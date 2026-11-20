ICYMI

Global

IOSCO: SupTech sprint on supervision of digital asset markets

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published a report on its inaugural SupTech Sprint on digital asset market supervision, involving policy specialists, supervisors and technical experts from 56 member jurisdictions. Running from September to November 2026, the Sprint addressed supervisory challenges including market surveillance and anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) risk supervision. [13 Nov 2026] #SupTech #DigitalAsset

UK

DRCF paper: Consumer interest and AI

The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) has published a report examining consumers’ views on the benefits and risks of generative and agentic AI, drawing on responses to its Consumer Interest and AI Call for Input and wider research. The paper examines the factors underpinning consumer trust in AI, including quality, transparency, human oversight and control, and considers accountability, safeguards and routes to redress.

Key findings include:

AI can amplify existing harms – AI can create new risks for consumers, including manipulation and overtrust.

Consumers experience AI differently – vulnerability varies depending on demographics, financial pressure and other individual circumstances.

AI can deliver benefits – potential benefits include greater accessibility, efficiency and personalisation, leading to improved consumer outcomes.

Consumer understanding of AI remains limited – consumers cannot be expected to identify and manage all AI-related risks themselves.

Consumer trust in AI is context-dependent – trust can be volatile, and consumer trust should not automatically be interpreted as informed acceptance of AI or its risks.

Consumers may overestimate regulatory protections – this misconception may increase vulnerability to harm arising from AI services.

Accountability should be shared – responsibility should extend across the AI value chain, with simple and accessible routes to redress for consumers.

Audit trails and clear responsibility matter – transparency becomes increasingly important as agentic AI systems expand, making clear responsibility and traceability important safeguards.

The DRCF brings together four UK regulators (the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the Office of Communications (Ofcom), the Information Commission’s Office (ICO), and the FCA) to coordinate their approach to digital regulation. [12 Nov 2026] #AI

FCA multi-firm review: Operational resilience of trading venues

The FCA has published findings from its multi-firm review of the cyber and operational resilience of a sample of UK trading venues to highlight good practices and where firms could deal with incidents more effectively.

The FCA found that trading infrastructure is generally resilient and has withstood market volatility in recent years, but venues need to understand all their dependencies and test resilience throughout their supply chains. The regulator confirmed that it is not introducing new requirements. However, it reminded venues that they must assess the risks arising from rapid market changes driven by the growth of AI, quantum computing and extended trading hours. Venues are also expected to prepare for the operational incident reporting rules, which come into force on 18 March 2027. [11 Nov 2026] #Cyber #AI #QuantumComputing

BoE speech: UK retail payments infrastructure – from vision to design

The BoE has published a speech by its Senior Advisor to the Governors and Chair of the Retail Payments Infrastructure Board (RPIB), Victoria Cleland, at the FTT Fintech Festival. Ms Cleland discussed key feedback received on the June 2026 consultation on the design of future retail payments infrastructure and outlined progress towards a next-generation UK system. (The RPIB’s response to the consultation exercise was published earlier in November 2026.)

She also confirmed that the initiative is moving into a co-creation phase involving the RPIB, the Design Authority, the Delivery Company and industry experts, with the Blueprint expected to be handed to the Delivery Company in spring 2027 for detailed design, procurement, construction and implementation. [11 Nov 2026] #Payments

BoE speech: AI agents, principal-agent risks and financial stability

The BoE has published Jonathan Hall's final speech as an external member of the Financial Policy Committee (FPC), delivered at the CFM-Imperial Workshop on Quantitative Finance. Mr Hall discussed the growing use of AI agents in finance and their potential financial-stability implications, drawing on principal-agent theory to identify the core risks. He also highlighted how access controls, monitoring and other safeguards could help manage the risks as AI agents become more capable.

At a system-wide level, Mr Hall highlighted that widespread AI adoption could increase concentration risk, amplify correlations between market participants and exacerbate stress periods, while noting uncertainty about the scale of these risks. [11 Nov 2026] #AI

Australia

APRA’s latest System Risk Outlook warns of rising threats to financial stability

APRA’s November System Risk Outlook says that Australia’s financial system remains strong and stable, but warns that persistent uncertainty and simultaneous shocks could test that resilience. APRA noted the consequences of sharp global market repricing, escalating AI risks and reliance on common service providers.

The Outlook says a sharp repricing in global markets could raise Australian funding costs and reduce investment values. AI can accelerate cyber and operational threats, while increasing reliance on a small number of material service providers can result in further shocks to the Australian financial system.

APRA Chair John Lonsdale said maintaining resilience will require banks, insurers and superannuation trustees to have financial strength, operational readiness and crisis preparedness. [12 Nov 2026] #AI #Cyber

ASIC sues Commonwealth Bank alleging business customers were overcharged fees

ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) concerning its CommBiz platform. ASIC alleges that terms and conditions did not clearly disclose all fees charged for Direct Debit and Direct Credit payments, and that CBA also charged an additional, undisclosed fee for the movement of money into or out of customers’ CommBiz accounts.

For November 2020 to 31 May 2025, ASIC alleges approximately 42,000 customers were overcharged approximately $8.5 million. ASIC also alleges that customer complaints and an internal audit did not lead to timely correction, and that governance deficiencies contributed to failures to act efficiently, honestly and fairly.

ASIC is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties, adverse publicity orders, ancillary orders and costs. No case-management hearing has been listed. [12 Nov 2026] #Payments

Hong Kong

Legislative changes to implement CARF and amendments to CRS in Hong Kong gazetted

The Government has gazetted the Inland Revenue (Amendment) (Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework and Amended Common Reporting Standard)… to implement in Hong Kong the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and the latest amendments to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The amendment ordinance was passed by the Legislative Council on 4 November 2026.

