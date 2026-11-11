Labor Contract Requirements In Vietnam For Employers

Most problems with a labor contract in Vietnam come to light long after it is signed, usually when the employer tries to end the relationship and finds the contract does not say what it assumed. A contract of the wrong type, renewed once too often or labelled as something else can turn an ordinary exit into an unlawful termination claim.

Under the Labor Code 2019, a labor contract (often called an employment contract in English) must be made in writing, or electronically, unless it lasts less than one month. It must be either an indefinite-term contract or a fixed-term contract of up to 36 months, and it must cover the essential terms set out in Article 21, including the job, pay, working hours, insurance and training. An employee under a contract of one month or more must also be enrolled in compulsory social insurance.

Choosing Between Indefinite-Term and Fixed-Term Contracts

Vietnam recognises only two types of labor contract. An indefinite-term contract has no end date. A fixed-term contract runs for an agreed period of no more than 36 months. The seasonal contract of under 12 months that the previous Labor Code allowed no longer exists as a separate type.

Most employers are caught out by the limit on renewals. A fixed-term contract can be followed by only one more fixed-term contract. If the employee keeps working after the second one ends, the employer must sign an indefinite-term contract. There are exceptions for foreign employees, employees past retirement age, directors hired by state-invested enterprises and leaders of a workplace employee representative organisation whose term has not ended, but for most of the workforce the rule is strict.

A second risk arises when a contract expires. If the employee stays on, the parties have 30 days to sign a new contract. If they do not, the expired fixed-term contract automatically becomes an indefinite-term one.

Consider a company that hires an accountant on a 12-month contract and renews it for another 12 months. When the second contract ends, HR issues a third 12-month contract out of habit. By then the law required an indefinite-term contract, so the end date written into the third contract gives the company little protection. The practical differences between fixed-term and indefinite-term contracts decide what happens next, and they come to the surface when the company decides not to keep her.

What a Labor Contract in Vietnam Must Contain

Article 21 of the Labor Code lists the essential contents of every labor contract:

The employer’s name and address, and the name and title of the person signing for it

The employee’s full name, date of birth, sex, place of residence and identity card or passport details

The job and the place of work

The term of the contract

The salary for the job or position, how and when it is paid, and any allowances and other additional payments

The rules on pay grades and salary increases

Working hours and rest periods

Personal protective equipment

Social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance

Training and skills development

Omitting one of these terms is itself a violation that can be fined. Where an employee will have access to business or technology secrets, the employer may also agree in writing on confidentiality, the employee’s benefits and compensation for any breach. Restrictions that reach beyond employment, such as non-compete agreements, raise separate enforceability questions.

Changes during employment are usually made through a contract annex, which can detail, amend or supplement the contract’s terms. An annex cannot change the term of the contract. Where an annex that only details the contract creates a different reading of it, the contract prevails.

Written, Oral and Electronic Labor Contracts

A written labor contract is made in two copies, one for each party. An electronic contract concluded through electronic means has the same value as a written one. The parties may agree orally only where the contract runs for less than one month, and even then not for domestic workers, children under 15 or a group of workers signing for seasonal or short-term work through a representative.

Electronic contracts now have their own framework. Decree 337/2025, in force since 1 January 2026, encourages employers to replace paper contracts with electronic ones, and a national electronic labor contract platform began operating on 1 July 2026. The decree does not make electronic contracts compulsory, and paper contracts already in force remain valid. Our note on the move to digital labor contracts covers how this affects HR records.

The Labor Code does not require a labor contract to be in Vietnamese, and contracts with foreign employees are commonly bilingual. A contract used in an administrative procedure or produced in a labor dispute must be translated into Vietnamese, so a bilingual text that states which language prevails avoids a later argument over the translation.

Probation Period Rules in Vietnam

Probation can be agreed in the labor contract itself or in a separate probation contract, and it can be used only once for the same job. It does not apply at all to contracts of less than one month. The maximum probation period depends on the role:

180 days for enterprise managers as defined by the Law on Enterprises and the law on state capital in enterprises

for enterprise managers as defined by the Law on Enterprises and the law on state capital in enterprises 60 days for jobs requiring a college degree or higher

for jobs requiring a college degree or higher 30 days for jobs requiring an intermediate-level qualification, and for technical and skilled workers and professional staff

for jobs requiring an intermediate-level qualification, and for technical and skilled workers and professional staff 6 working days for other jobs

The probationary salary must be at least 85% of the salary for the job. During probation, either party may end the arrangement without notice and without compensation, which is why employers sometimes try to extend it or repeat it under a new job title. A second probation for the same job, or one longer than the statutory maximum, is unlawful.

What Employers Cannot Do With a Labor Contract

The Labor Code prohibits three practices outright when signing or performing a labor contract. The employer cannot keep the original of an employee’s identity papers, degrees or certificates. It cannot require the employee to put up money or other property as security for performing the contract. And it cannot force the employee to work under the contract to repay a debt owed to the employer. Breaching any of them draws a fine, and the employer must also return the documents, or the money with interest.

The name on the contract does not decide whether these rules apply. Under Article 13, an agreement under any name is a labor contract if it provides for paid work, wages and one party’s management and supervision of the other. A “collaborator agreement” or service contract for someone who works fixed hours under a manager’s direction is a labor contract in law, with the social insurance and termination protections that come with it. Our note on labor and service contracts sets out how the authorities draw that line.

Social Insurance Obligations Under a Labor Contract

The contract also determines social insurance coverage. Employees under labor contracts of one month or more are covered. Under the Social Insurance Law 2024, in force since 1 July 2025, this includes part-time employees whose monthly salary is at least the lowest salary used for compulsory contributions, however few hours they work.

Labor Contracts With Foreign Employees

A foreign employee needs a work permit before working in Vietnam unless an exemption applies, and the labor contract follows the permit. The term of the contract cannot exceed the term of the work permit. Foreign employees are also one of the exceptions to the renewal limit, so an employer may sign several fixed-term contracts with the same foreign employee in succession, each one tied to a valid permit. Letting a permit lapse while the employee is still on the payroll means employing a foreigner without a valid permit, which is a violation in its own right.

What Non-Compliance Costs Employers

Contract violations are penalised under Decree 283/2026, the labor penalty decree issued in July 2026. Failing to sign a written contract where one is required, signing the wrong type of contract or leaving out essential terms draws a fine that rises with the number of employees affected, and fines on companies are double those on individuals. The authorities will also order the employer to sign the correct contract. Where a disguised labor contract surfaces in an inspection, unpaid social insurance contributions follow, with late-payment charges on top.

The larger cost usually comes at termination. For the accountant on her third fixed-term contract, the problem surfaces when the company tells her it will not renew. She can argue that her employment had become indefinite and that the company ended it without a lawful ground. If that argument succeeds, the company faces the consequences of an unlawful termination under Article 41 of the Labor Code, which include reinstatement, back pay and insurance contributions for the time she was out of work, and compensation of at least two months’ salary.

Contract errors of this kind are far easier to correct while the employment relationship continues than after a termination has been challenged.