Most back-tax bills in Vietnam arrive at the end of a tax audit or inspection, often covering several years at once. By the time the decision is issued, the amount owed is usually well above the tax the inspectors say was missed, because penalties and late-payment interest have been added on top.

A tax assessment after an audit in Vietnam is typically made up of three parts: the unpaid tax, a penalty of 20% of the under-declared tax or one to three times the tax evaded, and late-payment interest of 0.03% per day. The tax authority can impose penalties for under-declaration and evasion within five years, and even after that it can still collect the unpaid tax and interest for up to ten years back from the date the shortfall is discovered.

These rules come from the Law on Tax Administration 2025 (Law 108/2025/QH15), which took effect on 1 July 2026 and replaced the 2019 law, together with its guiding decree.

How Tax Penalties Are Calculated in Vietnam

The penalty depends on how the tax authority classifies the shortfall. Where a business under-declares the tax it owes, the penalty is generally 20% of the under-declared amount, and in some narrower cases 10%. Where the authority treats the conduct as tax evasion, for example where sales were left off the books or invoices did not reflect real transactions, the penalty rises to between one and three times the tax evaded. For most procedural violations, a company pays double the fine an individual would pay, but for under-declaration and evasion the same rate applies to both.

That classification deserves close scrutiny in any assessment, because the difference between an under-declaration penalty of 20% and an evasion penalty of up to 300% of the same tax can be larger than the tax itself, and evasion also brings the case closer to criminal exposure.

Correcting an error before the tax authority finds it avoids the penalty altogether. If a business files a supplementary return and pays in full before the tax authority detects the error or announces an inspection, no penalty applies, although late-payment interest does. Under the new law, supplementary returns can be filed within five years of the original filing deadline, shorter than the ten years allowed under the old law.

Late-Payment Interest on Back Taxes

Late-payment interest runs at 0.03% per day on tax that was not paid on time, including tax that an audit or inspection finds was under-declared. That is roughly 11% a year, and because it is counted from when the tax should originally have been paid, it often grows larger than the penalty on an assessment covering several years.

Consider a manufacturer whose deductions are disallowed after an inspection, leaving VND 5 billion of corporate income tax under-declared for a year whose tax fell due three years before the assessment. The penalty at 20% is VND 1 billion. Late-payment interest over those three years adds around VND 1.6 billion. The assessment comes to roughly VND 7.6 billion, more than half as much again as the tax in dispute, and the interest keeps running until the amount is paid. No interest is charged where the delay results from force majeure, and the Government sets the other cases in which interest is waived or deferred.

How Far Back the Tax Authority Can Go

The new law sets two time limits that work together. The first is the limitation period for imposing a penalty. It is two years for procedural violations, such as late filing, and five years for under-declaration that causes a tax shortfall or for evasion that does not reach the level of a crime.

The second is the period for collecting the tax itself. Once the penalty limitation has passed, the business can no longer be fined, but it must still pay the unpaid tax and late-payment interest for up to ten years before the shortfall came to light. Where a business never registered for tax at all, there is no limit on how far back the collection can reach.

Inspections can reach back many years, and Coca-Cola Vietnam’s dispute with the tax authority concerned its filings for 2007 to 2015, leading to a decision in December 2019 assessing back taxes and related amounts of about VND 821 billion.

Some of the largest assessments come from transfer pricing adjustments. Where a business buys from, sells to or pays fees to related companies, the tax authority can replace the prices it used with arm’s-length values and recalculate its taxable profit. Because the adjustment is usually applied to every year under review, the back tax, penalties and interest all grow with it.

What Happens If a Back-Tax Assessment Is Not Paid

A business that does not pay an assessment by its deadline faces enforcement under Article 49 of the Law on Tax Administration 2025. The measures include:

Deducting money from the business’s bank accounts, and freezing those accounts

Deducting part of the salary or income of an individual taxpayer

Stopping customs clearance for imports and exports

Suspending the use of invoices

Collecting money or property held by third parties on the business’s behalf

Seizing and auctioning assets

Asking a court to open bankruptcy proceedings against the business

Revoking its business registration, operating licences or e-commerce registration

Suspension of invoices usually has the most immediate effect, because a business that cannot issue invoices cannot sell. The legal representative of a business with tax debt above the thresholds set by the Government, and overdue for long enough, can also be temporarily barred from leaving Vietnam after the tax authority gives notice.

A business that cannot pay the full amount at once can ask to pay its tax debt in instalments. Instalment plans are generally limited to 12 months and must be backed by a guarantee from a bank, which pays any balance the business fails to pay. Approval of an instalment plan brings enforcement measures to an end, but late-payment interest continues to run on the unpaid balance.

When a Tax Penalty Becomes a Criminal Matter

Most tax shortfalls are handled as administrative violations, but serious cases are handled under the Penal Code. Where the amount evaded, or the conduct behind it, crosses the criminal thresholds, the same facts that support an administrative evasion penalty can support a prosecution for tax evasion. The use of false invoices and fabricated transactions can also bring separate exposure for tax fraud, and for the individuals who arranged it.

A business that accepts an evasion finding to close an inspection quickly may be accepting facts it will later have to defend in a criminal investigation.

Disputing a Tax Assessment or Penalty

A business that disagrees with an assessment can complain to the authority that issued it, bring an administrative lawsuit in court, or do both in turn. Under the Law on Tax Administration 2025, however, it must still pay the full tax, late-payment interest and penalties while the complaint or lawsuit is being resolved, unless a competent authority suspends the decision. Interest keeps running on any amount left unpaid, and enforcement measures remain available to the tax authority.

These disputes also take years to resolve. In Coca-Cola Vietnam’s case, the company complained in 2020, sued in 2022 and lost before the courts in 2025, after failing to produce enough evidence to support its position. The evidence a business keeps during the years under review, from contracts and invoices to transfer pricing documentation, is what the outcome of a dispute depends on. Before committing to that process, a business has to weigh whether a dispute is worth pursuing against the amount at stake and the cost of years of uncertainty.

Where the business decides to contest the decision, challenging a tax assessment often turns up errors in the time limits the authority relied on or in the way interest was calculated, and either can reduce the amount owed even where the underlying tax is not in doubt.