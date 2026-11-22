A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that out-of-network providers who obtain a payment award under the No Surprises Act (the Act) may not enforce payment of that award against the health plan in federal court. The court said the Act contains an administrative enforcement scheme that gives providers no private right of action against plans. The case is East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery LLC (ECAPS) v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co., No. 25-2204.

The Second Circuit affirmed the dismissal of the lawsuit, in which the plastic surgeon practice sought more than $3 million in unpaid awards. This ruling follows a similar ruling in Guardian Flight LLC v. Health Care Service Corp. from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The two appellate courts agreed – and resolved a split among the district courts within the Second Circuit – that Congress intended regulators to enforce IDR, not parties. Therefore, while an insurer might face regulatory action for failure to pay an IDR award, it will not face a lawsuit from the provider.

ECAPS provides breast reconstruction for patients who have mastectomies. Although it does not contract with any health plan, it has an agreement with MultiPlan Inc., which sells network access to Cigna and receives 85% of billed charges.

According to ECAPs, Cigna paid it far less than 85% of billed charges in multiple cases. As a result, ECAPs went through the IDR process under the Act and won multimillion-dollar awards. The Act requires plans to pay IDR awards within 30 days, but Cigna paid ECAPS nothing. Cigna claimed ECAPS’ bills were fraudulent because they contained undocumented, duplicative, and unnecessary charges. Cigna sued ECAPS under federal and state law, seeking about $8.5 million in overpayments.

In response, ECAPS countersued Cigna for violating the Act by failing to pay the awards. However, a New York federal district court judge dismissed the claim in August 2025. ECAPS appealed to the Second Circuit.

On appeal, the Second Circuit relied on the framework outlined in Alexander v. Sandoval (2001) and Gonzaga University v. Doe (2002) to affirm the lower court’s dismissal of ECAPS’ claim. Those cases held that a court implies a private right of action only if a statute's text and structure show clear congressional intent to create both a right and a private remedy. The panel also cited two 2026 U.S. Supreme Court decisions, FS Credit Opportunities v. Saba Capital and Cisco Systems v. Doe. In both cases, the court emphasized that implied causes of action negatively affect the separation of powers.

First, the panel concluded that a cross-reference to the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) in the Act, which allows a court to vacate an IDR award on narrow grounds, did not incorporate the provision for confirmation of awards. Because Congress incorporated the awards confirmation provision into other statutes, the panel found that it purposefully left it out of the Act, a factor that favors the insurer.

Next, the panel noted that the Act's “shall pay” provisions could support an implied right in favor of the provider. However, as per Gonzaga, an implied right does not necessarily create a corresponding remedy absent congressional intent. Instead, Congress chose various federal and state government agencies to implement and enforce the Act through ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code, and the Public Health Service Act. Therefore, under Sandoval, the panel reasoned that including one enforcement method implies Congress intended to exclude others, such as a private right of action.

Finally, the panel rejected ECAPS’ remaining arguments. More specifically, the panel pointed out that:

The fact that the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) rarely enforces IDR awards is irrelevant;

The Treasury Department’s authority to waive the tax is not evidence of a private right of action;

Congressional references to IDR awards as “binding” do not indicate anything about their enforceability;

Vacatur review is an option even without private enforcement for those who may wish to challenge an award; and

The Declaratory Judgment Act provides no independent cause of action applicable to the Act.

Still, the Second Circuit panel issued a relatively narrow opinion that leaves some questions unresolved and unaddressed, including the following:

Whether the Act’s limit on judicial review of IDR determinations prohibits lawsuits to confirm IDR awards, which the Fifth Circuit appeared to embrace;

Whether contract claims based on a payer’s commitments made during negotiations, IDR submissions, or correspondence following the award, or promissory estoppel, permit a direct claim under the Act;

Whether sufficient complaints about unpaid IDR awards will pressure federal agencies to enforce the Act and Congress to craft a direct remedy for providers.

Plans should keep in mind that the Act still requires IDR awards to be paid within 30 days. In theory, the DOL can sue to enforce a payment under the Act, and in the case of single-employer self-funded plans, the Internal Revenue Service could levy an excise tax on the employer, not the plan. As a result, plan sponsors should review their contracts with third-party administrators to see how awards are paid, and who bears the costs of nonpayment. Therefore, although this case eliminates a private right of action, it does not diminish potential liability under state or contract law.