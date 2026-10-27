Weekly Sanctions Update: October 26, 2026

US Developments

Treasury Targets Iran’s Shadow Fleet Network as Part of Operation Economic Outcast

On October 21, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a new round of sanctions under Operation Economic Outcast targeting a network of legal, maritime, and shipping service providers that allegedly facilitated Iran’s sanctions evasion and petroleum trade. The action sanctioned five individuals, four entities, and nine vessels, and was taken pursuant to Executive Order (“E.O.”) 13902, which targets key sectors of the Iranian economy.

The Treasury designated the Panama- and Greece-based law firm Karnakis and Karnakis, alleging that it helped establish and manage corporate structures used by shadow fleet operators and previously sanctioned Iranian-linked shipping networks. The Treasury also sanctioned Roxette Maritime Shipping and Trading S.A., along with seven cargo vessels it allegedly managed and operated, for transporting Iranian-origin commodities.

In the same action, Treasury sanctioned Singapore-based Amigoz Singapore PTE. Ltd. and UAE-based Whales Shipping Line LLC for allegedly providing shipping and logistics services that supported Iranian petroleum shipments and sanctions-evasion activities, while two vessels owned by Whales were identified as blocked property.

In connection with the designations, the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) issued Iran-related General License (“GL”) GG and GL HH, both authorizing certain wind-down activities through November 20, 2026.

GL GG permits transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind-down of dealings involving Karnakis and Karnakis and any entity which it owns, directly or indirectly, a 50% or greater interest, including transactions involving the firm’s blocked employees and representatives acting in their official capacities.

GL HH authorizes the wind down of transactions involving Roxette Maritime Shipping and Trading S.A. and its blocked vessels, as well as limited safety, environmental, and port-related activities outside Iranian and Russian ports, including vessel management, crewing, insurance, emergency repairs, and the delivery and offloading of non-Iranian cargo loaded on or before October 21, 2026.

US Imposes Sanctions to Counter IP Theft

On October 19, the Department of State sanctioned five entities connected to Chinese national Linwei Ding, founder of Shanghai Zhisuan Technology Co. Ltd. (“Zhisuan”). According to the State Department, Zhisuan “has knowingly engaged in, or benefited from, significant theft of trade secrets of United States persons.” This action was taken pursuant to the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act of 2022 (“PAIPA”). A Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson opposed the move and warned that it may retaliate if the US does not correct its actions.

The sanctions follow Ding’s earlier conviction of IP theft. On January 29, 2026, a federal jury in San Francisco found Ding guilty on seven counts of economic espionage and seven counts of theft of trade secrets. Ding was convicted of stealing thousands of pages of confidential information containing Google’s trade secrets related to artificial intelligence technology to benefit China-based tech companies. A federal judge subsequently dismissed the economic espionage convictions and sentenced Ding to just under a year in prison. The Justice Department is reportedly appealing the post-trial dismissals.

OFAC issued two new PAIPA-related GLs along with the designations:

GL 1 generally authorizes transactions prohibited under PAIPA to the extent such transactions are authorized or exempt under the Cyber-related Sanctions Regulations.

GL 2 generally authorizes transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind-down of any transaction involving certain entities that were designated on October 19 through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, January 19, 2027. One of the designated entities, Zhisuan, is not within the scope of the authorization.

These designations mark the second round of sanctions for alleged trade secret theft under PAIPA. The initial sanctions were issued in February, which we covered in a blog post. As we highlighted then, the Trump administration’s interest in pursuing trade secret sanctions may provide an opportunity for US victims of trade secret theft to advocate for sanctions against entities and individuals that are often difficult to sue.

OFAC Delists Belarus and North Korea-Related Targets

On October 21, OFAC removed two individuals and two entities and their naming variations from the SDN List. Specifically, OFAC delisted Belarusian national Andrei Alekseevich Rybakov under the Belarus sanctions program, as well as Chinese national Lu Hezheng and two China-based animation studios under the North Korea sanctions program. Rybakov was sanctioned by OFAC in 2021 for serving as Director-General of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry, also known as Belneftekhim. OFAC did not provide a reason for the delistings.

OFAC Issues Russia-related General License and Updated FAQs

On October 21, OFAC issued Russia-related GL 131K, replacing and superseding GL 131J. The license continues to authorize transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the negotiation of and entry into contingent contracts for the sale of Lukoil International GmbH (“LIG”) and any entity which it owns, directly or indirectly, a 50% or greater interest, as well as the maintenance or wind-down of LIG operations and agreements. Performance of any such contract must be expressly contingent on a separate authorization from OFAC. GL 131J was originally set to expire on October 22. The license extends the authorization period through November 21.

EU Developments

EU Reaffirms Commitment to Russian Energy Sanctions

On October 21, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the EU sanctions on Russian energy will remain in place until Russia ends its war of aggression against Ukraine. Speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the Commission President stated that Russia is not a trusted supplier of energy, noting that Russia had previously cut gas supplies to Europe and weaponized energy dependence to exert political pressure. According to von der Leyen, this experience is a lesson that Europe “will certainly not forget.”

