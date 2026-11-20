In Brief

Like all aspects of daily life, artificial intelligence and automated decision systems are being systematically deployed by companies to increase efficiency. Those systems now impact employment decisions: from recruiting and hiring to discipline and termination. Recognizing the black boxes in which these systems operate and the huge potential for AI to replicate historical biases, some states and municipalities have enacted laws to protect workers from discriminatory practices. The protections for workers in Illinois, Connecticut, California, New Jersey, New York State, and New York City bring transparency and require measurable bias controls. Importantly, many of these laws have enforcement mechanisms allowing workers to get access to the courts or administrative agencies to file complaints. Despite the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) removing its prior guidance document on this issue in 2025, federal employment discrimination law, including Title VII, the ADEA, and the ADA, continues to apply to automated employment decisions nationwide.

What Employment Discrimination Law Prohibits

Employment discrimination is an employer’s decision to treat a worker or applicant less favorably because of a legally protected characteristic. Federal law protects race, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity), religion, age for workers 40 and older, disability, and genetic information. Protections also extend to workers who report discrimination or participate in an investigation from retaliation. Automated tools can discriminate against these same groups in two ways. First, the tools can be trained on historical data that reflects past bias. For example, model built on workforce data that skewed young or male learns to prefer applicants who resemble that workforce. Second, the tools can rely on proxy variables, such as graduation year, zip code, continuous employment, or speech and facial patterns in a video interview, that correlate with protected characteristics even when the protected characteristic is never entered into the system. As a result, without adequate safeguards, AI and automation tools can violate federal and state employment discrimination laws by filtering out people based on protected characteristics rather than someone’s qualifications.

How Federal Law Already Applies To Automated Employment Decisions

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act (42 U.S.C. § 2000e), the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (29 U.S.C. § 623), and the Americans with Disabilities Act (42 U.S.C. § 12112) prohibit discrimination in automated employment decisions right now, in every state, without any AI-specific statute. Employers are liable when their decisions have disparate treatment or disparate impact, whether they are made by a human or an automated system.

Who Is Protected And Which Employers Are Covered

Federal anti-discrimination laws protect job applicants, current employees, and former employees, and in some settings union members and applicants for union membership. You do not have to already hold the job to be protected; an applicant screened out by an automated tool before any human review is covered.

Coverage depends on employer size. Title VII and the ADA apply to employers with 15 or more employees. The ADEA applies to employers with 20 or more employees. State and local laws set their own size thresholds. Several state laws, like California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act, reach smaller employers or define coverage differently than federal law does, so an employer too small for a federal claim may still be liable under a state law. The state AI laws discussed below also vary in whether they apply to job applicants, current employees, or both, and in whether they cover employment agencies and the vendors that supply the tools. Because these thresholds differ, whether a particular law protects you depends on where you work, where the job is located, and how many people are employed there.

Employment Practices That Can Be Challenged As Discriminatory

Anti-discrimination law does not stop at hiring. It reaches the full range of employment decisions: recruitment and job advertisements, application screening and pre-employment testing, background checks, job assignments, promotions, pay and benefits, scheduling, discipline, and termination. Any of these can be challenged as workplace discrimination when a protected characteristic drives the outcome.

Automated tools now operate across every one of these categories. A résumé screener can filter applicants before a person reads a single file. A scheduling algorithm can assign shifts. A performance-ranking model can decide who is placed on a reduction-in-force list. A background-check tool can carry forward disparities that fall along racial lines. When software makes or substantially shapes one of these decisions, it does not create a new kind of claim; it produces the same discriminatory practice the law already prohibits, through a mechanism the affected worker usually never sees. The state laws that follow target exactly these decision points, requiring employers to test the tools, disclose their use, and, in some jurisdictions, let workers request the records behind the outcome.

