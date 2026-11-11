Who Is Liable For Construction Defects

Construction defects rarely appear while the contractor is still on site. Most surface months after handover, when most of the contract price has already been paid, and by then the contractor, the designer and the supervision consultant can each point to someone else. Vietnamese law allocates liability for construction defects by cause, so each party answers for its own part of the work, and the investor’s sign-off at handover releases none of them.

Those rules were rewritten on 1 July 2026, when the Construction Law 2025 (Law 135/2025/QH15) and Decree 207/2026/ND-CP on quality management, warranty and maintenance took effect, replacing the 2014 law and Decree 06/2021. Much of the guidance still circulating online cites the old framework.

How the Cause of a Defect Decides Who Pays

Take a manufacturer that builds a factory in an industrial park in Bac Ninh. Fourteen months after handover, the roof begins to leak along the joints between panels. The contractor says it built exactly what the drawings showed. The designer says the contractor used a cheaper sealant than the one specified. The supervision consultant signed off every stage.

Only an independent technical inspection can settle which account is right. If the sealant was substituted, the contractor is liable, and the supervisor may share that liability for letting it through. If the joint detail itself was inadequate, the claim moves to the designer and its insurer. The same approach applies to each of the main causes of construction defects.

Poor workmanship or substandard materials

The construction contractor must build according to the approved design and the applicable standards, and it is responsible for the materials and products it supplies. Where a defect comes from poor workmanship or substandard materials, the contractor must compensate the investor. Decree 207/2026 makes the contractor directly and entirely responsible for the quality of its work, including work done by its subcontractors, so a main contractor cannot pass a claim down the chain and step away from it.

A contractor will often point to the investor’s acceptance minutes as proof the work was approved. Decree 207 rules this out, providing expressly that acceptance does not replace or reduce any contractor’s responsibility for the quality of its own work.

Defects the supervisor should have caught

The supervision consultant must refuse to accept work that fails quality or design requirements, and it must compensate the investor if it reports inaccurately or fails to report deviations. A supervisor that signed off a defect it should have caught can end up sharing liability with the contractor that built it.

Design errors

The design contractor is responsible for the quality of its design and must compensate the investor for losses caused by design errors. If the contractor built exactly to a defective drawing, the claim lies against the designer. For works of grade II and above, design and survey consultants must carry professional liability insurance, which often decides whether a claim against a designer is worth pursuing.

Design-and-build and EPC projects work differently, because one contractor both designs and builds. The investor then has a single party to pursue, but only if the contract places design responsibility clearly on that contractor.

Ground and survey errors

Cracking walls and uneven floors often start with problems in the ground beneath the building. The survey contractor is responsible for its survey results and must compensate for damage caused by carrying out the survey incorrectly or relying on unsuitable data or standards. Where a foundation was designed on an inaccurate soil investigation, the claim can lie against the survey contractor as well as, or instead of, the designer who relied on it.

Faulty equipment

Suppliers are responsible for the quality of the materials and equipment they provide, and equipment suppliers must give their own warranty. When installed plant fails, the first question is whether the fault lies in the equipment itself or in how it was installed, because the answer moves the claim between the supplier and the installing contractor.

Poor maintenance or misuse after handover

Once the works are handed over, the owner must maintain them. Deterioration caused by poor maintenance, misuse or the owner’s own alterations is the owner’s loss, and contractors resisting a claim often argue this first. Maintenance records are usually the owner’s best answer.

Defects That Appear During the Warranty Period

During the warranty period, the owner does not need to prove a damages claim to get a defect fixed. The construction contractor warrants the works it builds, the equipment supplier warrants its equipment, and each must repair, fix or replace defective work within its own scope at its own cost. A contractor can refuse a warranty call only where the defect was not its fault, for example because it traces back to the design or to the owner’s misuse, or where force majeure applies under the contract.

Decree 207/2026 sets minimum warranty terms for publicly funded projects:

Special-grade and grade I works. At least 24 months, backed by warranty security of at least 3% of the contract value.

At least 24 months, backed by warranty security of at least 3% of the contract value. All other works. At least 12 months, backed by warranty security of at least 5% of the contract value.

The period runs from the investor’s acceptance of the works. For equipment, it is set by the contract, cannot be shorter than the manufacturer’s warranty, and runs from acceptance of installation and commissioning. The contractor gets the retained money or guarantee back only after the period ends and the investor confirms the warranty obligations have been met, which keeps the contractor’s money at stake while defects are still being found.

