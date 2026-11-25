In Jackson v Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the South African Financial Services Tribunal (“the Tribunal”) upheld the Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s (“FSCA”) findings that Khewzi Jackson (“Mr Jackson”) should be debarred for five years due to rendering of financial services on behalf of a person who is neither an authorised financial services provider (“FSP”) nor exempt.

Background

The FSCA investigated Khanyazania Holdings (Pty) Ltd, the Khanyazania Investment Club, Azania Investors (Pty) Ltd and three key individuals, including Mr Jackson, who at the time was an authorised representative of a different FSP. In its notice dated 1 September 2025, the FSCA informed Mr Jackson of its intention to debar him for 15 years and to impose an administrative penalty of ZAR 1.5 million on the aforementioned entities for contravening section 7(1) of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (“FAIS Act”).

After considering Mr Jackson’s representations, the FSCA delivered its notice of sanction on 17 March 2026, debarring Mr Jackson for five years under section 153(1) of the Financial Sector Regulation Act, 2017 (“FSRA”), for contravening section 13(1)(a) of the FAIS Act, which prohibits the rendering of financial services on behalf of a person who is neither an authorised FSP nor exempt.

Mr Jackson instituted an application for the reconsideration of the FSCA’s decision of 17 March 2026 to the Tribunal.

Issues before the Tribunal

Mr Jackson raised three broad challenges:

The process was allegedly procedurally unfair because the FSCA failed to provide him with the full Easy Equities account records and bank statements on which it relied; His role was allegedly narrow, voluntary and unpaid. He contended that he merely proposed investment options to members of private, invitation-only stokvels, had no managerial control or signing powers and that all decisions were taken collectively. On this basis, he maintained that the clubs fell within the stokvel exemption in Board Notice 43 of 2013; and The five-year debarment was excessive and unreasonable.

Tribunal’s ruling

On procedure, the Tribunal accepted that no findings were made against Mr Jackson in relation to Azania Investors, so he was not entitled to its bank statements. In addition, the Tribunal found nothing on the record contradicting the FSCA’s assertion that the Khanyazania Holdings statements and Easy Equities information had been provided to him. The procedural complaints were therefore unfounded.

On the merits, the Tribunal held that, on his own version, Mr Jackson made proposals of a financial nature in respect of a financial product, which constitutes “advice” under the FAIS Act. It was irrelevant that he held no governance position, had no control over bank accounts, lacked unilateral decision-making authority or was unremunerated. His academic background and market familiarity were precisely what brought him into the clubs to provide that advice.

The stokvel defence also failed. The exemption in Board Notice 43 of 2013 applies to burial societies and stokvels rendering financial services to their members in respect of an assistance policy, and a “stokvel” is defined as an invitation-only group of natural persons sharing a common bond. Mr Jackson conceded in his interview with the FSCA that membership was open to the public, and the Investment Club marketed itself through an Instagram page. This, the Tribunal held, showed a clear intention to solicit the general public and dispelled any notion that these were permissible stokvel activities.

On sanction, the Tribunal noted that debarment under section 153 of the FSRA is discretionary and that section 153(1)(c) covers aiding, abetting or procuring another person’s material contravention of a financial sector law, which is what Mr Jackson did. Given his qualifications and experience, he knew or ought to have known better. The FSCA had already reduced the proposed 15-year period set out in the notice of intention to sanction to five years, and the FSCA had not misdirected itself in applying the relevant factors.

Conclusion

The reconsideration application was dismissed. The Tribunal’s ruling is a clear warning that the label “stokvel” offers no protection where a scheme is open to, or marketed to, the public. The FAIS exemption is narrow, and individuals who advise or facilitate investments for such schemes, even informally, voluntarily and without pay, risk debarment if the scheme and its advisers are not properly authorised.