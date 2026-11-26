An independent assessment reveals opportunities to strengthen oversight across a complex network of vendors and subcontractors.

Background

A state labor and industries department relies on third-party service providers to support critical healthcare scheduling services. As the department’s reliance on external vendors and subcontractors grows, so does the need to manage the cybersecurity, privacy, and operational risks associated with those relationships.

In March 2026, the department engaged MGO to conduct an independent assessment of a critical vendor’s security and privacy controls. The goal was to gain a clearer understanding of the vendor’s cybersecurity maturity, evaluate its ability to protect sensitive information, and support informed decisions about ongoing vendor oversight.

Challenge

As MGO began its assessment, the team identified a broader vendor ecosystem than initially anticipated and uncovered apprehensions about privacy aspects of the program. The primary service provider relied on multiple subcontractors to deliver services, increasing the complexity of the assessment and expanding the department’s third-party risk exposure.

The department needed a comprehensive view of cybersecurity and privacy controls across the entire service chain, along with actionable insights to support vendor governance, prioritize improvements, and guide future risk management decisions.

Approach

MGO conducted a 15-week independent cybersecurity maturity assessment using the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0 as its evaluation benchmark. Working closely with the department, the primary vendor, and supporting subcontractors, MGO examined the design and implementation of controls across applicable NIST CSF domains.

Through the assessment, our team:

Examined security, privacy, governance, and operational artifacts to evaluate existing controls, processes, and oversight practices.

Conducted interviews and workshops with more than 20 stakeholders to understand how controls operated in practice, validate documented processes, and identify potential gaps.

Evaluated the primary vendor and its supporting subcontractors to assess cybersecurity and privacy risks throughout the service delivery chain.

Assessed cybersecurity capabilities across applicable NIST CSF functions and categories to establish a maturity baseline and identify areas for improvement.

Documented observations, assigned risk ratings, and developed prioritized recommendations to address control deficiencies and strengthen vendor oversight.

MGO reviewed key areas, including governance, risk management, identity and access management, security monitoring, incident response, data protection, vendor oversight, and business resilience.

At the conclusion of the engagement, MGO delivered a comprehensive report that included a cybersecurity maturity assessment, domain-level scoring, an executive risk dashboard, a gap analysis, and a prioritized remediation roadmap. These deliverables provided both executive-level insights for leadership and practical guidance for addressing identified risks.

Value to Client

The assessment gave the department a fact-based view of cybersecurity and privacy risks across its third-party service ecosystem, extending beyond a traditional point-in-time compliance review.

Key outcomes included:

Greater third-party risk visibility: The department gained a clearer understanding of cybersecurity and privacy risks across the primary vendor and its subcontractors.

Risk-based decision support: Leadership gained objective maturity scores, risk ratings, and findings to inform vendor oversight, contract management, and future procurement decisions.

Clearer vendor accountability: The assessment identified opportunities to clarify cybersecurity responsibilities, reporting expectations, and control ownership across the vendor ecosystem.

A baseline for continuous improvement: Measurable cybersecurity maturity benchmark gave the department a foundation for tracking progress and strengthening third-party oversight through future assessments.

Strengthen Your Third-Party Cybersecurity Oversight

As state and local government agencies increasingly rely on vendors, cloud providers, and subcontractors to deliver critical services, understanding third-party cybersecurity risks is essential to protecting sensitive information and maintaining operational resilience.