On private projects, including most foreign-invested factories and commercial buildings, those minimums serve only as a reference. The warranty period and the amount of security are whatever the contract says, and a contract that is silent or that simply copies the 12-month public minimum leaves the owner with a short window.

Defects That Appear After the Warranty Ends

When the warranty period ends, so does the contractor’s duty to return and repair at its own cost. What remains after that point is less settled than it used to be. Decree 06/2021 stated expressly that survey, design and construction contractors and equipment suppliers stayed responsible for the quality of their work even after the warranty period. Decree 207/2026 does not carry that provision forward.

The owner still has grounds to claim. The Construction Law 2025 requires the contractor to compensate for substandard materials and poor workmanship, and the designer and survey contractor to compensate for their errors, and none of these duties is expressed as ending with the warranty. A contractor that substituted materials or departed from the approved design has also breached the contract, which supports a damages claim under the contract and the Civil Code. Without the old express rule, however, a contractor facing a late claim will argue that its responsibility ended with the warranty, and depending on which limitation rule applies, time may have started running when the work was done rather than when the defect was found.

In the Bac Ninh example, a 12-month warranty would have expired two months before the leak appeared. The manufacturer would then have to prove a breach and pursue a damages claim against a contractor arguing that its responsibility had already ended, instead of calling the contractor back under the warranty and holding the retention until the repair was done. Had the contract set a 24-month warranty, the same leak would have been a straightforward warranty call. On private projects, the length of the warranty and an express contractual clause on latent defects now matter more than they did under the old rules.

Defects in Apartments and Houses Bought From a Developer

A home buyer has no contract with the construction contractor, so the claim runs against the developer that sold the property. Under the Law on Housing 2023, the developer must warrant an apartment building for at least 60 months and a detached house for at least 24 months, counted from completion and acceptance of the works.

Under the Law on Real Estate Business 2023, the developer can in turn require the contractor and equipment suppliers to carry out the warranty work. For the buyer, the developer remains the party to notify and to hold responsible, whatever arrangement it has with its own contractors.

Damage to Neighbouring Properties and Third Parties

A defect can also damage property outside the project. Under Article 605 of the Civil Code, the owner, possessor or manager of a building must compensate anyone harmed by damage the building causes, for example cracking in a neighbouring property, and the builder is jointly liable where it was at fault. The owner pays the neighbour first and then looks to the responsible contractor or designer to recover. Where a defect leads to death, serious injury or major damage, those responsible can also face administrative sanctions and, in serious cases, criminal liability.

How to Enforce Liability for a Construction Defect

Once the cause is known, the owner still has to make the responsible party pay, and what it does in the first weeks after a defect appears affects how strong that claim will be.

Notify in writing. Under Decree 207/2026, the contractor must carry out warranty work once it is notified, so a written notice to the contractor, and to the supplier where equipment is involved, is what triggers the obligation. Its date also matters if the parties later argue over whether the defect appeared within the warranty period. Establish the cause before repairs begin. Claims are often weakened by repairs carried out before the cause was recorded, which leaves each party free to blame another. An independent inspection, together with the project’s own records, is what links the defect to a particular party. For serious failures, the provincial People’s Committee can organise a state construction assessment, and the party found at fault bears its cost in proportion to its fault. Use the warranty security. If the contractor ignores the notice or refuses without good reason, the retention or the bank’s warranty guarantee is what puts pressure on it. The owner can withhold release, have the repair carried out by another contractor and recover the cost from the security, provided the contract and the guarantee terms allow it. Claim against the party at fault. Where the cause lies with the designer or supervisor, the claim goes to them. Damages are based on the actual loss, while contractual penalties apply only if the contract provides for them, and on public and PPP projects are capped at 12% of the value of the breached part of the contract. Escalate if the claim is refused. A rejected claim becomes a dispute, and acting promptly matters. Depending on whether a claim is treated as commercial or civil, the limitation period can be as short as two years.

Resolving Construction Defect Disputes

The Construction Law 2025 allows construction contract disputes to be resolved by negotiation, mediation, international-style dispute models such as dispute boards, arbitration or the courts. Which forum applies depends on the contract. An arbitration clause sends the case to arbitration, and on public investment and PPP projects the law now gives priority to domestic arbitral institutions.

In most defect disputes, the technical evidence matters more than the wording of the contract, so the tribunal or court usually relies on expert assessment of the cause. Defect claims also tend to arise alongside payment claims. A contractor pressing for its final payment and the release of retention will often meet a defect counterclaim from the owner, which is why defect claims and unpaid contractor claims are frequently heard together. Our guide to construction disputes covers the wider process.