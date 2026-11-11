Real Estate Joint Ventures In Vietnam

Most real estate projects in Vietnam that involve more than one developer are built through a joint venture. Typically, one partner, usually Vietnamese, holds the land or the project approvals. The other brings capital, development experience or access to buyers and lenders. The legal work is turning that commercial bargain into a structure Vietnamese law will recognise, and the land is where it most often goes wrong.

A real estate joint venture in Vietnam typically takes the form of a project company jointly owned by the partners, set up as a limited liability company or joint stock company under the Enterprise Law. The land reaches the company as a capital contribution from the local partner, through allocation or lease by the State for the project, or by the investor buying into a company that already holds it. Where foreign investors hold more than 50% of the company, it follows the investment procedures for foreign investors, and the company must also meet the equity requirements of the Law on Real Estate Business.

Choosing a Real Estate Joint Venture Structure

Partners usually choose between three structures, and the choice depends mainly on where the land and approvals already sit.

A new joint venture company. The partners establish a company and the project is developed inside it. This suits a project at an early stage, before land has been allocated or approvals obtained, because the company can apply for them in its own name.

Buying into an existing project company. Where the local partner has already placed the land and approvals in a company, the investor acquires part of that company’s capital or shares. This avoids moving the land at all, but the investor inherits the company’s history, including its tax position, its land payment obligations and any disputes, which makes due diligence on the company the most important step in the deal.

A business cooperation contract. The partners cooperate under a contract without forming a company, so the land stays with the local partner and the investor’s rights rest entirely on the contract, which is thin protection for a development that will run for years.

Foreign ownership brings its own procedures. Under the Investment Law 2025, in force since 1 March 2026, a company in which foreign investors hold more than 50% of the charter capital follows the procedures that apply to foreign investors, including an investment registration certificate for its projects.

A foreign investor buying into an existing company must also register the transaction before completion where it takes foreign ownership above 50%, or where the company holds land use rights on an island, in a border or coastal area, or in another area affecting national defence and security. Many resort and coastal residential projects fall within that last category.

The same threshold decides what the joint venture company can do in real estate. Under the Law on Real Estate Business 2023, a company that must follow the procedures for foreign investors may build houses and other buildings for sale, lease or lease-purchase only through real estate projects, may invest in infrastructure within a project, may sublease buildings it leases, and may take over all or part of another developer’s project. It cannot buy completed houses or buildings in order to resell or lease them, or take transfers of serviced land in another developer’s project to resell or lease that land. A company that falls below the threshold has the same scope as a Vietnamese company. Where the business plan depends on trading completed stock or serviced land, the ownership split therefore has legal consequences as well as commercial ones.

How Land Enters a Real Estate Joint Venture

The land rules shape every real estate joint venture with foreign capital, because a foreign-invested company cannot simply buy land use rights from a Vietnamese owner the way a domestic company can. Under the Land Law 2024, outside industrial parks, industrial clusters and high-tech zones, a foreign-invested company obtains land for a project mainly in three ways. It can receive land use rights contributed as capital, acquire investment capital whose value consists of land use rights, or be allocated or leased land by the State for the project.

That makes the local partner’s capital contribution the usual route, and not every piece of land qualifies. Land the local partner leases from the State with annual rent payments cannot be contributed as land use rights at all. The Land Law allows a company holding land on those terms to contribute only the buildings and other assets it owns on the land.

The type of land matters as well. A commercial housing project developed through an agreement to receive land use rights must, under the Land Law, be on residential land or on residential land combined with other land. Resolution 171/2024/QH15 allows a pilot, running for five years from 1 April 2025, under which projects on other types of land, including agricultural land and the sites of relocating factories, can proceed subject to conditions.

Consider a local developer that holds a four-hectare site on the edge of a provincial city. Part of the site is residential land on which it paid land use fees in full. The rest is a former factory site it leases from the State with annual rent. It signs a joint venture agreement with an investor under which it will contribute the whole site in exchange for 40% of the project company. Only the residential parcel can be contributed as land use rights. The factory parcel can enter the company only through a different route, such as State recovery and re-leasing to the project company or the pilot under Resolution 171, each with its own conditions, cost and timetable. If the joint venture agreement valued the local partner’s stake on the assumption that the whole site would be contributed, the partners now disagree about what the 40% was paid for, and the project stalls before construction begins.