Given the rapid development of digital asset markets in recent years, the OECD published the CARF in 2023 to provide for the automatic exchange of tax information on crypto-asset transactions with partner jurisdictions on an annual basis, and amended the CRS to cover digital financial products and enhance the requirements regarding reporting and due diligence.

The CARF will be implemented in Hong Kong in 2027 when relevant service providers will be required to collect the information specified under the framework for the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to exchange with partner jurisdictions starting from 2028. The amended CRS will also take effect in 2028, and the IRD will automatically exchange financial account information with suitable partners in accordance with the new standard starting from 2029.



The IRD will issue relevant guidance to the industry, and has set up a dedicated team to provide technical support to the industry and address its enquiries. [13 Nov 2026] #Crypto #DigitalAsset

SFC and HKMA host industry seminar on opportunities in Hong Kong’s fast-evolving tokenisation ecosystem

The SFC and the HKMA have jointly hosted a seminar for over 200 stakeholders from the financial sector to exchange insights and foster collaboration in advancing Hong Kong’s tokenisation ecosystem.

The seminar followed the recent launch of the world’s first round-the-clock secondary trading of tokenised public funds on a licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) (see our previous update) and the introduction of the new capability under EnsembleTX to support 24/7 interbank settlement of tokenised deposit transactions (see our previous update).

Discussions at the seminar covered topics such as:

Tokenisation-enabled opportunities in secondary trading and corporate treasury management;

Enhancements to financial infrastructure to facilitate payments and liquidity management;

The role of SFC-licensed VATPs in supporting tokenised funds’ trading and liquidity; and

Use cases aimed at accelerating broader adoption in tokenised money and tokenised investment products. [12 Nov 2026] #Tokenisation #DigitalAsset

Thailand

SECT consultation: Stablecoin transactions

The Securities and Exchange Commission Thailand (SECT) is consulting on a draft notification governing stablecoin transactions conducted through digital asset business operators. The SECT wants to ensure that measures are sufficient to prevent and mitigate the risks of digital assets being used as a channel for money laundering, cybercrime, or circumvention of regulations governing international money transfers, and enhance the efficiency of SECT’s supervision.

Responses are requested by 26 November 2026. [12 Nov 2026] #Stablecoin #DigitalAsset

SECT consultation: Investor knowledge test prior to ICO subscription

SECT has published proposed principles concerning the details of the investment knowledge test that initial coin offering (ICO) portals must arrange for investors to take prior to investors subscribing to digital tokens. The test is intended to promote investors’ appropriate and comprehensive understanding of the characteristics and risks of digital tokens before making investment decisions.

Reponses are requested by 25 November 2026. [10 Nov 2026] #DigitalToken

SECT urges business operators to stay alert and strengthen cybersecurity measures

SECT has announced that it has been closely monitoring the cyber threat situation. It urges business operators in the capital and digital asset markets, including the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and companies in the SET Group, to continuously strengthen their guardrails. On 3 November 2026, SECT sent a circular letter to business operators under its supervision to alert them of rising cyber threats. [9 Nov 2026] #Cybersecurity

Philippines

SECP renews partnership with e-wallet platform to strengthen fight against financial cybercrime

The SECP has renewed its partnership with a e-wallet platform to strengthen efforts in detecting, investigating, and addressing financial cybercrime and other illicit financial activities. The renewed Memorandum of Agreement reinforces the coordination between SECP Enforcement and Investor Protection Department and the e-wallet platform in supporting investigations involving online fraud, illegal investment solicitation, unauthorized lending, and other financial offenses. [12 Nov 2026] #Cybersecurity

Taiwan

FSC: Advance notice of draft regulations governing the management of VASPs

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has announced that, in preparation for the implementation of the Virtual Asset Services Act, promulgated on 22 July 2026, it has drafted eight sets of regulations:

the Regulations Governing the Establishment of Virtual Asset Service Providers;

the Rules Governing the Management of Responsible Persons and Business Personnel of Virtual Asset Service Providers;

the Regulations Governing the Management of Virtual Asset Service Providers;

the Regulations Governing the Establishment of Internal Control and Audit Systems by Virtual Asset Service Providers;

the Regulations Governing the Outsourcing of Operations by Virtual Asset Service Providers;

the Regulations Governing Virtual Asset Accounts and Suspected Illegal or Obviously Abnormal Transactions;

the Regulations Governing the Preparation and Filing of Financial Reports by Virtual Asset Service Providers; and

the Rules Governing the Management of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Trade Association.

The regulations cover areas including business establishment and licensing for operators, the management of responsible persons and business personnel, business and financial management, internal controls, operational outsourcing, the management of accounts suspected of being involved in illegal activities or transactions, the preparation of financial reports, and the management of trade associations.

The regulations will be published for consulted shortly. [12 Nov 2026] #DigitalAsset

US

NY DFS issues guidance on virtual currency advertising and marketing requirements

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NY DFS) has issued guidance setting out the expectations of NY DFS-regulated virtual currency entities (VCEs) with regard to maintaining and implementing comprehensive advertising and marketing policies and procedures for virtual currency products, services, and activities. Set out in an industry letter, the guidance emphasizes the importance of accurate content, clear disclosures, and an established governance and review process.

It applies to virtual currency entities licensed or chartered by the NY DFS; these entities are expected to update their policies and procedures for advertising and marketing consistent with this guidance by May 10, 2027, review those policies at least annually, and maintain records of the policies and procedures for review by the NY DFS. [Nov 12, 2026] #DigitalAsset #VirtualCurrency