STATE AND LOCAL LAWS LEADING THE REGULATION OF AI IN EMPLOYMENT DECISIONS

Several state and local laws build on that federal floor to increase protections for workers. These laws add transparency, notice, bias-audit, and record-access requirements that federal law does not itself mandate, giving workers information about how a decision was made that they would not otherwise have. State laws also force companies to take a close look at their systems and enact safeguards. These laws are constantly trying to keep up with the ever-evolving technology. States

Illinois: Automated Employment Decisions Under HB 3773

Illinois law prohibits employers from using artificial intelligence in hiring, promotion, discharge, and other employment decisions in a way that subjects employees to discrimination based on a protected class, and it bars the use of zip codes as a proxy for a protected class. House Bill 3773, enacted as Public Act 103-0804, which amends the Illinois Human Rights Act, took effect January 1, 2026, and applies to employers with one or more employees in Illinois.

The amendment requires employers to ensure that automated tools do not produce disparate treatment or disparate impact against protected groups, and it requires notice to employees when AI is used in a covered decision. These covered decisions include recruitment, hiring, promotion, renewal of employment, selection for training or apprenticeship, discharge, discipline, tenure, or the terms, privileges, or conditions of employment. Under the amended Act, a worker who believes an automated tool discriminated against them can file a charge with the Illinois Department of Human Rights within 300 days of an alleged violation. A worker’s complaint can lead to investigation and, where a charge is substantiated, a civil action in court, with the employer potentially liable for actual damages and attorney’s fees. Workers may also request records concerning how the employer selected, validated, and monitored the tool.

Connecticut: Notice And Anti-Bias Requirements For Automated Employment Decisions

Effective October 1, 2026, Connecticut requires employers that use automated systems to materially influence employment decisions to give workers clear notice of that use and to take steps to prevent discriminatory outcomes. Under Connecticut Public Act No. 26-15, a covered employer must disclose when an automated tool is used in a decision that affects a worker or an applicant. If the employer does not follow the notice requirement, the Connecticut state attorney general may investigate the omissions as unfair or deceptive trade practice. The law further takes away from employers a defense that they were relying on AI tools if they are facing a discrimination claim. Instead, the employer must maintain records sufficient to show the tool did not discriminate, and implement reasonable measures to identify and reduce bias. The law further imposes whistleblower protections for employees who report any safety concerns related to AI.

California: Automated-Decision Regulations Under FEHA And Its Regulations

California gives workers subject to automated employment decisions protection under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (“FEHA”) governs anti-discrimination liability, and the implementing regulations

Under the FEHA automated-decision regulations (Cal. Code Regs. § 11009(f)), it is unlawful for an employer or other covered entity to use an automated-decision system or selection criteria (including a qualification standard, employmnent test, or proxy) that discriminates against an applicant or employee on a basis protected by FEHA. The same regulation makes employers prove as a defense that their automated tool was anti-bias tested, with proof of the quality, efficacy, recency, and scope of the testing. The regulations specify that an automated decision system that measures a job applicant’s skill, dexterity, reaction time, and/or other abilities or characteristics may discriminate against individuals with certain disabilities or other characteristics protected under the Act. To avoid unlawful discrimination, an employer may need to provide reasonable accommodation.

Thus, the regulations treat automated-decision systems as subject to the same prohibitions as any other employment practice and bar discrimination based on protected characteristics and on proxies that track them. A worker can point to the employer’s pre-deployment bias assessment, its ongoing monitoring, and its applicant and employee communications as evidence of what the employer knew and did.

