Decree 393/2026/ND-CP sets the rules on foreign workers in Vietnam from 5 December 2026, replacing Decree 219/2025/ND-CP, which had governed work permits since August 2025. Its changes cut both ways for employers. Decree 393/2026 makes it easier to qualify foreign staff as experts and faster to renew their permits, but it narrows intra-company transfers and the 90-day short-term exemption and brings back twice-yearly reporting on foreign workers.

What Decree 393/2026 Changes Compared With Decree 219/2025

Much of the decree carries over the existing framework. A work permit still lasts for up to two years and can be extended once for up to two more, and a first application is still filed between 10 and 60 days before the worker starts. The changes sit in the definitions, the exemptions and the employer’s ongoing obligations.

Issue Decree 219/2025 Decree 393/2026 Executive director experience At least 3 years At least 2 years Expert without a degree Degree generally required 5 years of relevant experience Intra-company transfers Managers, executive directors, experts and technical workers Managers, executive directors and experts only Transfer certificate in 11 WTO service sectors Up to 2 years Up to 3 years 90-day short-term exemption 90 days per calendar year 90 days a year in total across all Vietnamese employers, and a work permit if the worker is hired and paid locally Renewal filing window 10 to 45 days before expiry 10 to 90 days before expiry Renewal decision 10 working days 5 working days, with no health certificate Exemption certificate No criminal record certificate Criminal record certificate required unless available from the database Periodic reporting Not required By 5 June and 5 December each year

What Happens to Existing Work Permits

Work permits and exemption certificates issued under Decree 219/2025, or under Decree 70/2023 before it, remain valid until they expire. Once they expire, any re-grant or extension follows Decree 393. Applications filed before 5 December 2026 continue to be processed under Decree 219.

Consider an electronics manufacturer in Bac Ninh with three foreign staff. One is a production engineer with eight years of experience in automation but no university degree, employed on a technical worker permit. Another is a technical worker transferred from the parent company on an intra-company transfer certificate. The third is a commissioning specialist from the equipment supplier who visits for several weeks at a time. Each is affected differently by Decree 393, and in each case the question is whether the worker still qualifies when the current permit or certificate next comes up for renewal.

Who Qualifies as an Expert Under Decree 393

Under the new decree, a foreign worker can qualify as an expert through any of several routes:

A university degree or higher and at least two years of experience relevant to the role in Vietnam

A university degree in a strategic technology field

A degree graded good or higher from one of the world’s top 500 universities, with at least one year of relevant experience

Recognition as an expert in culture, the arts or sport under the decree’s appendix

Teaching, research or academic exchange work at a qualifying institution

At least five years of experience relevant to the role, with no degree required

The five-year route matters most to manufacturers and technology companies. Under Decree 219, the production engineer could not qualify as an expert without a degree. Under Decree 393, his eight years in automation can support an expert application if they are properly documented. The decree requires written confirmation from the overseas employer for this route, and previous Vietnamese work permits or exemption certificates can be used to prove years worked in Vietnam. Because the experience must match the job position, the job description in the application should be drafted around it.

Intra-Company Transfers No Longer Cover Technical Workers

An intra-company transfer exempts a manager, executive director or expert who has worked for the foreign parent for at least 12 consecutive months and is temporarily transferred to its commercial presence in Vietnam. Decree 393 removes technical workers from this category. In the 11 service sectors Vietnam committed to open under the WTO, the exemption certificate for a transfer can now last up to three years.

The technical worker in the Bac Ninh example keeps his certificate until it expires. When it does, the company can seek a re-grant or extension only by reclassifying him as an expert, which is possible if he meets one of the expert routes. If he does not, the company will need another legal basis, usually a work permit under a labor contract with the Vietnamese entity.

The 90-Day Short-Term Exemption

A manager, executive director, expert or technical worker who works in Vietnam for no more than 90 days in a calendar year does not need a work permit. The employer must still notify the competent authority at least three working days before the work begins.

What Decree 393 changes is that the 90 days cover all work for Vietnamese employers together, so a specialist cannot use a separate 90-day allowance with each customer. The exemption also does not apply where an employment relationship arises, meaning the Vietnamese company hires the worker and pays wages, and in that case a work permit is required. The commissioning specialist in the example remains exempt if he works 70 days for the manufacturer and is paid by his own employer abroad. If he also works 30 days for another Vietnamese customer, or if the manufacturer puts him on its payroll, he needs a permit.

Work Permit Exemptions Under Decree 393

The decree lists 18 groups of foreign workers who are exempt from a work permit. Most carry over from Decree 219, including owners and capital-contributing members of limited liability companies and board members of joint stock companies whose contribution is at least VND 3 billion, foreign lawyers licensed in Vietnam, and foreigners married to Vietnamese citizens and living in Vietnam. The new groups are holders of the special visa exemption cards issued under Decree 221/2025, experts in strategic technology fields and their family members, and people recruited under the national programme to develop artificial intelligence talent. The exemption for education also widens to cover more teaching and research roles.

Most exempt workers still need an exemption certificate, applied for between 10 and 60 days before the work begins and decided within five working days. The application now requires a criminal record certificate issued within the previous six months, unless the authority can obtain the record from the national database. The Bac Ninh manufacturer will need one for its transferred technical worker if it applies to reclassify him as an expert. A smaller group, including short-term workers, needs no certificate and only the advance notice to the authority.

Applying for and Renewing a Work Permit

Several procedural changes save time. A renewal can be filed up to 90 days before the permit expires and is decided within five working days, without a new health certificate. Only the personal details page of the passport has to be copied, and passports are exempt from consular legalisation. A criminal record certificate is also not needed for an online application where the authority can access the judicial records database.

Other changes require more of the employer. A worker who changes job position, field of work or form of work while staying with the same employer needs a new work permit, although the application uses a shorter dossier built around the existing permit. If the Bac Ninh manufacturer moves its production engineer from his technical worker permit to the expert route, that is a change of job position, so it applies for a new permit on the shorter dossier with proof that he meets the expert criteria. A worker who will work regularly at a new location must be notified to the authorities at least three working days in advance, and a permit must be re-granted when the company’s head office, branch, representative office or business location changes. When a permit expires or the employment ends, the employer must return it within 10 working days.

Employer Obligations for Foreign Workers

Employers must keep records of their foreign workers, on paper or electronically, and Decree 393 brings back periodic reporting, due by 5 June and 5 December each year, unless the information is already available through the national foreign worker database. It also prohibits employers from leasing foreign workers to other companies, which closes off arrangements in which a service company holds the permits and places the workers with clients. Recruitment information must match the job position, form of work, workplace and duration stated in the application, and the employer is legally responsible for the accuracy of what it declares.

A worker employed in a different role or location from the one on the permit puts the company in breach, and a permit that lapses or never covered the role leaves it employing a foreign worker without a valid permit, which exposes the company to fines and the worker to deportation.

Reviewing Foreign Worker Compliance Under Decree 393

For most employers, the first step is to check whether each foreign worker still fits the category on their permit or certificate, and to check again whenever the worker’s role, location or employer changes. It is best done as part of a wider labor compliance review, so that the permit, the labor contract and the actual job are checked together. Documents that take time to obtain, such as the overseas employer’s confirmation of experience and legalised degrees, are best gathered while the current permit still has months to run, so that any gaps can be fixed within the 90-day renewal window. Groups with several Vietnamese entities, or that host the same visiting specialists across different sites, should also keep a single record of short-term visits, because the 90 days are counted across every Vietnamese employer the worker serves.