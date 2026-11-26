The Weekly Sports News Digest is a roundup of recent deals and developments in the sports industry published by outside organizations. Akin aggregates these stories, but the information contained in them does not necessarily represent the beliefs or opinions of the firm.

This Week’s Top News:

Walter’s Exit Strategy Picks Up Speed. Mark Walter is exploring a Cadillac F1 stake sale at a reported $3 billion valuation as his $12.5 billion Lakers transaction with Josh Kushner advances and following his Chelsea stake disposal. The Cadillac asking price comes despite substantial startup losses, underscoring how franchise scarcity and anticipated growth can outweigh current earnings. Meanwhile, the Buss family litigation could determine whether its remaining 17.8% Lakers interest joins the transaction; the reported dispute concerns that stake rather than Walter’s controlling interest, although his sale still requires signing and NBA approval.

Mark Walter is exploring a Cadillac F1 stake sale at a reported $3 billion valuation as his $12.5 billion Lakers transaction with Josh Kushner advances and following his Chelsea stake disposal. The Cadillac asking price comes despite substantial startup losses, underscoring how franchise scarcity and anticipated growth can outweigh current earnings. Meanwhile, the Buss family litigation could determine whether its remaining 17.8% Lakers interest joins the transaction; the reported dispute concerns that stake rather than Walter’s controlling interest, although his sale still requires signing and NBA approval. College Basketball’s Roster Decisions Move to Court. College basketball’s latest roster variable is the court docket: dozens of players began their seasons pursuant to court orders allowing them to compete despite the NCAA’s new five-year eligibility rules. The NCAA reports approximately 200 eligibility lawsuits involving 850 plaintiffs across sports since June, with differing judicial outcomes making eligibility increasingly dependent on individual cases and jurisdictions. With litigation expected to continue throughout the season, temporary injunctions and appeals add uncertainty to roster planning and tournament considerations—complicating the stability underpinning college sports’ expanding commercial commitments.

College basketball’s latest roster variable is the court docket: dozens of players began their seasons pursuant to court orders allowing them to compete despite the NCAA’s new five-year eligibility rules. The NCAA reports approximately 200 eligibility lawsuits involving 850 plaintiffs across sports since June, with differing judicial outcomes making eligibility increasingly dependent on individual cases and jurisdictions. With litigation expected to continue throughout the season, temporary injunctions and appeals add uncertainty to roster planning and tournament considerations—complicating the stability underpinning college sports’ expanding commercial commitments. Stadiums, Sponsorships and Scale. Gerry Cardinale is looking to turn stadium development into a business of its own, betting that modern venues can help reshape Serie A’s commercial appeal and unlock new revenue opportunities across sports. The planned 71,500-seat Milan stadium is already making headlines with Generali’s record-setting $725 million naming rights deal, underscoring the growing investment value of premium sports real estate. With ambitions extending to NBA Europe and tennis, Cardinale’s playbook suggests that the business of sports may increasingly be built around the venues as much as the teams themselves.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Weekly Sports News Digest below.