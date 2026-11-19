Highlights

Given the outcome of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, companies and executives should expect incoming congressional committee chairs (who spent the past two years in the minority) to convert their earlier inquiries into formal committee investigations backed by congressional subpoena power.

When responding to congressional subpoenas, every document or statement provided should be prepared as carefully as if it were being disclosed to federal and state prosecutors. Those records and statements disclosed to Congress should be presumed public and can become fodder for criminal investigations, subsequent prosecutions, civil litigation, and enforcement actions.

Congressional committees generally take the position that they are not bound by court-created common-law privileges, like attorney-client and spousal privilege, or work product protections, although in practice they may choose to recognize them.

Hiring experienced white-collar defense attorneys is critical to preparing documents responsive to congressional subpoenas and statements to Congress, conducting internal inquiries, assessing potential risks, and managing parallel criminal investigations and civil litigation.

As a result of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the expected chair of the House Oversight Committee, put it bluntly on election night: “LAWYER UP.” This should come as no surprise. New majorities of both parties have followed the same playbook, including House Democrats after the 2018 midterms and House Republicans after the 2022 midterms. Over the past two years, Democratic ranking members have sent dozens of letters to the Trump administration and private parties, some of which included document preservation requests. At the time, Democrats were in the minority and could not compel compliance. Starting in January, they can.

Expect incoming chairs to quickly turn these minority inquiries into formal committee investigations backed by congressional subpoenas. In the House, Rep. Garcia, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) will likely chair the Oversight and Government Reform, Judiciary, and Energy and Commerce committees. In the Senate, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) is in line to chair the Senate Finance Committee and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is expected to lead the Banking Committee. Regardless of the chair or committee, the private sector should expect what Sen. Wyden summed up in a one-word election-night post: “Subpoenas.” Companies and executives would do well to view these congressional investigations through the lens of criminal prosecutions.

How Congressional Investigations Differ From Criminal Investigations

Though Congress’s power to investigate is well established, the Supreme Court made clear in Watkins v. United States that it is not “a law enforcement or trial agency.” It may not issue a subpoena for law enforcement purposes or simply to “punish those investigated.” However, the D.C. Circuit understood in de la Torre v. Cassidy that a congressional committee that states a legislative purpose, such as ethics, government contracting, or corruption reform, can examine the same facts as a grand jury. When it has a legitimate legislative purpose, Congress can issue subpoenas to compel the production of documents and testimony before the committee. Under the current rules of the 119th Congress, most House committee chairs can issue subpoenas unilaterally with only notice to the ranking member, while most Senate committees require the ranking member’s consent or a committee vote. The House will adopt new rules, and committees in both chambers will adopt their committee rules, when the 120th Congress convenes in January. These congressional subpoenas can request sensitive information, including text messages, emails, internal policies, business data, board minutes, and financial records.

But unlike a grand jury investigation or a federal trial, a congressional inquiry has no judge, the rules of evidence do not apply, and documents and statements provided to Congress should be presumed public. Congress can, and often does, forward documents received in response to its subpoenas, its investigative findings, and transcripts to federal and state prosecutors, state attorneys general, inspectors general, and even private litigants. Further, it has generally been the congressional view that investigative committees are not bound by court-created common-law privileges, like attorney-client and spousal privileges, or work product protections. In practice, committees may choose to recognize these privileges, but the House in particular has treated the decision as discretionary.

By contrast, constitutional privileges, such as the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, apply in both congressional and criminal investigations. But note that the Fifth Amendment privilege protects inpiduals from being compelled to provide self-incriminating testimony, not corporations, as the Supreme Court held in Hale v. Henkel. In practice, generally, a corporation that receives a congressional subpoena, as well as the corporate custodian of those records, cannot refuse to produce the records or make statements on the ground that the records or statements incriminate the corporation. Corporate executives therefore should carefully consult with experienced white-collar attorneys before responding to any congressional subpoenas or sitting for any interview, deposition, or hearing before Congress. These common-law and constitutional privileges are the bread and butter of white-collar attorneys.

Likely Areas of Congressional Inquiry and Investigation in 2027

Democratic leaders have said their oversight agenda will focus on the two themes they campaigned on: corruption and cost. Based on public statements and letters already sent, likely areas of focus include:

Relationships with the administration and the president’s family. This includes donations to the White House ballroom, Freedom 250, and the Presidential Library Foundation; settlements with the administration, including the agreements law firms reached with it; and pardons, including allegations of pay-to-play arrangements. It is expected that the administration will assert executive privilege over certain communications between the president and his advisors. Disputes between the president, his administration, advisors, and Congress over the release of these records will likely lead Congress to look to third-party entities in the private sector.

This includes donations to the White House ballroom, Freedom 250, and the Presidential Library Foundation; settlements with the administration, including the agreements law firms reached with it; and pardons, including allegations of pay-to-play arrangements. It is expected that the administration will assert executive privilege over certain communications between the president and his advisors. Disputes between the president, his administration, advisors, and Congress over the release of these records will likely lead Congress to look to third-party entities in the private sector. Federal contracting and national security. This includes Department of Homeland Security and immigration enforcement contractors, defense procurement, military uses of artificial intelligence (AI), and contractors’ relationships with the administration.

This includes Department of Homeland Security and immigration enforcement contractors, defense procurement, military uses of artificial intelligence (AI), and contractors’ relationships with the administration. Affordability and consumer pricing. This includes drug pricing, health care intermediaries, personalized (or “surveillance”) and algorithmic pricing, tariff refunds, and merger approvals and settlements.

This includes drug pricing, health care intermediaries, personalized (or “surveillance”) and algorithmic pricing, tariff refunds, and merger approvals and settlements. Technology, AI, and data centers. This includes AI safety incidents, tax incentives for AI spending, data center energy and water costs, nondisclosure agreements with local officials, and surveillance technology.

This includes AI safety incidents, tax incentives for AI spending, data center energy and water costs, nondisclosure agreements with local officials, and surveillance technology. Financial services, cryptocurrency, and energy. This includes digital assets and illicit finance, private equity’s role in insurance and retirement savings, prediction markets, Venezuela-related oil transactions, and critical mineral deals.

Because several of these issues fall within the jurisdiction of several committees in both chambers, companies should expect overlapping requests. Resolving an inquiry with one committee will not necessarily end interest from another.

How to Respond to a Congressional Subpoena

A response designed for the hearing room or the news cycle can end up building a prosecutor’s case or forming the basis of civil litigation. Counsel should compare each request against the potential offenses suggested by the committee’s own public statements, identify documents and communications that could be read as showing a quid, a quo, or a link between them, and assess whether the company or any relevant employee or executive is a witness, subject, or potential target, just as they would after receiving a grand jury subpoena.

Every statement to Congress should be prepared as carefully as a proffer to the Department of Justice: grounded in the documents, limited to personal knowledge, and consistent with what has been or will be said to regulators, auditors, civil litigants, and the press. Congress generally wants the information more than it wants a contempt fight, and enforcing a subpoena through contempt and DOJ referral can be lengthy, which leaves room to negotiate.

Barnes & Thornburg’s White Collar, Compliance and Investigations attorneys have direct experience leading congressional and grand jury investigations, defending witnesses, subjects, and targets in those investigations, and supporting committee members on the Hill. We can help companies and executives: 1) assess their potential exposure; 2) conduct internal reviews and investigations; 3) prepare witnesses; and 4) respond to congressional subpoenas while also managing parallel criminal, regulatory, and civil risk. Our attorneys across the country have significant experience in congressional inquiries and as former federal and state prosecutors.