Vietnam’s network of free trade agreements, including the CPTPP, the EVFTA, the UKVFTA and RCEP, gives its exporters tariff savings that can decide whether a product is competitive in a market at all. None of that saving is automatic. A product only receives the FTA rate if it qualifies as originating under that agreement’s rules, and if the exporter can prove it in the form the importing country accepts. Those rules are detailed, they change from one agreement to the next, and they are checked long after the goods have shipped.

Origin has also become one of the most closely watched facts about any Vietnamese export. Concern over goods routed through Vietnam to disguise their real source has led importing countries, the United States in particular, to look harder at origin claims, and Vietnam has tightened its own controls in response, including by bringing all certificate issuance under a single ministry. A new decree on Vietnamese origin for domestically sold goods also takes effect on 1 January 2027.=

Key Rules of Origin Criteria Under Vietnam’s FTAs

Every FTA starts from the same idea. A product originates in Vietnam if it is wholly obtained there, or if imported materials have been sufficiently worked or processed there.

Wholly obtained goods are the simple case, such as crops grown in Vietnam, fish caught by Vietnamese vessels or minerals extracted from Vietnamese soil. Most manufactured exports contain imported inputs, so they have to meet the product-specific rule the agreement sets for their HS code. Those rules are built from a small number of standard tests:

Change in tariff classification (CTC) . Non-originating materials must move to a different tariff classification during production in Vietnam, at the level the rule specifies, whether a change of chapter (two digits), heading (four digits) or subheading (six digits). A change of chapter is the hardest to meet.

. Non-originating materials must move to a different tariff classification during production in Vietnam, at the level the rule specifies, whether a change of chapter (two digits), heading (four digits) or subheading (six digits). A change of chapter is the hardest to meet. Regional value content (RVC) . A minimum share of the product’s value must come from the member countries, commonly 40% under ATIGA and RCEP. The EVFTA frames the test the other way round, capping the share of non-originating materials in the product’s ex-works price.

. A minimum share of the product’s value must come from the member countries, commonly 40% under ATIGA and RCEP. The EVFTA frames the test the other way round, capping the share of non-originating materials in the product’s ex-works price. Specific process (SP). For some goods, defined production steps must take place in a member country, as with the textile rules described below.

Many product-specific rules offer a choice between tests, such as a heading change or 40% regional value content, so a product that fails one may still qualify under the other. Two further rules apply across the board. Minimal operations, such as simple assembly, repacking, labelling or sorting, never confer origin, however much value they appear to add. And most agreements allow a small tolerance for non-originating materials that fail the tariff-shift test, often around 10% of the product’s value.

Product-Specific Rules and Cumulation Across Vietnam’s FTAs

Because each agreement writes its own product-specific rules, origin has to be assessed separately for every agreement a business wants to use. Garment exporters feel this most, because the textile rules vary so widely. Under the EVFTA, most garments must be made from fabric produced in Vietnam or the EU, with limited exceptions such as certain fabric from Korea. Under the CPTPP the rule generally reaches further back, to the yarn. A shirt sewn in Vietnam from Chinese fabric can therefore fail both agreements and still qualify under RCEP, whose cumulation rules allow materials from any RCEP member to count toward origin.

Cumulation matters well beyond textiles, and RCEP’s broad version of it makes the agreement the most accessible route for products built from regional supply chains, while the EVFTA counts materials from a narrower set of sources. Several markets can also be reached through more than one agreement. Exports to Japan, for instance, can claim preference under AJCEP, the bilateral VJEPA, the CPTPP or RCEP, each with its own product rules and its own certificate. The best choice can differ from one product line to the next, and it should be settled before production starts rather than once a buyer asks why a preference was refused.

C/O Forms and Proof of Origin for Each Agreement

Qualifying is only part of the task. The importer also needs proof of origin in the form the agreement requires, presented to customs to claim the preferential rate.

Since 5 May 2025 the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been the only authority issuing certificates of origin in Vietnam. Under Decision 1103/QĐ-BCT it took over the forms previously issued by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including the non-preferential Form B, with the stated aim of tightening control over origin certification. Much of the guidance still circulating online describes the old division between the two bodies and should be read with that in mind.

The main agreements, and the proof of origin each one accepts for Vietnamese exports, are as follows.

Agreement Main partners Proof of origin for Vietnamese exports ATIGA ASEAN Form D, or self-certification by certified exporters ACFTA China Form E AKFTA / VKFTA Korea Form AK / Form VK AJCEP / VJEPA Japan Form AJ / Form VJ AIFTA India Form AI AANZFTA Australia, New Zealand Form AANZ RCEP ASEAN, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand Form RCEP CPTPP Canada, Mexico, Japan and other members Form CPTPP, with self-certification provided for in the agreement EVFTA European Union EUR.1, or the exporter’s own origin declaration for consignments up to EUR 6,000 UKVFTA United Kingdom EUR.1 UK Vietnam-EAEU FTA Russia, Kazakhstan and other EAEU members Form EAV No FTA (e.g. United States) Any Form B (non-preferential), where requested

Self-certification is quicker, but it places the whole responsibility on the exporter, with no authority reviewing the claim before the goods leave. Whichever route applies, a certificate or declaration is only as strong as the records behind it. Authorities can ask for the bill of materials, invoices and origin evidence for each input, production records and cost calculations, often years after the shipment. An exporter that cannot produce them will lose the preference even where the goods did qualify.

