Unlawful Conduct Is Not Enough: A Final Interdict Requires Proof Of Harm Or A Reasonable Apprehension Of Harm

The Supreme Court of Appeal ("SCA") recently handed down judgment in Bertie van Zyl (Pty) Ltd and Another v The Municipal Manager of the Polokwane Local Municipality and Others and the SCA was dealing with an application for leave to appeal. The Court had to determine whether a municipality's contravention of legislation, without proof of harm or a reasonable apprehension of harm to the applicants, entitled the applicants to a final interdict.

Factual background

Bertie van Zyl (Pty) Ltd, trading as ZZ2, and its subsidiary, Doornbult 624 Boerdery (Pty) Ltd ("the applicants"), farm tomatoes on portion 94 of the Farm Doornbult 624 near Polokwane. The Polokwane Local Municipality ("the municipality") owned the neighbouring portion 93, across which a servitude pipeline carried water from the Sand River to the applicants' farm.

The applicants complained that the municipality allowed the construction of unlawful structures, residential occupation of agricultural land, an unlicensed borehole and a refuse pit near the Sand River. Consequently, the applicants sought prohibitory interdicts, an order compelling the municipality and the provincial MEC to enforce the legislation, and an order directing the municipality to remove all unlawful structures.

The High Court dismissed the application on the basis that the applicants had failed to prove actual harm and had a satisfactory alternative remedy, namely the laying of criminal charges. The High Court also refused leave to appeal and the applicants then applied to the SCA, whose judges referred the application to oral argument under section 17(2)(d) of the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013.

The SCA admitted further evidence of events after the High Court hearing, which showed that the pipeline had been relocated and the applicants were compensated. The parties agreed that the servitude dispute had therefore fallen away. The land use and enforcement issues remained live.

The requirements for a final interdict

An applicant for a final interdict must establish a clear right, harm or a reasonable apprehension of harm, and the absence of a satisfactory alternative remedy. Each requirement must be met.

The SCA rejected the municipality's argument that, once the servitude issues were settled, the applicants had no right requiring protection. It agreed with the High Court that the applicants had established a clear right to the lawful use and development of portion 93 and to the enforcement of the legislation administered by the municipality.

Contravention of legislation does not, by itself, establish harm

The applicants' case failed on the second requirement (the requirement to allege and prove harm or a reasonable apprehension of harm. Relying on Von Moltke v Costa Areosa (Pty) Ltd and V & A Waterfront Properties (Pty) Ltd v Helicopter & Marine Services (Pty) Ltd, the SCA held that an applicant must show that it is suffering, or will suffer, an injury or invasion of a right peculiar to itself and over and above that sustained by members of the public in general. It is not enough merely to allege that a nuisance is being committed.

The SCA noted that the municipality denied any contravention, but found that it appeared to have breached, or allowed others to breach, the town planning scheme, building legislation, environmental legislation and the municipal by-law. On the municipality's own version, temporary structures had been erected, and agricultural land was being used for residential purposes. However, the Court doubted that five herdsmen living in a few temporary buildings amounted to "the commencement of an illegal township".

Moreover, the applicants' expert evidence established non-compliance with legislation but did not explain how that non-compliance harmed them. For example, the experts did not engage with a 2003 water use licence that had permitted boreholes on portion 93, which would not have been issued if borehole water posed a risk of contaminating the pipeline water. The fact that the borehole was unlicensed did not, by itself, harm the applicants or give rise to a reasonable apprehension of harm. Similarly, the applicants' environmental expert did not explain how the rubbish pit and future pit latrines located 1.2 km from the Sand River would contaminate the water reaching portion 94.

The SCA held that the applicants were required to establish, by evidence, that the contraventions caused them harm or gave rise to a reasonable apprehension of harm. They had not done so. An appeal therefore had no reasonable prospect of success.

The High Court erred on harm and alternative remedies

Although the High Court's order was correct, the SCA commented on two aspects of its reasoning, lest it be assumed that it endorsed them. First, the High Court wrongly required proof of "actual harm". The SCA clarified that its earlier statement in Exxaro Coal Mpumalanga (Pty) Ltd v TDS Projects Construction and Newrak Mining JV (Pty) Ltd had to be read in the context of that case, where the applicant itself relied on actual harm and did not mean that a final interdict requires actual harm. A reasonable apprehension of harm is sufficient.

Second, the High Court wrongly found that the applicants had a satisfactory alternative remedy. Given the municipality's failure to respond to the applicants' complaint and their attorneys' request that it enforce the legislation, no satisfactory alternative remedy was available. The SCA was not satisfied that the laying of a criminal charge was an adequate alternative remedy.

Conclusion

The judgment confirms that unlawful conduct by a respondent does not, without more, entitle an applicant to a final interdict. The applicant must prove a causal link between the contravention and actual harm, or a reasonable apprehension of harm to its own rights. Expert evidence of non-compliance alone will not suffice.

The application for leave to appeal was dismissed, and the applicants were ordered to pay the municipality's costs jointly and severally. The SCA held that the issues in the matter did not warrant the use and costs of two counsel.