff following television mergers;

Concentration of programming decision-making in fewer entities; and

Increased pressures to independent broadcasters that focus on faith-based, family-oriented, or educational programming.

Under this case-by-case analysis, multicast streams and low-power television (LPTV) stations would not count toward the number of stations an entity may own. However, multicast streams and LPTV stations would be relevant to evaluating the state of competition in a DMA.

Dual Network Rule

As the Commission has concluded in previous Quadrennial Reviews, the Draft Order proposes to retain the Dual Network Rule. The Draft Order explains that “the Dual Network Rule promotes a balance between the competing interests of the Big Four broadcast networks and the local broadcast affiliates by supporting the bargaining leverage of local affiliates.” Ultimately, the Draft Order notes that the Dual Network Rule helps broadcasters serve their local communities and fosters competition among the Big Four broadcast networks.

Looking Ahead

The Commission will vote to adopt the Draft Order at its December 17 Open Meeting. Of course, the Commission’s Order will undoubtedly face judicial challenges, as has been the case with each previous Quadrennial Review.

Wiley’s Media Practice has a deep bench of attorneys with extensive experience counseling broadcasters and advocating for their interests before the Commission. If you have any questions, please contact one of the attorneys listed on this alert or the Wiley attorney who routinely handles your FCC matters.

Footnote