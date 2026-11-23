The US District Court for the District of Columbia recently considered the relatively novel question of whether the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA)’s “arbitration exception” to sovereign immunity in the United States could be invoked by an instrumentality of a foreign state.

On October 26, 2026, the court rejected Russia’s contention that the arbitration exception under the FSIA1 could be invoked only by private parties. The court found that the exception provided subject matter jurisdiction over the award recognition action brought by a group of Ukrainian oil and gas companies, including National Joint Stock Company (NJSC) Naftogaz of Ukraine, a Ukrainian state-owned corporation (the Ukrainian Companies).2

In this alert, we discuss the court’s interpretation of the FSIA’s arbitration exception and its application to award recognition actions brought by state-owned entities.

Background

Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its seizure of the Ukrainian Companies’ gas investments there, the Ukrainian Companies commenced arbitration under the Russia–Ukraine bilateral investment treaty (BIT).

In 2019, the arbitral tribunal found that Russia violated several provisions of the BIT and, in April 2023, issued a final award in favor of the Ukrainian Companies for approximately $4.2 billion, plus interest.

While Russia’s application to set aside the final award remained pending before the Hague Court of Appeal, the Ukrainian Companies petitioned to confirm the award in the US District Court for the District of Columbia under the New York Convention.3

The DC District Court’s ruling

Russia moved to dismiss the petition to confirm the award for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, arguing that the arbitration exception to sovereign immunity did not apply because “[o]nly private parties may invoke the FSIA’s arbitration exception.”4

Russia grounded this contention in the text of Section 1605(a)(6), which provides that a foreign state shall not be immune from the jurisdiction of US courts in any case “in which the action is brought, either to enforce an agreement made by the foreign state with or for the benefit of a private party to submit to arbitration all or any differences which have arisen.”5

In Russia’s view, the exception would apply only if the award were “the product of an agreement made by the foreign state with or for the benefit of a private party” and the Ukrainian Companies did not qualify as private parties.6

The court rejected this contention. Conceding that it was a “close call,” the court determined that there was no express statutory requirement that the petition to confirm be brought by a private party, only that the award be made pursuant to an agreement “with or for the benefit of a private party.”7 The BIT is such an agreement, as it was made for the benefit of private parties – namely, investors – under the treaty.8

Russia also cited the arbitration exception’s later reference to arbitrating differences arising “between the parties,”9 arguing that “parties” refers back to “the foreign state” and “a private party,” and, therefore, that only private parties may invoke the exception.10 The court likewise rejected this argument, holding that this language may limit the types of arbitration agreements covered by the exception, not which parties may invoke the exception.11

The court then found that the arbitration exception applied because its three jurisdictional elements were present: “(1) an arbitration agreement, (2) an arbitration award, and (3) a treaty potentially governing award enforcement.”12 First, the BIT contained an agreement to arbitrate;13 second, the tribunal issued an arbitral award, a fact that Russia did not contest;14 and third, the New York Convention is a treaty “potentially governing award enforcement.”15

To satisfy this last element of the arbitration exception, the court noted that the dispute must also “(1) arise out of a legal relationship that is (2) considered as commercial.”16 The court found that the BIT created a legal relationship between Russia and the Ukrainian Companies, and that the Ukrainian Companies’ investments in importing, trading, and selling gas were quintessentially commercial.17

Conclusion

This decision confirms that state-owned entities may invoke the FSIA’s arbitration exception to immunity when seeking to enforce arbitration awards under the New York Convention.

Given that the court described the question as a “close call,” and the DC Circuit has not yet had occasion to address it, the question may potentially be revisited on appeal.18

Footnotes

1 28 USC § 1602 et seq.

2 NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine v. Russian Federation, No. 23-1828 (JDB), 2026 WL 3268560, at *1, *5–6 (DDC. Oct. 26, 2026).

3 Id. at *1–2.

4 Id. at *5.

5 28 USC § 1605(a)(6).

6 Naftogaz, 2026 WL 3268560, at *5.

7 Naftogaz, 2026 WL 3268560, at *5 (emphasis supplied).

8 Id.

9 28 USC § 1605(a)(6).

10 Naftogaz, 2026 WL 3268560, at *5.

11 Id.

12 The court relied, in large part, on the DC Circuit’s recent decision in Stabil LLC v. Russian Federation, a parallel case in which the DC Circuit applied the arbitration exception to a petition to confirm brought by Ukrainian electricity companies. SeeStabil LLC v. Russian Federation, 167 F.4th 506 (D.C. Cir. 2026); Naftogaz, 2026 WL 3268560, at *2 (quoting NextEra Energy Global Holdings BV v. Kingdom of Spain, 112 F.4th 1088, 1100 (D.C. Cir. 2024)).

13 Naftogaz, 2026 WL 3268560, at *3.

14 Id.

15 Id. at *2–3 (quoting NextEra, 112 F.4th at 1100).

16 Stabil, 167 F.4th at 522.

17 Naftogaz, 2026 WL 3268560, at *3–4.