These rules are also about to change again. In October 2026 the Government submitted comprehensive amendments to the Land Law, the Housing Law and the Law on Real Estate Business to the National Assembly. The drafts include a choice between writing the Resolution 171 pilot into law or continuing it as a pilot, and would give provincial authorities power to approve transfers of real estate projects. A joint venture agreement signed now should deal with what happens if the land route it relies on changes before the land is contributed.

Land Due Diligence Before Entering a Real Estate Joint Venture

In the four-hectare example, a review of how each parcel was held would have shown the problem before the 40% was agreed. Land due diligence for a joint venture has to answer the questions that decide whether the land can actually be contributed and developed. These include how the land is held, whether by allocation with land use fees, a lease paid in a lump sum or a lease paid annually, and whether the land type and the approved planning permit the intended project. It also has to confirm that the land meets the conditions the Land Law sets for contributing it at all:

A land use right certificate

No unresolved dispute over the land

No seizure or other measure to enforce a judgment

No court-ordered interim measure

Time remaining on the land use term

Some of the most important issues do not appear on the land certificate. Land use fees still owed to the State, compensation and site clearance not yet completed, existing mortgages to lenders and commitments the local partner has made to earlier investors or buyers all affect what the land is worth to the joint venture. Where the investor is buying into an existing project company, the review also covers the company’s own records and liabilities, as set out in our note on due diligence on a project company.

Valuing the Land and Meeting the Equity Requirements

Land contributed as capital must be valued. Under the Enterprise Law, the members or shareholders can agree the value unanimously, or a valuation organisation can do it, and those who agree a value above the real figure are liable for the difference. In practice, the value placed on the local partner’s land decides the ownership split, and it is the term most likely to be reopened when the project runs into difficulty.

The project company must also meet the financial conditions of the Law on Real Estate Business 2023. A company developing a real estate project must hold equity of at least 20% of the total investment for a project of under 20 hectares, and at least 15% for a project of 20 hectares or more. Where the local partner contributes land and the investor contributes cash, the timing of each contribution matters. A partner that has signed up for a stake but delayed its contribution can leave the company below the required equity just as it applies for the approvals the project needs.

Control, Deadlock and Decision-Making

A real estate joint venture is governed by two documents, the joint venture agreement between the partners and the charter of the project company. The charter is the document that governs the company’s internal affairs before the registration authority and the courts, so protections that appear only in the joint venture agreement, such as veto rights over the budget, the appointment of the general contractor or the sale of units below an agreed price, can be hard to enforce against the company. The safer approach is to write reserved matters and voting thresholds into the charter itself, within the limits the Enterprise Law allows.

Deadlock is a common result of a 50/50 or near-equal split, and real estate projects tend to reach it at the same points, such as a cost overrun, a delay in approvals or a disagreement over pricing at launch. A joint venture agreement that provides only for negotiation leaves the partners with a stalled project and a dispute. The tools that work in Vietnam include escalation to senior management, independent expert determination for technical and valuation questions, and agreed buy-sell mechanisms, backed by an arbitration clause that both partners can enforce. Our note on when a joint venture partner breaches the agreement covers the remedies once a dispute has begun.

Exiting a Real Estate Joint Venture

Exit terms are often left vague at signing, and they are difficult to agree once the partners are in dispute. A partner that wants to sell its stake in a limited liability company must, under the Enterprise Law, first offer it to the other members, and a sale to a foreign buyer may again need registration under the Investment Law. Selling the project itself is a separate route. A project transfer under the Law on Real Estate Business requires approval from the competent authority and a transferee that meets the conditions for real estate business, so it rarely offers a quick exit.

Most of these questions are settled, or left open, in the joint venture agreement and charter before the first contribution is made.