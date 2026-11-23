Executive Summary

What’s new: Clinical trial failures, including for recently acquired drugs, and approval challenges for drugs developed primarily outside the U.S. have made 2026 an unpredictable year for drug developers, potentially increasing the risk of disputes. Drug development disputes are uniquely complex because of the defining role of medical product regulators, particularly FDA, and the layered scientific, regulatory and industry expertise needed to resolve them.

Clinical trial failures, including for recently acquired drugs, and approval challenges for drugs developed primarily outside the U.S. have made 2026 an unpredictable year for drug developers, potentially increasing the risk of disputes. Drug development disputes are uniquely complex because of the defining role of medical product regulators, particularly FDA, and the layered scientific, regulatory and industry expertise needed to resolve them. Why it matters: A failed trial, a regulatory rejection or a shift in commercial circumstances is often the beginning of a dispute.

A failed trial, a regulatory rejection or a shift in commercial circumstances is often the beginning of a dispute. What to do next: Pharmaceutical companies may want to engage counsel early, choosing a team that pairs proven litigation and forum experience with real command of the FDA process and the scientific, regulatory and economic expertise these cases demand.

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The drug development pipeline combines innovation and capital to transform scientific research into new medical treatments. With drug development programs often taking a decade or more, and the cost of development for a single drug commonly in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the stakes have never been higher.

2026 has been a complex and somewhat unpredictable year for drug developers. There have been many notable clinical trial failures, including for drugs that were recently acquired, as well as approval challenges for drugs that were primarily developed outside the U.S. This type of regulatory environment can increase the likelihood of a dispute.

A failed trial, a regulatory rejection or a shift in commercial circumstances can materially alter or even terminate a drug’s path to market. Often the event is not merely a commercial and scientific loss; it is also the beginning of a dispute.

Most drugs are developed by a series of interconnected industry players, including:

Life sciences companies large and small.

Investors and financial partners.

Contract research and manufacturing organizations.

Licensing, in particular, has become a principal way for smaller players in the industry to bring their products through the final stages of development. IQVIA, a health information technology and clinical research company, reports that total licensing deal value surged to a 10-year high of $232 billion in 2025. But licensees often have everything riding on a deal, while licensors can have multiple drugs in a pipeline.

This uneven playing field can create friction when a program breaks down. In addition to enormous losses, incentives can be imbalanced, and the affected companies often make claims against one another.

Drug development disputes are uniquely complex. Two features set these disputes apart from ordinary commercial litigation:

The defining role of medical product regulators, particularly the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), whose regulatory authority shapes drug development. The layered scientific, regulatory and industry expertise needed to resolve them.

FDA’s Defining Role

FDA is not a party to any commercial agreement, yet its requirements can determine what the parties must do, its timelines may govern when payments fall due and its decisions often determine whether a breach caused any loss at all.

The milestones in most pharmaceutical agreements are keyed directly to regulatory events:

The filing of an Investigational New Drug application.

The initiation or completion of clinical trial phases.

Acceptance of a New Drug Application or Biologics License Application.

Approval.

Label scope.

Post-marketing commitments.

Interpreting those milestones requires familiarity with how the regulatory process actually works:

What a sponsor does in response to FDA’s answers to its questions at an end-of-Phase 2 meeting.

How FDA feedback shapes Phase 3 trial design.

What the use of surrogate endpoints may mean for the generalizability of trial results or labeling.

The confirmatory studies required after accelerated approval.

The nature of the deficiencies enumerated in a Complete Response Letter.

How manufacturing and data integrity issues can derail an otherwise approvable application.

The litigation over the contingent value rights (CVRs) issued in Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) $74 billion acquisition of Celgene in 2019 is a case in point. In the acquisition, Celgene shareholders were issued CVRs potentially worth more than $6 billion, payable only if three products received FDA approval by specified dates.1

In the litigation, which has been ongoing for more than five years, the CVR trustee alleges that BMS breached the CVR agreement by failing to use “diligent efforts” to obtain FDA approval of liso-cel (Breyanzi) before a contractual milestone date, thereby avoiding a potential obligation of approximately $6.4 billion to CVR holders. BMS disputes those allegations.2

Whatever the outcome, a factfinder in such a case must evaluate whether a hypothetical diligent sponsor could have obtained approval sooner — a question that cannot be answered without detailed knowledge of FDA review practice.

Regulatory risk also bears on contract interpretation, as shown in a prominent example in the adjacent medical device arena. In litigation following Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of medical‑robotics company Auris Health, Inc., in 2019 for up to $5.75 billion, earnout provisions conditioned payment of regulatory milestones on obtaining premarket clearance for certain robotic-assisted surgical devices under Section 510(k) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act.3

After FDA required a different clearance pathway than the merger agreement had specified, the parties called upon the Delaware courts to determine which side bore that risk.4

Regulations themselves can also change midstream, leaving the parties to debate who assumed the risk and giving provisions on regulatory delay, force majeure and deadline extensions unexpected importance. The U.S. government’s direct engagement with drug pricing is an apt example. The current administration’s most-favored-nation (MFN) drug pricing initiative seeks to tie U.S. drug prices to prices charged for the same drugs in comparable developed nations.

