One of the hot topics in prediction-markets litigation is whether federal commodities law preempts the application of state gambling laws to sports-event contracts. In September 2026, the Sixth Circuit held that Kalshi’s sports-event contracts are not "swaps" entitled to Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) preemption, deepening an emerging circuit split and setting the stage for potential Supreme Court review.1 Against that backdrop, Utah has become a focal point in the broader debate over prediction-market regulation, with recent civil, criminal, and regulatory actions targeting Kalshi and its sports-event contracts.2

Background

On October 20, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown filed a civil complaint that signals a potentially broader state-level enforcement strategy.3 In addition to naming Kalshi as a defendant, the complaint names as defendants Susquehanna International Group LLP and Susquehanna Government Products. These firms act as market makers on Kalshi’s platform by continuously quoting prices at which they are willing to buy and sell contracts, thereby providing liquidity and enabling participants to execute trades without waiting for another user to enter the market. The complaint alleges that Kalshi’s sports-event contracts constitute illegal gambling under Utah law. The complaint illustrates how a theory previously advanced primarily in private litigation may be expanding into the enforcement context: that liability may extend beyond the prediction-market operator itself to other entities that facilitate those markets.

The Utah enforcement action marks a significant development: efforts to extend liability beyond prediction-market operators are no longer confined to private litigation. In that action, AG Brown asserts claims against both the prediction market and its market makers for public nuisance based on alleged illegal gambling, unjust enrichment, and civil conspiracy.4 The Utah action appears to be among the first state enforcement actions to name a market maker as a defendant in a prediction-markets case. The complaint specifically alleges that Kalshi "plays the same role as a traditional sportsbook" and that it relies on institutional market makers to provide liquidity and ensure counterparties are available for customer wagers.5

The Broader Context

At the center of this emerging theory is the role of market makers. Their participation is a routine and widely accepted feature of traditional securities and derivatives markets. In the prediction-market context, however, platforms frequently describe themselves as "peer-to-peer" markets that facilitate trading between users, even though institutional market makers also participate in those markets and regularly serve as counterparties to customer trades. As a result, plaintiffs and regulators have begun focusing on the role of market makers and whether consumer-facing descriptions of prediction-market platforms adequately reflect that role.

Scrutiny of market maker participation emerged in the consolidated litigation pending in the Southern District of New York involving Kalshi’s sports-event markets.6 That proceeding combines multiple putative class actions that include consumer protection, deceptive practices, unjust enrichment, and related claims based on allegations that Kalshi’s marketing was misleading.7 Specifically, plaintiffs contend that Kalshi’s public descriptions of its marketplace emphasized "peer-to-peer" trading and advertised the platform as a "neutral exchange," without adequately disclosing the role that institutional market makers and affiliated entities played in facilitating transactions.8 Plaintiffs further allege that these representations led consumers to believe they were participating in an impartial user-to-user marketplace, when in reality institutional market makers allegedly served as frequent counterparties to customer trades and received preferential financial and operational benefits, including fee discounts, rebates, revenue-sharing arrangements, enhanced technological access, and other advantages unavailable to retail users.9

Key Takeaways

This trend in recent litigation and enforcement activity highlights a developing disclosure and litigation risk for prediction-market operators and market makers. As regulators and private plaintiffs continue to scrutinize "peer-to-peer," "neutral exchange," and similar marketing representations, prediction-market operators and market makers should review consumer-facing disclosures regarding counterparty participation, market structure, and institutional trading arrangements to ensure they accurately reflect how their platforms operate in practice.

Steptoe’s Sports Integrity Team regularly advises clients on the legal and regulatory issues arising from prediction markets, including reviewing consumer-facing disclosures, assessing litigation and enforcement risk, and developing compliance strategies.

Footnotes

1 A circuit split has emerged over the scope of federal preemption in the prediction-markets context. The Third Circuit has favored a broader federal role in regulating event contracts, while the Sixth and Ninth Circuits have left greater room for state gambling-law enforcement. See, e.g., KalshiEX, LLC v. Flaherty, et al., 172 F.4th 220 (3d Cir. 2026); KalshiEX LLC v. Schuler, et al., No. 26-3196, 2026 WL 1295806 (6th Cir. Apr. 24, 2026); KalshiEX LLC v. Schuler, No. 26-5235, 192 F.4th 664 (6th Cir. Sept. 25, 2026); KalshiEX LLC v. Assad, et al., No. 25-7516, 190 F.4th 1098 (9th Cir. Aug. 28, 2026).

2 In August 2026, the District of Utah granted summary judgment in favor of the State of Utah and against Kalshi in Kalshi’s pre-enforcement suit, holding that the CEA does not preempt Utah’s enforcement of its anti-gambling laws. See KalshiEX LLC v. Cox, et al., No. 2:26-cv-00151, 2026 WL 2241564, ECF No. 65 (D. Utah Aug. 4, 2026). On October 26, 2026, the CFTC filed suit against the State of Utah seeking to block enforcement of its gambling laws against Kalshi. United States v. State of Utah, No. 2:26-cv-01055, ECF No. 1 (D. Utah Oct. 26, 2026). On October 28, 2026, the State of Utah filed criminal charges against Kalshi and its co-founders. State of Utah v. KalshiEX LLC, et al., No. 9465862 (Utah 3d Dist. Ct. Salt Lake Cnty.); State of Utah v. Luana Lopes Lara and Tarek Mansour, No. 10085919 (Utah 3d Dist. Ct. Salt Lake Cnty.).

3 State of Utah v. Kalshi Inc., et al., No. 260908356, Verified Compl. (Utah 3d Dist. Ct. Salt Lake Cnty., Oct. 20, 2026).

4 Id.

5 Id. at ¶¶ 2-6.

6 In re Kalshi Sports Prediction Market Litig., No. 1:25-cv-08585-JLR (S.D.N.Y.).

7 Id.

8 See, e.g., Pelayo v. Kalshi Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-09913, ECF No. 13 at ¶¶ 83-94 (S.D.N.Y. Dec. 23, 2025); Reynolds v. Kalshi Inc., No. 1:26-cv-05238, ECF No. 1 at ¶¶ 192-195 (S.D.N.Y. Feb. 20, 2026).