Five Legal Issues That Reduce Business Value During Due Diligence

The due diligence process is designed to uncover risks. While some issues are inevitable, others are entirely avoidable. In our experience, businesses that command the strongest valuations are often those that have addressed potential problems well before a buyer starts asking questions.

In this briefing, partner Thomas Clark and legal assistant Mark Norman share five legal issues that frequently emerge during the due diligence process which can have a significant impact on deal value, deal timing or, in some cases, whether a transaction proceeds at all.