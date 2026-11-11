When Can A Construction Contract Be Terminated

Most construction contracts reach the point of termination after months of difficulty on the project, usually overdue payments, delayed work or both. Vietnamese law allows the contract to be ended in those circumstances, but only on recognised grounds and after the required notice, and a party that acts before its right has arisen can be held to have breached the contract itself.

Under the Construction Law 2025 and Decree 210/2026, a construction contract in Vietnam can be terminated for a serious breach under the Civil Code and on specific grounds listed in the decree. These include the contractor abandoning the work for 56 consecutive days, the employer causing a stoppage of more than 56 consecutive days, the employer failing to pay for more than 56 days after the payment deadline, and either party assigning the contract without consent. Termination requires 28 days’ written notice unless the contract provides otherwise.

Decree 210/2026 took effect on 1 July 2026 and replaced Decree 37/2015, which had governed construction contracts for more than a decade. Much of the guidance still circulating online describes the old rules, and some of them have changed in ways that matter.

Grounds to Terminate a Construction Contract

Every contract under Vietnamese law can be ended where the other party commits a serious breach, meaning a breach that prevents the terminating party from achieving the purpose of the contract. For construction contracts, Decree 210/2026 sets out specific grounds on top of that general rule, and the contract itself can add more.

When the employer can terminate

The employer may terminate where the contractor refuses to perform the work, or carries out no work for 56 consecutive days in a way that seriously affects progress, unless the parties have agreed a different arrangement. It may also terminate where the contractor assigns the contract to someone else without its consent.

Slow progress and defective work are harder to rely on. Delay alone is not a listed ground, so an employer must either show a serious breach or point to a termination right in the contract. Many contracts based on international forms such as FIDIC allow the employer to terminate once delay damages reach their agreed cap. Without a clause of that kind, the employer needs records showing how the delay or defects defeat the purpose of the contract, together with a history of notices the contractor failed to answer.

When the contractor can terminate

The contractor may terminate where work has stopped for more than 56 consecutive days through the employer’s fault and without good reason, or where the employer has failed to pay for more than 56 days after the agreed payment deadline, unless the contract provides otherwise. Assignment of the contract by the employer without consent is also a ground.

The payment ground works differently from before. Under the old rules, the 56 days ran from the employer’s receipt of a complete and valid payment application. The clock now runs from the payment deadline agreed in the contract, which makes that deadline clause, and the dates on which payment applications are approved, central to any termination for non-payment. Termination is often the end point of unpaid contractor claims, and the same records decide both.

Termination by agreement or for convenience

The parties can also agree to end the contract at any time, which avoids any argument over grounds and notice and allows the accounts to be settled in the same document. The Civil Code also allows a party to terminate unilaterally where the contract gives it that right, so a termination for convenience clause, common in FIDIC-based contracts, can be relied on according to its terms, including whatever payment it requires for work done and demobilisation.

Force majeure, prolonged suspension and insolvency

The Construction Law 2025 allows termination where a force majeure event occurs, the parties cannot agree on amending the contract, and one or both of them can no longer perform. A contract may also be ended where work has been suspended for longer than the period the contract allows, in which case the injured party may bring it to an end.

Bankruptcy and dissolution are no longer automatic grounds. Under the old decree, the insolvency of either party allowed the other to terminate. Decree 210/2026 instead leaves the parties’ rights to their agreement, the court’s bankruptcy decision or the authority’s dissolution decision, so a contract that is silent on insolvency gives less protection than it used to.

Which Rules Apply to Contracts Signed Before July 2026

Most construction contracts now in dispute were signed under the old rules. For private projects, a contract signed and in performance before 1 July 2026 remains governed by the rules in force when it was signed, unless the parties agree to apply Decree 210/2026. For public investment and PPP projects already signed and in performance, the old rules continue to apply. The grounds and deadlines that govern a termination therefore depend on when the contract was signed.

