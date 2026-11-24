VIDEO · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Bracewell Explains – What Opposing Counsel Can Learn From Your Expert’s AI Chats (Video)
Bracewell LLP
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Artificial intelligence tools are becoming routine in litigation and expert witness work, but AI chat logs can provide a detailed record of an expert's thought process and assumptions. As experts increasingly use platforms like ChatGPT to research and draft reports, companies and counsel face new questions about transparency, discoverability, and whether those interactions could become part of the litigation record.
Artificial intelligence tools are becoming a routine part of litigation, including expert witness work. As experts increasingly use platforms such as ChatGPT to help research, analyze and draft reports, companies and counsel face new questions about transparency, discoverability and whether those interactions could become part of the litigation record.
AI chat logs can provide a detailed record of an expert’s thought process, assumptions and use of generative AI, creating potential opportunities for discovery and cross-examination. Organizations that retain experts should consider establishing clear expectations around AI use, disclosure, record preservation and independent verification before engagement begins.
This Bracewell Explains video shows how expert witnesses’ use of AI can affect litigation strategy, discovery obligations and witness credibility.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.