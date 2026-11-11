What To Do When A Debtor Won’t Pay A Judgment

In Vietnam, the court that issues a judgment does not enforce it. Once the judgment takes legal effect, it is for the creditor to ask the civil judgment enforcement system to act. Many creditors first wait to see whether the debtor will pay of its own accord, and that delay gives an unwilling debtor time to move its assets.

When a debtor won’t pay a judgment in Vietnam, the creditor should file an enforcement request with the civil judgment enforcement office within five years of the judgment taking effect. Once the debtor’s 10-day period to comply voluntarily has passed, the enforcement officer can freeze its bank accounts, block transfers of its property, deduct money from its accounts and wages, and seize and auction its assets. An individual debtor can also be barred from leaving Vietnam, and a debtor that deliberately refuses to comply despite those measures can face criminal liability.

These rules now come from the Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement 2025 (Law 106/2025/QH15), which took effect on 1 July 2026 and replaced the 2008 law. It gives creditors more tools than before, and it changes who can run the enforcement process.

Filing a Judgment Enforcement Request

The limitation period for an enforcement request is five years from the date the judgment or decision takes legal effect, or from the date the obligation falls due if the judgment sets a later date. Time does not run while urgent circumstances, objective obstacles or force majeure prevent the creditor from filing, but the creditor has to prove it. A request can now be filed online as well as in person or by post, and the head of the enforcement office must issue an enforcement decision within five working days of receiving it.

Filing promptly also affects what the debtor owes. Where the judgment debt did not carry a contractual interest rate, interest for late payment usually runs only from the date the creditor files its enforcement request. The creditor pays the enforcement fee set by law and can advance the costs of coercive measures so that enforcement is not held up while those costs are collected.

The same system enforces domestic arbitral awards. A foreign court judgment or a foreign arbitral award must first be recognised by a Vietnamese court before it can be enforced here.

Once the enforcement decision has been notified, the debtor has 10 days to comply voluntarily. If it does not, the enforcement officer must verify its assets, income and ability to pay within the following nine days. Much of that verification now happens electronically through linked databases, and banks must provide account information immediately when asked.

The parties can also agree on how the debt will be paid, for example in instalments. The agreement must be in writing and signed by both sides, and if the debtor falls behind, the creditor can ask for enforcement of whatever remains unpaid.

Choosing a State Enforcement Office or a Private Enforcement Office

Under the 2025 law, a creditor can use either of two routes. The state route runs through the regional civil judgment enforcement office. The private route runs through a civil judgment enforcement office established by a Thừa hành viên, the new title for what used to be called a bailiff, and is engaged under a service contract that sets the fees and costs.

A private office can issue the enforcement decision and run the procedure much as a state enforcement officer would. It cannot, however, apply security measures or coercive measures. If the debtor has not fully paid within 30 days of the private office’s decision, the contract is wound up and the creditor continues through the state office. A creditor can also end the contract earlier so that the state office can apply those measures. The private route therefore suits a debtor that is willing to pay but slow to do so. Where the debtor is actively resisting, the state route gives faster access to the measures needed to recover the debt.

Freezing a Debtor’s Assets Before They Are Moved

Debtors that intend not to pay usually try to move assets before the enforcement officer reaches them, and the law addresses this through security measures, which an enforcement officer can apply on its own initiative or at the creditor’s written request, without notifying the debtor first. They are:

Freezing bank accounts and assets held by third parties

Suspending transactions and the registration or transfer of the debtor’s property

Temporarily seizing assets or documents

A temporary exit ban, for an individual debtor who has not completed the obligation

The creditor that asks for a security measure takes responsibility for the request and must compensate the debtor if the request was wrongful. Once the grounds for coercive measures exist, the officer must move on to them within 10 days.

Consider a supplier holding a judgment for VND 6 billion against a distribution company. After the judgment, the company’s director begins arranging to sell its warehouse to a related company. A creditor that files promptly and asks for the warehouse’s registration to be suspended can stop that sale before it is completed. A creditor that waits for the 10-day voluntary period to run out first may find the warehouse already registered to someone else. At that point, the remaining option is to ask a court to declare the transfer void as a sham, which turns a straightforward enforcement into a new dispute.

The creditor can also gather information itself. The new law allows the creditor, or someone it authorises, to verify the debtor’s assets and pass the results to the enforcement officer, who must verify again where the two accounts differ. Creditors who know the debtor’s business, its customers and its related companies often find assets the databases do not show, and tracing hidden assets through company records, property registers and payment flows can identify property the enforcement officer would not otherwise reach.

Coercive Measures Against a Debtor That Can Pay

Where verification shows that the debtor has money or property and still refuses to pay, the enforcement officer applies coercive measures. These include deducting money from the debtor’s bank accounts, collecting cash and valuable papers, deducting from wages and other income, exploiting income-producing assets, and seizing and auctioning property, including property held by a third party.

The law sets an order of priority for some assets. A home that is the only residence of an individual debtor and their family can be seized only if the debtor has no other assets, or not enough, unless the debtor agrees or the judgment provides otherwise. Mortgaged property can be seized only where the debtor has no other sufficient assets and its value exceeds the secured debt plus enforcement costs. Land leased with annual rent can be seized only where the land law permits. Cash in accounts and receivables are usually the fastest assets to reach, and real property the slowest, because valuation and auction take months.

What Happens When a Judgment Debtor Has No Assets

If verification finds no income or assets beyond what the debtor needs to live on, the enforcement office issues a decision that the case cannot yet be enforced. The debtor’s details are then published on the national enforcement portal, and the officer must check the debtor’s position again at least once every six months.

If two years pass without new information, the office returns the request to the creditor, but the case is not closed for good. The creditor can file again whenever the debtor acquires assets or income, and the time between the return of the request and the new filing does not count against the five-year limitation period. A creditor that keeps track of the debtor’s business, new companies and property registrations is best placed to refile when the opportunity arises.

When a debtor that was trading normally before the judgment suddenly has no assets, they have often been moved into someone else’s name. Transfers to relatives, related companies or nominees made to avoid enforcement can be challenged in court and, where they are proved, set aside so the assets can be enforced against.

Creditors of a company often ask whether they can pursue its owners or directors instead, and in most cases they cannot. A limited liability company or joint stock company is responsible for its own debts, and its members and shareholders are liable only up to the capital they contributed. The main exception is unpaid capital. A member who committed capital but never paid it in is liable, in proportion to that commitment, for the company’s obligations that arose before the company registered the change in its charter capital. The owner of a private enterprise, and the general partners of a partnership, are liable for its debts with all of their own assets.

Criminal Liability and Bankruptcy

Two further routes add pressure where enforcement stalls. Under the Penal Code, a person who has the means to comply with a judgment but deliberately refuses to do so, despite coercive measures having been applied, commits the offence of failing to comply with a judgment. In practice, the risk of a criminal complaint often prompts payment where civil enforcement alone has not.

Against a company, the creditor can also turn to insolvency proceedings. Under the Law on Rehabilitation and Bankruptcy 2025, in force since 1 March 2026, a company is insolvent when it fails to pay a debt more than six months after it falls due, and an unsecured creditor can ask the court to open bankruptcy proceedings. Bankruptcy is a collective process in which the creditor shares the assets with every other creditor, so it is usually a last resort, but a petition can prompt a debtor company to negotiate.

Acting Early on an Unpaid Judgment

Most of these measures are available only once the creditor has started the process, and the most effective ones work best before the debtor has had time to reorganise its affairs. That is why a judgment is not yet a recovery, and why planning for enforcement should begin while the case is still being heard.