Suspending Work Before Terminating a Construction Contract

The grounds above take time to arise, and what each party does while it waits often decides the dispute. The Construction Law allows work to be suspended for a serious breach by the other party, force majeure, an order from a competent authority or a change in law that directly affects performance, and the contract should set out when, for how long and how suspension works. On public investment and PPP projects, the decree adds a specific right for the contractor to suspend where an agreed payment is more than 28 days overdue, with written notice of up to 28 days.

Stopping work outside those rights carries a risk the old decree did not spell out. Decree 210/2026 provides that a party which simply stops performing, without a ground for termination and without the other side’s agreement, is in breach and remains liable to continue performing.

Consider a contractor building a warehouse on a private project. The employer disputes the measured quantities in an interim payment application and pays nothing by the deadline. Three weeks later, the contractor withdraws its crews. Unless its contract allows suspension for late payment, or the non-payment amounts to a serious breach, which is hard to show when the amount itself is disputed, the contractor has stopped performing without a ground. It is now the party in breach, and if it stays off site for 56 consecutive days, the employer acquires a termination ground against it. Had the contractor kept working until the 56-day payment ground arose, the position would have been reversed.

How to Give Notice of Termination

Termination takes effect through written notice, which must be given 28 days in advance unless the parties have agreed a different period. The notice must state the reasons, the basis and the grounds for termination. No notice is needed where termination results from force majeure. A party that terminates without the required notice and causes loss to the other must compensate it.

Where the other side is in breach, the Construction Law lets the injured party choose between cancelling the contract and terminating it. Cancellation treats the contract as void from the start and requires each party to return what it received, which is rarely workable once part of a building stands on site. Termination ends the contract from the date it takes effect and preserves the right to be paid for work already completed, so it is the remedy that fits most construction disputes.

The notice is the first document a court or arbitral tribunal reads when a termination is challenged. A notice that relies on the wrong ground, or on a ground that had not yet arisen on the date it was sent, gives the other party its strongest argument.

What Happens After a Construction Contract Is Terminated

Once the contract ends, the parties must liquidate it within the period agreed in the contract, which cannot exceed 56 days from the termination notice unless they agree otherwise. On public investment and PPP projects, liquidation must be completed within 45 days, extendable to 90 days for large or complex contracts. If one party refuses to take part, the other may liquidate unilaterally in accordance with the contract.

Liquidation is where the money is settled, and it is usually the most contested stage. The parties must agree the value of the work completed, the recovery of any advance payments not yet offset, and what happens to the performance security and other guarantees. An employer that brings in a replacement contractor will usually claim the extra cost of completing the works as damages against the contractor in default.

The contractor must also clear the site. The parties may agree a period for removing materials, labour, machinery and equipment. If they cannot agree, the employer sets the period, and anything left behind after it expires is dealt with under the Civil Code rules on property abandoned by its owner. Possession of the site is often contested in practice, and the record of what was on site at handover becomes important evidence in the valuation that follows.

Wrongful Termination of a Construction Contract

A termination that does not rest on a valid ground, or that skips the notice requirement, is itself a breach. The terminating party must compensate the other for its losses, and under the Civil Code those losses can include the profit the other party would have earned had the contract been performed. On a long contract, lost profit on the unperformed work can be the largest item in the claim.

If the warehouse contractor had served a termination notice three weeks after the missed payment, citing non-payment, the employer could treat the notice as wrongful, keep the contractor’s performance security in line with the contract and claim the cost of finishing the work with someone else.

Resolving a Construction Contract Termination Dispute

Ending a construction contract does not end its dispute resolution clause. In a 2018 decision of the Hanoi People’s Court, a party argued that the liquidation of a construction contract had also ended its arbitration agreement, and that the arbitral tribunal therefore had no jurisdiction. The court refused to annul the award, holding that an arbitration agreement exists independently of the contract it sits in. A party that hopes to escape arbitration by terminating or liquidating the contract is unlikely to succeed unless the termination or settlement documents deal with the clause expressly.

Termination disputes then follow the same routes as other construction claims, set out in our note on how construction disputes are resolved, and the evidence that matters most is usually the record of payments, notices and site activity in the weeks before termination.