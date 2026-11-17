The Supreme Court of Appeal (“SCA”) recently handed down judgment in Ackerman v Amaning and Another. The judgment addressed three issues. The first was whether Mr Willem Ackerman’s (“Mr Ackerman”) use of the k-word constituted hate speech under section 10(1) of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 4 of 2000 (“PEPUDA”). The second was whether it mattered that the remarks were made to a white person. The third was whether the remarks were protected as private communications.

Factual background

Mr Ackerman was a client of Caleo Capital, an investment management business owned by Mr Emmanuel Amaning (“Mr Amaning”) and Mr Garth Wellman (“Mr Wellman”). Between 2018 and 2021, Mr Ackerman used the k-word on three occasions in his dealings with Mr Wellman namely, during a portfolio review, in a WhatsApp message sent after a robbery at his home and in a telephone call about a strike. In the WhatsApp message, he stated that he would “kill every k*ffir that cross my path”.

After Mr Ackerman ended the business relationship, Mr Wellman told Mr Amaning about the remarks and brought hate speech and harassment claims in the Equality Court. The Equality Court rejected Mr Ackerman’s denials and his explanation that he had used the word to describe a non-believer in God. Mr Ackerman was ordered to donate ZAR500 000 to the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, apologise, complete 50 hours of racial sensitisation training and pay punitive costs. Mr Ackerman appealed to the SCA.

The k-word is hate speech in itself

The SCA found no basis to interfere with the Equality Court's finding that Mr Ackerman had made all three statements. Turning to whether they were hate speech, the SCA applied the objective test set out in Qwelane v South African Human Rights Commission. It held that the meaning of the k-word is settled in South African law. Unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the word is inherently racist, harmful and hateful, regardless of the speaker's intention. Once its use is established, no further enquiry into how a reasonable person would interpret it is required.

The race of the listener is irrelevant

Mr Ackerman argued that his remarks could not be hate speech because they were made only to Mr Wellman, who is white, and were never directed at a black person. The SCA rejected this argument. The identity of the person to whom the words are spoken has no bearing on whether they amount to hate speech, because the harm attaches to the target group regardless of who is in the room. The SCA added that Mr Ackerman evidently expected Mr Wellman, who had a black business partner, to share or be persuaded by his views.

Privacy does not extend to business conversations

Mr Ackerman's main defence was that, in terms of the Qwelane judgment, hate speech prohibitions do not extend to private communications. Relying on Bernstein v Bester NO, the Court explained that the scope of personal space shrinks as a person moves from the truly personal realm into business and social interactions. The protection recognised in Qwelane is reserved for the "inner sanctum" of a person, such as family life and the home.

Mr Ackerman's remarks were made in the course of dealings between business associates. Even though they were made one-on-one, at private business premises or by personal text message, they fell too far along the privacy spectrum to attract protection. The SCA further held that privacy cannot be invoked to shield speech that spreads hateful ideas, and that the Equality Act was never intended to protect a person who uses the k-word in the hope that the listener will be like-minded.

The SCA confirmed that Mr Ackerman's persistent and unwanted racist remarks amounted to harassment of Mr Wellman under section 11 of the Equality Act. It also declined to interfere with the remedies imposed by the Equality Court, holding that they fell within that court's wide discretion under section 21(2) of the Equality Act.

Conclusion

The judgment confirms that the use of the k-word is hate speech in itself. It also confirms that the privacy protection recognised in Qwelane is narrow. Racist remarks made between business associates do not escape the reach of the Equality Act simply because they are made behind closed doors or to a person outside the targeted group. The SCA dismissed Mr Ackerman’s appeal with costs, including the costs of two counsel where so employed. Engaging in hate speech could expose you to a serious penalty.