Should a Civil War-era fraud statute be one of the Department of Justice’s main tools for enforcing civil rights today?

Host Matt Adams brings together two guests to tackle how and why the Justice Department is using the False Claims Act to pursue the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative it launched in May 2025.

You’ll hear debate — and moments of agreement — from David Noll, Professor at Rutgers Law School and co-author of Vigilante Nation, and Dan Morenoff, Executive Director of the American Civil Rights Project and adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

The episode doesn't take sides. It's a rigorous look at and critique of the enforcement theory behind the Initiative, which has already produced multimillion-dollar headline settlements.

If you advise federal contractors, universities or any organization that takes federal money, your clients face this risk now. This episode offers a clearer view of the exposure, the open legal questions and the settle-or-fight decision ahead.