The Commission President’s speech comes amid emerging transatlantic differences over the future role of Russian energy in global markets following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize the sale and import of Russian diesel fuel until April 7, 2027. As questions emerged over whether the EU would follow suit, President von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s commitment to maintaining energy sanctions against Russia. The Commission President had previously confirmed that the EU is preparing a new round of sanctions against Russia, which would constitute the 22nd package of restrictive measures targeting the country since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

European Commission Publishes Updated FAQs on Export of Energy Products to Russia

The European Commission published updated FAQs on sanctions against Russia, with a focus on Articles 3k and 3c of Council Regulation (EU) 833/2014. The updated guidance confirms that EU operators are prohibited from exporting refined petroleum products, such as diesel to Russia in accordance with Article 3k and 3c. Specifically, Article 3k prohibits the sale, supply, transfer or export of refined petroleum products to any individual or entity in Russia or for use in Russia, as goods falling under CN code 2710 are listed in Annex XXIII to the Regulation. In addition, Article 3c prohibits EU operators from the sale, supply, transfer or export of jet fuel and fuel additives listed in Annex XX to any individual or entity in Russia or for use in Russia.

The Commission also reiterates that these prohibitions extend to the direct or indirect provision of technical assistance, brokering services, financing or financial assistance related to the refined petroleum products where such services are provided to any individual or entity or body in Russia or for use in Russia.

EU Removes Swiss Company LOGARCHEO S.A. from Iraq Sanctions List

On October 21, the European Commission, acting under powers delegated by Article 11(b) of Council Regulation (EC) 1210/2003, removed LOGARCHEO S.A. from the EU Iraq sanctions list. The Swiss company had been subject to EU sanctions since 2006 due to its association with the regime of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. The update follows the October 5 decision of the UN Security Council Committee to delist the company from the corresponding UN sanctions list.

As a result, LOGARCHEO S.A. is no longer subject to the restrictive measures applicable under the EU Iraq sanctions regime, including an asset freeze and a prohibition on making funds or economic resources available.

EU Council Amends Sanctions Listings Targeting ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaeda

The EU Council recently amended two entries concerning an individual and an entity designated under the restrictive measures regime targeting ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaeda, following an update at the UN level. Changes to Council Regulation (EC) No 881/2002 reflect the October 15 decision of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee to update the identifying information of Mounir El Motassadeq and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Asia-Pacific Developments

China Condemns US Sanctions on Five Chinese Firms, Threatens Countermeasures

China has strongly opposed recent US sanctions on five Chinese companies under the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act (PAIPA), which the US justified based on allegations of trade secret theft. China argued that the sanctions unfairly target Chinese enterprises, infringe their legitimate rights and interests, and are based on unfounded claims. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China stated that the growth of China’s artificial intelligence sector is driven by sustained investment in research, innovation, and open cooperation, not intellectual property theft. China urged the US to recognize the achievements of Chinese companies objectively, stop what it described as unjustified suppression, and maintain a fair competitive environment, while warning that it would take necessary countermeasures if the sanctions are not lifted.

China Offers Concessions in Bid to Remove EU Sanctions on Textiles Manufacturer

China has offered commitments aimed at securing the removal of EU sanctions on a Chinese textile manufacturer. Under the reported proposal, the Chinese company would refrain from supplying prohibited goods to buyers linked to Russia’s military structures, while China would remove a German materials supplier to ASML from its export control list. In exchange, the EU is reportedly considering lifting sanctions on the Chinese firm, which had been accused of transferring sensitive European technology to Russian purchasers.

Australia Targets North Korean Sanctions Evasion Network

Australia has imposed sanctions on two North Korean companies and two individuals whom US authorities have identified as key financial brokers for the North Korean regime. According to the Australian Foreign Minister, the sanctioned parties facilitated the use of fraudulent North Korean IT workers who obtained remote employment while posing as foreign nationals, generating revenue that allegedly supported North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The measures were taken based on findings by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team and in coordination with international partners, including the European Union. The action follows reports that tens of thousands of North Korean workers remain active abroad, particularly in China and Russia, despite UN sanctions requiring their repatriation.

Cuba Looks to South Korea as US Sanctions Pressure Mounts

Amid worsening economic and energy shortages that Cuban officials attribute to intensified US sanctions, Cuba is seeking closer economic cooperation with South Korea in sectors including renewable energy, biotechnology, agriculture, and critical minerals. Claudio Raul Monzon Baeza, Cuba’s ambassador to Seoul, described the sanctions as contributing to severe constraints on trade, fuel supplies, and healthcare, and his remarks came ahead of a UN General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for an end to the US embargo.

Iran Conditions Talks on Sanctions Relief

Iran has stated that any future negotiations with the US must be preceded by the lifting of sanctions and an end to what Tehran describes as US threats and economic pressure. Speaking during a meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Washington could not simultaneously impose economic restrictions on Iran and expect productive negotiations, arguing that sanctions and pressure undermine trust and prospects for a diplomatic resolution. Pezeshkian linked regional tensions and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz to US policies and warned that military action would fail to achieve US objectives while causing broader regional harm.