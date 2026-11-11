Wrongful Termination Compensation In Vietnam

Wrongful termination in Vietnam costs employers far more than most expect, because the amount is fixed by statute and keeps growing for as long as the dispute runs. Under Article 41 of the Labour Code 2019, an employer that ends a contract unlawfully must pay the employee’s wages and insurance for the whole period they were out of work, pay a minimum amount of compensation, and in most cases take them back.

Vietnamese law calls this unlawful unilateral termination (sometimes described in English as unfair dismissal), and it is not reserved for employers acting in bad faith. Many of the cases that reach court involve employers who had a genuine reason to end the relationship but skipped a step the law requires, and they face exactly the same bill.

How Much Compensation Is Owed for Wrongful Termination in Vietnam

An employer that terminates an employee unlawfully in Vietnam must reinstate them, pay their salary and insurance contributions for every day they were kept from work, and pay compensation of at least two months’ salary. Severance is added if the employee chooses not to return. If the employer asks them to leave and they agree, at least two further months’ salary is owed.

Two further rules apply. Where the employer cut the notice period short, it owes salary for each day of notice not given. And an employee who has already received a severance or job-loss allowance must repay it on reinstatement. If the original position no longer exists, the parties negotiate an amended contract.

The total depends on whether the employment continues. Each column below is a separate payment, so the table shows what each outcome adds.

Outcome Back pay and insurance for time out of work Compensation (at least 2 months’ salary) Severance allowance Additional compensation (at least 2 months’ salary) Employee returns to work Yes Yes No No Employee leaves by their own choice Yes Yes Yes No Employee leaves at the employer’s request Yes Yes Yes Yes

The last two outcomes both end with the employee leaving, and the difference is whose choice it is. If the employee decides not to return, the additional two months are not owed. If the employer wants the employee gone, it cannot simply refuse to take them back, so it must obtain the employee’s agreement to leave, and the additional compensation is the minimum price of that agreement.

In every case, the employer also pays salary for any notice days it failed to give. Severance is calculated only on years not covered by unemployment insurance, so for many employees it is a small amount. The two-month figures are minimums, and an employee negotiating an exit will know exactly where the statutory floor sits.

What Counts as Wrongful Termination in Vietnam

Vietnam has no at-will employment. An employer can end a labour contract only on a ground the Labour Code recognises, with the required notice and procedure, and a termination that misses any of these is unlawful. Most cases involve one of four failures:

No lawful ground. The Labour Code lists the situations in which an employer may end a contract unilaterally, such as an employee regularly failing to complete work against the employer’s own assessment criteria, prolonged illness, or reaching retirement age. Reasons outside that list, such as a general loss of confidence, do not qualify.

The Labour Code lists the situations in which an employer may end a contract unilaterally, such as an employee regularly failing to complete work against the employer’s own assessment criteria, prolonged illness, or reaching retirement age. Reasons outside that list, such as a general loss of confidence, do not qualify. Too little notice. On most grounds the employer must give notice of at least 45 days for an indefinite-term contract, 30 days for a fixed-term contract of 12 to 36 months, and 3 working days for a shorter contract or where the ground is prolonged illness.

On most grounds the employer must give notice of at least 45 days for an indefinite-term contract, 30 days for a fixed-term contract of 12 to 36 months, and 3 working days for a shorter contract or where the ground is prolonged illness. A protected employee. Subject to limited exceptions, an employer may not terminate unilaterally while the employee is receiving medical treatment for illness or a workplace injury, is on approved leave, or is pregnant, on maternity leave or raising a child under 12 months.

Subject to limited exceptions, an employer may not terminate unilaterally while the employee is receiving medical treatment for illness or a workplace injury, is on approved leave, or is pregnant, on maternity leave or raising a child under 12 months. A defective disciplinary process. Dismissal as a disciplinary measure is allowed only for specified misconduct, within a statutory time limit, and only after a disciplinary meeting with the employee present and, where the employee is a union member, the grassroots union representative taking part, with the meeting recorded in minutes.

Employers who believe they are in the right are most often caught by the last of these. In one reported case, Judgment No. 01/2021/LD-ST of the Buon Ma Thuot City People’s Court in Dak Lak, an employee was dismissed in 2017 for taking five days off without permission, conduct that can justify dismissal. The employer gave no notice and held no meeting before issuing the decision. The court cancelled the dismissal and ordered compensation, about four years after the employee had left.

Terminations for restructuring or economic reasons follow a separate procedure, including a labour usage plan and consultation with the employee representative organisation, and mistakes there create the same exposure. Those steps are covered in our note on retrenchment in Vietnam.

How Back Pay Grows During a Wrongful Termination Dispute

An employee has one year from discovering the violation to bring a wrongful termination claim, and disputes over dismissal or unilateral termination can go straight to court without mediation. Back pay is usually the largest item and has no cap, because it covers every day from the termination until the employee is reinstated or the matter is resolved. A first-instance trial followed by an appeal can take well over a year.

Consider an employee on an indefinite-term contract earning VND 40 million a month who is dismissed after a disciplinary process that went ahead without the union representative. She files a claim, and the court rules in her favour 14 months later. If she is reinstated, the employer owes roughly VND 560 million in back pay, the insurance contributions for those 14 months and at least VND 80 million in compensation, before any notice-day wages. If the employer would rather not take her back and she agrees to leave, at least another VND 80 million is added, together with any severance due. Running the disciplinary meeting properly would have cost the employer very little by comparison.

Reinstatement brings its own difficulty, since it puts the employee back in the same workplace, often the outcome both sides least wanted. An unlawful dismissal can also attract administrative penalties, and in serious cases where it was carried out for personal motives and caused grave harm, criminal liability.

Is Wrongful Termination Compensation the Same as Severance

Severance and wrongful termination compensation are different payments. Severance is a statutory allowance paid when a contract ends lawfully, while Article 41 compensation is owed only when the termination breaks the rules.

On a lawful termination, an employee with at least 12 months of regular service generally receives a severance allowance of half a month’s salary for each year worked. Severance is not payable where the employee qualifies for a pension or is dismissed as a disciplinary measure. A retrenchment triggers a job-loss allowance instead, of one month’s salary per year worked with a minimum of two months. Both allowances exclude years covered by unemployment insurance. Because most employees have been insured since 2009, many receive little or nothing from the employer and claim unemployment benefits from the insurance fund instead.

On an unlawful termination, Article 41 compensation either sits on top of severance or replaces it, depending on the outcome shown in the table above. The detail of how severance allowance is calculated is covered separately.

What an Employee Owes for Quitting Unlawfully

The obligations run both ways. An employee who resigns without a lawful ground or without the required notice loses the right to severance, must pay the employer half a month’s salary plus salary for the notice days not given, and must reimburse any training costs the employer funded. The rules on leaving without notice explain where that line falls.

How Employers Can Avoid a Wrongful Termination Claim

Most of this exposure can be avoided. Before terminating an employee in Vietnam, the employer needs a ground that fits the facts and the correct notice period, and where discipline is involved, a process completed and recorded in full before any decision issues. Often the safest route is a mutual termination agreement, which the Labour Code recognises as a ground for ending a contract and which removes any argument over whether a unilateral ground and procedure were satisfied.

Once a claim has been filed, an early settlement usually costs less than a judgment, because the back pay keeps running while the case is heard. That makes a strong case for settling an employment dispute early.