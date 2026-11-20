For legal departments negotiating discovery terms, its value lies in connecting permission to use AI with rules governing the records AI use creates.

A protective order that permits artificial intelligence in discovery should also address what happens to the prompts, outputs and records of that work. A recent order in Air-Evac EMS, Inc. v. Aetna Life Insurance Company, No. 3:26-cv-01021 (D. Conn. Nov. 4, 2026), ECF No. 54, provides a useful example, which expressly protects AI-related litigation materials as work product while preserving required expert disclosures. The United States District Court for the District of Connecticut entered an agreed supplement to a standing protective order permitting certain uses of generative AI with designated discovery material and addresses the protection of resulting work. For legal departments negotiating discovery terms, its value lies in connecting permission to use AI with rules governing the records AI use creates.

What the Parties Negotiated

Paragraph 24 of the protective order supplement generally prohibits uploading designated material to generative-AI tools, subject to two exceptions: 1) secure electronic discovery platforms accessible only to attorneys working on the action; and 2) enterprise generative-AI tools that do not train on or retain submitted data and do not disclose data to third parties. See “Agreed Supplement to Standing Protective Order” at paragraph 24, Air-Evac EMS, No. 3:26-cv-01021, ECF No. 54. Uploads outside those exceptions constitute third-party disclosures under the order. See id.

The provision then addresses work product. Outputs derived from designated material and generated through permissible AI tools receive express work-product treatment. The protection extends to prompts, queries, instructions, inputs, outputs, logs, model or tool settings and similar materials created by or for a party, counsel, litigation support providers, consultants or experts in connection with the action. It expressly includes materials used in expert work. See id.

That protection has an important qualification: Paragraph 24 preserves disclosures required by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(a)(2) and the court’s authority to order disclosure for good cause. It does not impose a separate advance notice or certification requirement for AI use. See id.

Protection with a Disclosure Reservation

The order gives parties a concrete way to address concerns that AI-assisted litigation work will generate new demands for prompts, logs and intermediate outputs. It also avoids treating the work-product designation as an absolute answer to requests involving expert testimony.

The distinction matters when counsel and experts use the same platform. Materials generated during an expert’s work may implicate disclosure obligations even though the protective order includes expert-related materials within its protection. The express reservation requires the parties to account for those obligations rather than rely solely on the AI provision.

This was an agreed order entered on an unopposed motion under Rule 26(c) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. It was not a contested ruling establishing that AI records generally qualify as work product. The court’s entry of the agreement supplies enforceable terms for this litigation; it does not establish a general AI privilege or determine the admissibility of AI-assisted expert work. See id. at 1.

Permission Depends on the Actual Service

The enterprise-tool exception warrants close attention. A promise not to train a model on submitted data does not necessarily satisfy a separate prohibition on retaining that data. Counsel should examine the service’s actual settings and contractual terms, including logging, backup retention, support access and disclosures to other providers.

The order identifies the Harvey and Legora AI agents as examples, but it makes no findings about a particular subscription, configuration or vendor’s compliance. See id. at paragraph 24. Nor does its AI provision displace independent confidentiality obligations. The protective order supplement separately addresses protected health information (PHI) and preserves obligations imposed by law and other agreements. See id. at paragraph 22 (discussing disclosure of PHI pursuant to supplement; see also id. at paragraph 27, discussing that protective order does not waive or modify past duties of confidentiality, including those made by agreement).

What Legal Departments Should Do Now

The following are recommended negotiating and implementation measures, not requirements imposed on other litigants by this order.

Address AI Records Expressly

Define the treatment of prompts, outputs, logs and settings alongside permitted uses. A clause authorizing AI processing may leave the status of those materials unresolved.

Confirm That the Proposed Terms Can Be Met

Have counsel and the vendor identify retention and access practices before agreeing to categorical restrictions. Resolve any needed exceptions in the order rather than assuming an enterprise subscription is sufficient.

Preserve Required Expert Disclosures

Establish how counsel and experts will identify materials subject to disclosure and distinguish them from protected drafting and litigation preparation.

Coordinate Preservation with Retention Restrictions

Determine where necessary AI records may be preserved consistently with the order and applicable preservation duties. Restrictions on vendor retention should not prompt indiscriminate deletion of relevant records.

Check Restrictions on the Underlying Information

Before an upload, confirm that the proposed use complies with applicable health information, contractual and other confidentiality obligations as well as the protective order.

Air Evac provides a useful negotiating example for legal departments that want to permit AI-assisted litigation work while addressing its discovery consequences. Its strongest feature is the express treatment of AI work product together with a reservation for expert disclosure and judicial review.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Samuel W. Apicelli, Brandon A. Chan, Ph.D., any of the attorneys in our Intellectual Property Practice Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.