As AI evolves at a rapid pace, a growing number of states are adopting targeted regulations – creating a growing compliance patchwork affecting everything from automated decision-making and chatbots to employment, privacy, cybersecurity, and consumer protection.

In this episode, Pam Signorello is joined by Duane Pozza and Lauren Lerman of Wiley’s Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance Practice to discuss the state AI regulatory landscape – and how existing privacy and consumer protection laws are shaping compliance obligations.

What should companies be doing now to navigate new requirements and build a practical approach to compliance? Find out in this installment of The Cyber Periscope.