New Jersey’s Anti-Discrimination Protections

Beginning on December 15, 2025, the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights codified new rules pertaining to disparate impact discrimination. The regulations specifically note that the use of an automated employment decision tool that limits or screens out applicants based on their schedule may have a disparate impact on applicants based on their religion, disability, or medical condition and must include a mechanism for applicants to request a reasonable accommodation. By way of example, but not limitation, an application asking if an applicant is available to work a proposed schedule of Monday through Saturday may screen out applicants who answer the question in the negative due to religious practices they engage in on Saturdays. The regulations also caution employees from using automated employment decision tools that have not been adequately tested and shown to not adversely affect people in a protected class before its use may have a disparate impact on members of that protected class. For example, an employer’s use of facial analysis technology to detect personality traits during virtual interviews is likely to result in lower scores for interviewees whose facial expressions the tools have not been tested on and designed to read. If the technology was tested exclusively or predominantly on white people with no disabilities, then use of the technology may disproportionately impact interviewees with darker skin or interviewees with disabilities because the technology cannot match their facial expressions to those programmed into the tool and may not account for interviewees who cannot make certain facial expressions.

New Jersey’s regulations further require notice to affected individual, and mandate safeguards to identify and remediate bias. For a worker, the operative right is the ability to receive notice that an automated tool was used and to challenge the decision it produced. Employers are required to maintain documented testing and vendor oversight and to provide procedures through which applicants and employees can contest an automated decision.

New York City: Bias Audits And Notice Under Local Law 144

New York City’s Local Law 144 requires employers and employment agencies that use automated employment decision tools in hiring and promotion to test those tools for bias and to tell candidates the tools are being used. Covered employers and employment agencies must arrange for an independent bias audit of covered tools, provide public disclosure of the audit results, and give candidates and employees advance notice of the tool’s use and the job qualifications and characteristics being assessed. Employers must also provide an alternative selection process or accommodation where required by law. Enforcement includes civil penalties of $500 for a first violation and between $500 and $1,500 for each subsequent violation, with each day an unlawful tool is used, and each failure to provide the required notice, counting as a separate violation.

New York State: Proposed Legislation On Automated Employment Decisions

New York State has not yet enacted a statewide law governing automated employment decision tools, but legislation modeled on New York City’s transparency and anti-bias requirements is pending in the state legislature.

Senate Bills S7543B And S7599C

Senate Bill S7543B, along with amendments proposed in S7599C, would require employers across New York State to notify applicants and employees when automated employment decision tools are used, to document bias assessments of those tools, and to build accessible processes through which workers can request information or challenge outcomes. As proposed, the measures would give state agencies enforcement authority and impose penalties for noncompliance. These bills have not been signed into law, so they do not currently create obligations for New York employers or rights that a New York worker can presently invoke. Workers in New York City remain covered by Local Law 144, and all New York workers remain protected by federal and state anti-discrimination law.

What To Do If You Believe An AI Employment Decision Discriminated Against You

If you suspect that an automated tool played a role in a rejection, a lower score, a missed promotion, or a place on a layoff list, the first step is to preserve what you have. Save the job posting, any rejection or decision notice, and any disclosure that an automated tool or AI was used, which several of the laws above require employers to provide. Note the dates, the position, and the location of the job, because which law applies depends on where you work and where the job is based, and the answer is often more than one law at once.

You do not need to already possess proof that a tool discriminated in order to bring a claim. The evidence that shows what a system measured and how it performed, including model documentation, vendor contracts, validation studies, bias-audit results, and decision logs, sits inside the employer’s systems and can be obtained through the litigation process. That evidence is often the central piece of a workplace discrimination claim precisely because the worker could not see the decision when it was made.

Filing deadlines are short and they vary. Federal discrimination claims generally require filing a charge with the EEOC before a lawsuit, and that charge has a deadline measured in months, not years; state and local deadlines differ. The consequences of a missed deadline are extreme and can upend a discrimination case from moving forward. Many of these matters resolve confidentially, without a public filing, which is a meaningful consideration for workers who intend to stay in the same industry.

