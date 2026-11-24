On October 22, 2026, Judge Linda V. Parker of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan denied a motion to dismiss a putative securities class action against a multinational restaurant franchisor (the “Company”) and four of its officers (collectively, the “Defendants”). State of Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer v. Domino’s Pizza, Inc., No. 24-cv-12477 (E.D. Mich. Oct. 22, 2026). Plaintiff alleged violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, claiming Defendants made misleading statements about the Company’s international growth while concealing the alleged difficulties of its largest franchisee. The Court held plaintiff adequately pled actionable misstatements and omissions and a strong inference of scienter.

Plaintiff alleged that, in 2023, the Company’s largest franchisee told Defendants it was having significant difficulties in its Japan and France markets. Despite this, Defendants allegedly made optimistic projections about the Company’s international growth and allegedly described store closures as “idiosyncratic” and “hopefully . . . mostly behind us” without disclosing a franchisee’s alleged ongoing problems. According to plaintiff, the truth emerged in July 2024, when its largest franchisee’s alleged struggles were reported publicly. The Company allegedly issued corrective guidance shortly thereafter, approximately seven weeks after the last challenged statements.

As to falsity, Defendants argued that the challenged statements were protected as (1) forward-looking statements under the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”), (2) puffery, (3) accurate statements of historical performance, and/or (4) inactionable risk disclosures. The Court rejected the first two arguments as to several key statements. On the safe harbor, the Court found the Company’s cautionary language was boilerplate. The Court nonetheless held that the broad, alleged statements about the Company’s growth strategy were not actionable, but Defendants’ alleged statements about past store closures, such as the CFO’s alleged statements about past store closures and the CFO’s stated hope that they were in the “rear view mirror,” were backward-looking and fell outside the safe harbor. The Court further held that, having allegedly spoken about international markets, Defendants had a duty to disclose what they allegedly knew about the franchisee’s alleged struggles. On puffery, the Court found that, although the Company’s “Hungry for MORE” slogan may be puffery, Defendants’ alleged answers to analysts’ questions were not immaterial, including the purported statement that the franchisee’s performance did not “change the long-term trajectory of the business.”

The Court accepted the remaining two arguments, holding that the Company’s descriptions of past revenue and sales growth in its Q1 2024 Form 10-Q were accurate historical statements and that the risk disclosures in the Company’s 2023 Form 10-K were inherently prospective.

On scienter, plaintiff alleged that the Company’s CEO and its President, U.S. and Global Services, sold Company shares for $12.8 million and $1.17 million, respectively, in February and April 2024. Plaintiff further alleged, based in part on a confidential witness, that the franchisee’s senior management knew the full extent of its struggles and was in close communication with the Company. Plaintiff also alleged that the CFO stated that the franchisee was giving the Company weekly updates on its France market.

To assess whether the complaint raised a strong inference of scienter, the Court applied the Sixth Circuit’s non-exhaustive factors from Helwig v. Vencor, Inc., 251 F.3d 540, 552 (6th Cir. 2001) (en banc), and found that three of these factors weighed in plaintiff’s favor. First, the Court found the alleged insider sales were suspicious in timing and amount, particularly given that the CEO’s sale was allegedly made outside a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Second, the Court explained that a short gap between a challenged statement and a later inconsistent disclosure supports scienter when paired with specific facts showing knowledge or reckless disregard of falsity. Here, plaintiff paired the alleged seven-week gap between the purported misstatements and the corrective guidance supported an inference of scienter in light of allegations that Defendants knew the truth at the time based on their communications with the franchisee. Third, plaintiff adequately alleged that Defendants disregarded current information, including alleged weekly updates from the franchisee. Conversely, the Court found two factors favored Defendants: plaintiff’s allegations that internal reports diverged from public statements were insufficiently detailed and plaintiff’s alleged motive of avoiding disappointing investors was common to all corporate executives. Weighing the factors holistically, the Court found a strong inference of scienter.

Because Defendants challenged the Section 20(a) claim only for lack of primary violation, the Court denied the motion to dismiss in its entirety.