Class action litigation under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) continues to present significant risks for businesses navigating an increasingly complex litigation and regulatory environment. Changing interpretations of consent requirements, evolving communications technologies, and the potential for significant statutory damages have created a landscape in which TCPA compliance remains an important priority for companies communicating with consumers by telephone and text. Against this backdrop, Duane Morris is pleased to announce the launch of its TCPA Survival Guide, a new resource designed to help corporate counsel understand and manage these evolving risks.

The TCPA Survival Guide examines significant court rulings and emerging trends shaping TCPA class action litigation and translates those developments into practical guidance for businesses. In addition to analyzing the evolving legal landscape, the Guide identifies 10 practical risk mitigation strategies that companies can implement to strengthen TCPA compliance and reduce potential class action exposure. As courts revisit longstanding interpretations of the TCPA, businesses face new questions concerning consent, regulatory authority, emerging communications technologies, and the circumstances under which alleged violations can generate class-wide liability. For companies that rely on telephone calls, text messages, automated communications, or third-party marketing and lead-generation practices, these developments make proactive compliance and litigation preparedness increasingly important.

Designed as a practical resource for corporate counsel, the e-book can be viewed on any device and is fully searchable with selectable text. Readers can bookmark or download the Guide and use it both as an overview of current TCPA litigation trends and as a reference when evaluating specific compliance and litigation risks.

Bookmark or download the TCPA Survival Guide to explore the significant rulings, emerging trends, and 10 risk mitigation strategies that businesses should have on their radar.

Readers also can listen to a special episode of The Class Action Weekly Wire, where Jerry Maatman and I discuss the new Guide, the developments driving TCPA class action litigation, and the practical steps corporate counsel can take to navigate today’s TCPA landscape.

We hope you find the TCPA Survival Guide helpful. Please contact any member of the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Team with questions or to request a print copy.

The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 174: Introducing Duane Morris’ TCPA Survival Guide

Duane Morris Takeaway: This week’s episode features Duane Morris partner Jerry Maatman and associate Ryan Garippo discussing the new TCPA Survival Guide, a comprehensive desk reference analyzing strategies from the plaintiffs’ bar, key decisions, and major settlements under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (“TCPA”) with insights on best practices for corporate counsel to mitigate risk.

Bookmark or download the TCPA Survival Guide.

Check out today’s episode and subscribe to our show from your preferred podcast platform: Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Podcast Index, Tune In, Listen Notes, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and YouTube.

Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Hello, everyone, and thank you for being here. My name is Jerry Maatman, I’m a partner at Duane Morris, and joining me for the next episode of the Class Action Weekly Wire is my colleague, Ryan Garippo. Thanks so much for being on this week’s podcast.

Ryan Garippo: Glad to be here, Jerry.

Jerry: Today, we’re discussing a new publication that Ryan authored. It’s called the TCPA Survival Guide, which launched on Monday, November 23rd, on the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog. Ryan, I believe you called this the Survival Guide, intentionally. Why should companies have this publication on their radar?

Ryan: Well, Jerry, I think the short answer here is risk. The TCPA is perhaps the most dangerous consumer protection statute in the country. It’s one of the only federal statutes that allows a company to be hit with statutory damages of up to $500 per call, and potentially $1,500 per call for a knowing or willful violation, and for violations, it’s strict liability. So, when you take those penalties and multiply them across hundreds, thousands, or even millions of calls, it results in what could be putative nationwide class exposure and a relatively small compliance mistake can end up costing a company hundreds of millions of dollars.

Jerry: I think the numbers that are explicated in the guide certainly drive home those concepts. We identified more than 40 TCPA class actions that settled for more than a million dollars just over the last 3 years, and we’re talking about some settlements of $20 million, $28 million, $30 million, or even $40 million. And perhaps most strikingly, even one lead generation case that’s described in the Survival Guide that involved a certified class of over 2.2 million people, carrying a potential outside exposure value of roughly $3.3 billion. Those are breathtaking numbers.

Ryan: They really are, Jerry, but that’s, you know, not exactly why we created the guide. The TCPA is obviously dangerous, but we know that much of this risk can be managed, and that’s why we wrote it. We wanted to give corporate counsel and business leaders a practical roadmap for preventing TCPA lawsuits in the first place, and when litigation does happen, putting a company in the strongest possible position to defend it efficiently. So, the goal here is always to end up in a situation where the company in question is not facing that type of exposure.

Jerry: I also think the timing is right for the survival guide. The law itself is in a state of significant transformation, and in 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court decided the case of McLaughlin Chiropractic Associates v. McKesson Corporation. What did that change in terms of TCPA law in the class action space?