The initiative has already led to commercial disputes in licensing arrangements that split U.S. commercialization rights from European rights. In many cases, U.S. rights holders are concerned that pricing decisions by European rights holders will limit profitability in the U.S.

Five Layers of Expertise

A keen understanding of the FDA regulatory concepts and process is essential in any drug development dispute. But that is not all. A dispute over a disrupted development program asks what the program would have achieved had it not encountered a setback, and what that achievement would have been worth. Answering those questions typically requires expert evidence in as many as five interrelated disciplines:

The underlying science. Experts in pharmacology determine the relevant disease biology and clinical medicine that explain the drug’s mechanism of action, the significance of preclinical and clinical findings, emerging safety signals and the plausibility of the development plan the parties pursued or abandoned.

Experts in pharmacology determine the relevant disease biology and clinical medicine that explain the drug’s mechanism of action, the significance of preclinical and clinical findings, emerging safety signals and the plausibility of the development plan the parties pursued or abandoned. Biostatistics. Trial results rarely speak for themselves. Whether a study succeeded may depend on prespecified endpoints and statistical analysis plans, the reliability of the data collected and the statistical power of the trial. Statistical experts are often decisive on whether a milestone was or could have been met.

Trial results rarely speak for themselves. Whether a study succeeded may depend on prespecified endpoints and statistical analysis plans, the reliability of the data collected and the statistical power of the trial. Statistical experts are often decisive on whether a milestone was or could have been met. Regulatory practice. Regulatory experts, often former FDA officials or senior regulatory affairs executives, address how the agency would have evaluated clinical data, what additional studies it would likely have required, realistic review timelines and the likelihood the agency would have decided to approve.

Regulatory experts, often former FDA officials or senior regulatory affairs executives, address how the agency would have evaluated clinical data, what additional studies it would likely have required, realistic review timelines and the likelihood the agency would have decided to approve. Industry experience. Industry veterans analyze the conduct and commercial decision-making of the companies involved and explain how that conduct should be understood in light of industry custom and practice.

Industry veterans analyze the conduct and commercial decision-making of the companies involved and explain how that conduct should be understood in light of industry custom and practice. Valuation. Forecasting and valuation experts translate scientific, regulatory and commercial outcomes into economic ones, modeling launch timing, market share, competitive entry, pricing and reimbursement, and the probability-adjusted value of milestones and royalties.

What distinguishes the best use of expert evidence is not just the strength of any single expert but the coherence of the chain, as well as the ability to integrate the experts’ knowledge and opinions into the parties’ arguments. The experts’ opinions may also overlap and rely on each other.

For example, a damages model cannot assume a broader label than the regulatory or statistical expert can support. A regulatory expert cannot premise their opinion on a reading of the data that the statistician cannot defend. The industry expert cannot claim the company would have acted rationally in the face of clinical data another expert says is worthless. To win, each of these arguments must work in concert, giving clear layers of support and telling a coherent story. Otherwise, an opponent has a ready line of attack.

The identification and retention of experts is itself a specialized skill. The pool of individuals with genuine expertise in a particular therapeutic area, statistical methodology or regulatory division is small, and many have conflicts arising from consulting relationships with industry participants. Counsel who regularly practice in this area, and who maintain relationships across the scientific, regulatory and economic communities, can move quickly to secure the most qualified and credible expert witnesses.

Practical Steps for Pharmaceutical Companies Facing Disputes

A dispute can arise at any time, particularly when a development program falters. As soon as conditions appear that could give rise to a dispute, pharmaceutical companies may want to seek legal support to ensure that steps are taken to preserve their rights.

Consider looking for a team that combines two things:

First, excellence in litigation, with litigators who understand where a dispute might take you. This means experience with pharmaceutical disputes and the way they unfold. It also means experience with the relevant forum. If the program involves cross-border relationships, this means litigators with true cross-border experience, often including international arbitration and multijurisdictional disputes. If a dispute materializes, it is likely to be complex and nuanced, requiring counsel who can deftly navigate the process to ensure the best presentation of evidence and arguments.

Second, a deep understanding of the pharmaceutical industry, drug development processes and relationships, and the FDA regulatory environment. Among other things, counsel must have strong connections in the field to bring together the most suitable and qualified experts, and must know the field well enough to test the experts’ work, recognize where one expert’s conclusions constrain another’s and anticipate the opponent’s critique. Counsel must also be able to use this knowledge to support the litigators in developing arguments and the broader case strategy.

Companies may not want to wait for a dispute to crystallize, instead opting to engage counsel early, choosing a team that pairs proven litigation and forum experience with real command of the FDA process and the scientific, regulatory and economic expertise these cases demand. Having the right team in place even before the first sign of trouble can mean the difference between protecting a decade of investment and losing it.

Footnotes

1. UMB Bank, N.A. v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., No. 21-CV-4897 (JMF), 2024 WL 4355029, at *1 (S.D.N.Y. Sept. 30, 2024), vacated on other grounds, 188 F.4th 91(2d Cir. 2026); Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) (Oct. 29, 2026) (Note on Contingent Value Rights Litigations).

2. UMB Bank, 2024 WL 4355029, at *2, *4; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) (Oct. 29, 2026) (Note on Contingent Value Rights Litigations).

3. Johnson & Johnson v. Fortis Advisors LLC, 352 A.3d 229, 235, 239–41 (Del. 2026).