Talk To An Employment Discrimination Law Firm About AI Hiring Decisions

States and cities are “laboratories of democracy”1 setting standards that center worker protections, mandate transparency, and require measurable bias controls with enforcement behind them. These state and local measures build on federal employment discrimination law rather than replacing it, and other states can and should use them as models to increase protections for workers and hold companies accountable for the responsible use of new technologies.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight’s AI and Technology Litigation Practice Group represents workers, applicants, and whistleblowers in matters where an automated system or technology product caused the harm. The group’s work on algorithmic bias in employment includes an algorithm-bias class action against State Farm and an open investigation into automated hiring and promotion tools in California. As an employment discrimination law firm it operates only on the plaintiff side, against the companies that build and deploy these systems rather than for them. Much of this work can be handled confidentially, before any complaint is filed, which matters for workers whose careers depend on staying in the same industry.

If you believe an automated employment decision may have discriminated against you, the firm offers a confidential consultation to evaluate whether a technology system was involved and whether the decision is legally actionable. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Key Takeaways

States are beginning to regulate automated employment decision tools: Illinois, Connecticut, California, and New Jersey and New York City have enacted requirements, and New York State has legislation pending.

Across these jurisdictions, the shared protections are measurable bias controls, transparency and notice obligations, and enforcement mechanisms that can include civil penalties.

Title VII, the ADEA, and the ADA already prohibit discrimination in automated employment decisions in every state, whether or not the worker is in a jurisdiction with an AI-specific law.

In several covered jurisdictions, workers can request the employer’s records of tool selection, validation, and bias monitoring.

An employer remains responsible for a discriminatory automated decision even when the tool was built by an outside vendor.

Filing deadlines for discrimination claims vary by jurisdiction and statute, and some are measured in months, so workers should consult counsel before those deadlines pass.

What Is Considered Discrimination By An Employer?

Employment discrimination is an employer’s decision to treat a worker or applicant less favorably because of a protected characteristic, including race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age for workers 40 and older, disability, or genetic information. It also includes retaliation against someone who reports discrimination. When an automated hiring or evaluation tool produces the same unequal outcome along one of these lines, it is treated as the same discrimination, whether or not a person made the final call.

What Is The 80% Rule In Employment Discrimination?

The 80% rule, also called the four-fifths rule, comes from the EEOC’s Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures. It flags a selection process when the selection rate for a protected group is less than four-fifths, or 80 percent, of the rate for the group selected most often. Applied to AI hiring tools, a pass rate for one group that falls below 80 percent of another group’s rate signals possible adverse impact. It is a threshold for scrutiny, not an automatic finding of discrimination.

Which States Require Employers To Audit AI Hiring Tools For Bias?

New York City’s Local Law 144 is the clearest audit mandate, requiring an independent bias audit before a covered automated tool is used in hiring or promotion. Illinois, Connecticut, California, and New Jersey have enacted their own anti-bias, notice, or validation requirements, and New York State has legislation pending. Most states have no AI-specific employment law at all, so whether an audit is required depends on where you work and where the job is located.

Can An Employer Be Liable For AI Discrimination Under Federal Law Even Without A State AI Law?

Yes. Title VII, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibit discrimination in automated employment decisions everywhere in the United States, with no AI-specific statute required. An employer cannot avoid these laws by routing a decision through software, and it remains responsible when a tool built by an outside vendor produces a discriminatory result. State and local AI laws add transparency and audit duties on top of this federal baseline; they do not replace it.

Can An AI Tool Discriminate Without Anyone Intending It To?

Yes. A tool trained on historical hiring data can learn the patterns of a workforce that skewed young, male, or otherwise unrepresentative and reproduce them without anyone programming a biased rule. It can also rely on proxies, such as zip code, graduation year, or gaps in employment, that track protected characteristics. This is disparate impact, a neutral practice that disproportionately harms a protected group. Intent is not required for liability under a disparate impact theory.

What Should I Do If I Believe An AI Tool Discriminated Against Me During Hiring?

Preserve the job posting, any decision or rejection notice, and any disclosure that an automated tool was used. Note the dates and the location of the job, because more than one law may apply. You do not need to already hold proof of bias; the model documentation, vendor contracts, and audit results sit inside the employer’s systems and can be obtained through litigation. Deadlines are short and vary by jurisdiction, so have the facts reviewed by counsel promptly.

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