Ryan: Well, only everything, Jerry. The U.S. Supreme Court held that federal courts are no longer bound by the FCC’s interpretation of the TCPA, and instead have to independently determine what the statute means for itself, and we’re already seeing the effects. Courts are now reconsidering issues that everyone thought was settled for many years. In certain circumstances, courts are concluding that the TCPA does not require prior express written consent, even though the FCC has historically required it in certain circumstances. What we’re also seeing is a number of courts that are finding that text messages do not fall within the purview of certain sections of the TCPA, are changing regulations landscape as well. So, we’re seeing, pretty significant developments, both in the do-not-space and do-not-call claims, and across the TCPA generally. So, companies are operating in a legal environment where some of these long-standing assumptions are being challenged in real time.

Jerry: One of my favorite things about the Survival Guide, in terms of the way you drafted it, was giving readers pages of not only TCPA case law, but organized in a manner that’s very user-friendly. It covers automatic telephone dialing systems. Use of artificial or pre-recorded voice calls, do-not-call claims, caller ID cases, what are known as “quiet hours” claims, and claims involving written do-not-call policies. If you look at that landscape of risk, what are the areas that you think ought to keep corporate counsel up at night in terms of their worries?

Ryan: I think the number one thing would be artificial or pre-recorded voice calls, which remain particularly dangerous. After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Facebook, companies have many substantial defenses to an auto-dialer claim, particularly when they’re calling customers from a pre-existing customer or lead list, rather than randomly dialing those numbers. But pre-recorded voice cases are much harder, and there’s also the wrong number theory, which, ends up costing companies with even valid compliance programs, a lot of money. And so, the situation that we’re really dealing with here is that this added technology of artificial intelligence-based voices are also starting to be considered as part of the scope of this portion of the statute, due to the FCC’s position that artificial or pre-recorded voice restrictions encompass AI voices. So, that remains an ever-changing area of the law after McLaughlin, but our advice to companies is simple: Proceed carefully on those claims.

Jerry: I think that underscores the title in terms of the Survival Guide, where you have a situation where a brick-and-mortar law is trying to keep up with technologies, especially AI, operative technologies, where the technology far outstrips the law, and the law can’t keep up. So, the guide also looks at texts, multimedia messages, ringless voicemail, and the like, in terms of trying to position companies to manage these risks against this mosaic of ever-changing case law. What are some of the practical risk mitigation steps that are offered in the Survival Guide?

Ryan: Well, Jerry, we actually provide 10 of them, but one recommendation stands above the rest, and that is obtain valid consent. Companies should develop processes for obtaining customer consent before sending out communications, even if those communications are text messages. And ideally, that consent should be documented in writing. As we say in the guide, consent really is the whole point of the statute, and if a company can establish valid consent, it puts itself in a dramatically stronger position, both from a compliance standpoint and in defending any resulting litigation.

Jerry: Well, given the pervasiveness of telemarketing, I don’t see this exposure going away anytime soon, so this underscores why the Survival Guide is a must-have resource for companies and their corporate council. Likewise, text messages aren’t going away, and artificial intelligence, obviously, is not going away. So, the answer isn’t for companies to stop communicating with customers. I think the answer is to understand the risks, weigh those risks, and build smart compliance programs, and know where the litigation risks are before a class action lands on your desk.

Ryan: Exactly. We designed the guide to be something that a reader would actually use. We want companies to be able to reach their customers, and this is just a guide to help them do it. The e-book works on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and electronic readers. And readers can quickly navigate the sections, highlight information, bookmark pages. So, whether you’re evaluating a campaign before it launches, or you’ve just received a TCPA complaint and want to understand the potential exposure, the guide is designed to be a practical resource for corporate counsel to come back to.

Jerry: Well, a big thank you to you, Ryan, for conceptualizing the Survival Guide and preparing it, and for your thought leadership with respect to its contents. The Duane Morris TCPA Survival Guide launched today, November 23rd, and it’s available, and, the price is right: for free, on the Duane Morris Class Action Defense blog. If your company calls or texts customers, uses lead generators, employs pre-recorded or AI-generated voices, or works with vendors that communicate with consumers on your behalf, this is a guide that you’ll want on your phone, and that you’ll want on your desk, and that you will want bookmarked in your computer.

Ryan: Thanks, Jerry. We hope companies find it useful, practical, and most importantly, helpful in defending the next TCPA class action.

Jerry: Well, thanks, Ryan, and thanks to all our listeners for tuning in, and be sure to visit the Duane Morris Class Action Defense blog to get your copy of the Survival Guide. Thanks so much.