How to Apply for a Certificate of Origin in Vietnam

Applications run through the ministry’s electronic system, eCoSys, and follow a settled sequence:

Classify the product. Confirm the HS code and identify the product-specific rule that applies under the chosen agreement. Register as a trader. A first-time applicant sets up a profile with signature specimens, the company seal, its business registration and a list of its production facilities. Prepare the dossier. Alongside the application and draft certificate, this covers the export declaration, commercial invoice and bill of lading, together with evidence that the goods meet the origin criterion, such as a bill of materials or cost calculation, supplier origin declarations for domestic inputs and a description of the production process. Submit and respond to checks. A complete electronic file is processed quickly, but higher-risk goods can draw further questions or a factory inspection first.

The ministry revised several of these procedures, including those for retroactive and re-issued certificates and for approving traders to self-certify origin under ASEAN rules, with effect from 1 May 2026 under Decision 771/QĐ-BCT.

Most failed applications go wrong at the first or third step. A wrong HS code points the exporter to the wrong product-specific rule, so an accurate calculation can still answer the wrong question. Supplier declarations are the other weak point, particularly for manufacturers who file standing origin documents for repeat products and later change suppliers without updating them. Those documents stay in use for up to two years, so a change in inputs that never reaches the file can undermine every certificate issued in that period.

How Exporters Lose FTA Preferential Tariffs

Preference is rarely lost at the border on the day the goods arrive. It is usually lost later, through a verification the exporter did not see coming.

Take a furniture maker in Binh Duong shipping chairs to buyers in Europe. It imports frames and mechanisms from outside Vietnam and the EU, and buys upholstery fabric from a distributor in Ho Chi Minh City. When it checks whether the chairs meet the EVFTA rule, it counts the fabric as Vietnamese because the supplier is Vietnamese. On that basis the chairs qualify, and the factory obtains EUR.1 certificates for each shipment.

Two years later, European customs asks Vietnam to verify a sample of those certificates. The Ministry of Industry and Trade asks the factory to substantiate origin, the factory asks its distributor for evidence that the fabric was made in Vietnam, and it learns that the distributor had imported it. Buying an input from a Vietnamese supplier does not make that input Vietnamese. Once the fabric is treated as non-originating, the chairs no longer meet the rule.

The consequences then arrive in sequence. The preference is withdrawn, often for every shipment the verification covers, and the European importer receives a demand for the duty it did not pay. The importer turns to the factory under their supply contract. The factory’s later certificate applications attract closer scrutiny, and if the authorities conclude its declarations were knowingly false, administrative penalties follow. None of this required any intention to cheat. It grew from one wrong assumption about one input, repeated on every certificate.

Verifications also fail for more technical reasons. Common ones include an HS code on the certificate that does not match the import declaration, goods invoiced through a third country without meeting the agreement’s conditions, and goods that passed through another country and were handled there in a way that breaks the direct transport rule.

Origin Rules for the US Market and Transshipment Risk

The United States has no FTA with Vietnam, so no preferential rate is at stake. Origin still decides the duty, because US tariffs on Vietnamese goods have differed sharply from those on goods from other sources, and because transshipped goods attract penalties of their own.

US Customs and Border Protection does not apply FTA tests. It asks whether the goods were substantially transformed in Vietnam, meaning they emerged with a new name, character or use. Assembling imported kits, repackaging or relabelling will not meet that standard. A Vietnamese Form B certificate does not bind US customs either, which reaches its own view from production records, factory audits and supply chain evidence.

Under the framework the two governments announced in July 2025, goods found to have been transshipped through Vietnam faced a 40% rate, against 20% for goods genuinely made there. The legal basis and the levels of US tariffs have changed several times since, so the current position should be checked at the time of each shipment. The direction of enforcement has stayed the same, with growing attention to whether goods labelled as Vietnamese really are. Origin is also the question at the centre of anti-circumvention cases, where goods are shipped through Vietnam to avoid trade remedy duties imposed on another country’s products.

Vietnam’s New Domestic Origin Rules From 2027

A separate set of rules governs when a product may be described as Vietnamese at home. Decree 384/2026/ND-CP, issued on 9 October 2026 and effective from 1 January 2027, sets the criteria for declaring Vietnamese origin on labels and in documents for goods circulated in Vietnam.

Under the decree, goods count as Vietnamese when wholly obtained in Vietnam, when non-originating materials undergo a change of tariff heading at the four-digit level, or when the goods reach a Vietnamese value content of at least 30%. Simple operations such as basic packaging, labelling and simple assembly are disregarded. For information technology and digital products, value created in Vietnam through research and development, design, programming and testing can be counted. Anyone making a Vietnamese origin claim must keep the records that support it and produce them when the authorities ask.

The decree does not decide whether goods qualify for an FTA rate, and meeting it does not establish origin for an export market. The tests and the purpose are different. A business selling the same product at home and abroad should check each claim against the standard that actually governs it, because a claim that holds under one regime can fail under another.

Penalties for False Origin and C/O Fraud

The cost of getting origin wrong goes beyond the lost duty saving. Vietnam’s customs penalty rules sanction exporting or importing goods falsely presented as Vietnamese, and its commercial penalty rules cover forging or altering a certificate of origin, using a fake one and making false self-certifications. Goods can be confiscated, and forgery of origin documents can be prosecuted as a crime. An exporter found to have made false declarations should also expect its later applications to be examined closely. The discipline that keeps an import compliance programme sound applies just as much to origin claims on the way out.

Managing Rules of Origin Before Goods Ship

Origin is decided long before a certificate is issued. It is fixed by where inputs are bought, how products are classified, how costs are recorded and what suppliers can prove. Businesses that handle it well know which agreement each product line relies on and hold supplier evidence for the inputs that matter. Their supply contracts also allocate the risk if a preference is withdrawn after the fact.