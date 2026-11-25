In the context of the AFFF MDL, on November 3, 2026, 3M entered into a Master Settlement Agreement (“MSA”) with Negotiating Plaintiffs’ Counsel (on behalf of plaintiffs generally) that proposes to resolve 3M liability for PFAS-related personal injury and property damage claims of individuals who agree to opt into the settlement and who suffer with six specific injuries: kidney, testicular, liver or thyroid cancer; ulcerative colitis; or thyroid disease. In exchange for broad releases and resolution of these claims, 3M would pay up to $7.35 billion from 2026 to 2034. 3M estimates that there are approximately 115,000 to 120,000 eligible plaintiffs. This would put average payouts at $61,000-$64,000 per claimant.

The actual allocation procedures describing how individual claims will be ‘scored’ for funding have not been made publicly available. In general, after review of initial required inputs on each claim, the Claims Administrator would issue an Estimated Allocation Table to each claimant, providing a range of possible awards to that claimant. At that point, claimants who seek to participate will be required to provide an election form, including an irrevocable release and/or dismissal with prejudice, and thereafter a Claim Package that the Claims Administrator would use to determine the claimant’s final allocation.

The MSA includes a notable acknowledgment by the plaintiffs’ counsel that the “current science does not support any association or good faith argument for any association between PFAS exposure and any” injury other than the six injuries listed in the MSA. The MSA also imposes obligations on any counsel representing a party seeking to access the settlement, including as to recommendation of the MSA to clients and to not further support any client that declines to participate in the MSA.

This is not a class action settlement, and it will not be entered as an order of the Court. Therefore, there will be no fairness hearing at which the Court would consider evidence of the appropriateness of the settlement or its fairness to the claimants or other parties to the litigation.

On November 4, 2026 the Court entered Case Management Orders consistent with the MSA as to the identification of eligible plaintiffs and the management of claims that will continue. The Court also set a Case Management Conference on November 20 “for the purpose of allowing the Plaintiff Co-Leads and 3M’s Counsel to provide a detailed explanation of the proposed personal injury settlement of 3M and to respond to questions regarding the proposed settlement. The Court will also explain the procedures required to be followed by parties electing not to accept a proposed settlement or who file new lawsuits subsequent to November 3, 2026.”

There are conditions as to whether the Settlement would ultimately be fully implemented, most especially minimum participation thresholds, but the detail of these conditions are in a confidential attachment to the MSA that has been sealed by the Court.